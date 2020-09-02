 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   An expert's guide to tripping with your dog   (marketwatch.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I trip on my dog's everyday, they're always right where I'm trying to walk.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dogs dammitallsomuch
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My little chihuahuas are neurotic, so every trip with them is a bad, paranoid one.

However:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not like they can see the colors, man.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I prefer tripping with my cat. Plus the nip makes a handy place to hide your weed.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought one had to stay sober, just in case?


Or is that only with mushrooms?
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My dog loves the riding in the car part. He is not a fan of the sleeping somewhere other than home part. But he manages.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
my cat and i do heroin together.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you have a dog that might try to chase animals or bolt away for any reason, consider a GPS collar. We use the Whistle GoExplore.
 
up2nfg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Honestly do people really need an expert to tell you how to drive a car with a dog in it? Or even get out of the car for a piss??? I guess a lot of Dumps fans need help traveling with a dog can't be real people can it?
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is that what the CBD oil next to the cash register at Petco is for?
 
fark account name
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great, now your friggin' dog wants tips?  And probably 20%, right?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A few of our oldest dogs have been to 35 US states and five Canadian provinces. They've probably seen and smelled more places than the average American.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just say "RUFF!" to drugs.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gus doesn't know what you are talking about... Are you the police?  You have to say if you are police.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We've only taken one camping trip with our pup. We started getting him used to the tent weeks in advance since he can be a little funky with new things. We set the tent up inside first, then outside in the yard, then with the inner tent, etc. Plenty of praise as he explored. He did great on the actual trip - went to bed before we did, in fact. Just up and left the fire to crawl into the inner tent and pass out.

Chances are if he's in the car with us we are going to the dog park. He knows the way and everything. Unfortunately, the entrance to the turnpike is just before the final turn to the dog park. The start of road trips are always a little disappointing to him for this reason. Lots of whimpering when he realizes we're not going to the dog park.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fully loaded with snacks and supplies?
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Road Trippin' [Official Music Video]
Youtube 11GYvfYjyV0
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
