(CNBC)   Apple's iOS 14 to make it harder for apps to track your location and browsing habits because why would Apple want to let other companies do that for them?   (cnbc.com) divider line
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it have a calculator for the iPad?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thisispete: Will it have a calculator for the iPad?


Do you use the calculator?  I usually just hold down the home button and call out what I want entered.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yup. The blind and mindless sheep only exist to make money for Apple (praise be it our lord and savior) and no one else is allowed to fleece the sheep

But dont worry, you will see their knights in shining armor rush in to defend their continued exploitation as the ignore the aspects of reality they dont like
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Yup. The blind and mindless sheep only exist to make money for Apple (praise be it our lord and savior) and no one else is allowed to fleece the sheep

But dont worry, you will see their knights in shining armor rush in to defend their continued exploitation as the ignore the aspects of reality they dont like


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cynacism aside, Apple has enough revenue streams that I don't think they'd sell peoples' location data on the open market for an extra buck, while for many app developers, that extra buck is their revenue stream. Apple's privacy protection, with encryption and security that defies even government surveillance, is a selling feature, and I this could justify location protection for Apple even if the ethics of giving it to third parties didn't concern them.
 
