(Anchorage Daily News)   A love letter from your student regent to all 30,000 university students: NO MORE SUICIDING. And cease ANY negative talk around our beloved university system. And tantra is not about sex   (adn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I need some schooling. Is this bizarre?

I heard stuff exactly like this out of senior government executives (female) many times. There are lots of people out there who think and talk like this. So maybe it is bizarre, but it is not unusual.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else think she's into some pretty kinky sh*t?

/NTTAWWT
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In that passage, Garrett also wrote: "I am a longtime student of yoga, and of tantra (which is NOT about sex, people; this is a misguided belief many people have but it is not without reason). Both yoga and tantra are exercises in authenticity, sex, integrity, and perseverance, rooted in deep self-care."

I guess she told them!
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How do you do, fellow kids?  (repeat for 7 pages)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We really need to be teaching emotional intelligence in schools.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
alaska.eduView Full Size

She looks like shes probably into a bunch of weird shiat.
 
FiendishFellow05
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Cachet Garrett sits on the University of Alaska Board of Regents"....

Her first name is Cachet? Seriously? Uh...wow, ok, that is a new one.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FiendishFellow05: "Cachet Garrett sits on the University of Alaska Board of Regents"....

Her first name is Cachet? Seriously? Uh...wow, ok, that is a new one.


Named after her mom's barbed wire tribal
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, I need some schooling. Is this bizarre?

I heard stuff exactly like this out of senior government executives (female) many times. There are lots of people out there who think and talk like this. So maybe it is bizarre, but it is not unusual.


Def sounds like a fu*king weirdo but is that a firing offense?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stable genius or just drunk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: edmo: Well, I need some schooling. Is this bizarre?

I heard stuff exactly like this out of senior government executives (female) many times. There are lots of people out there who think and talk like this. So maybe it is bizarre, but it is not unusual.

Def sounds like a fu*king weirdo but is that a firing offense?


I guess if part of your job is representing your business to customers and employees, then being a farking weirdo should be a firing offense.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Emily Goodykoontz is a reporter covering education and general assignments for the Daily News"
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
While this is a little weird... after reading, it seems like her heart was in the right place, and though "NO MORE SUICIDING" was poorly-worded, in context, it was a  call to action for people who are at risk to reach out and seek help, which is certainly something I want/support. I don't think this really ought to cause anyone's resignation.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess many glasses of red wine were involved in sending this email.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My father used to say, "All the wackadoos and loonies that didn't jump off the Golden Gate Bridge used it to go north to Alaska."
Then he'd do the crazy person finger lips thing and laugh. It was funny because he was in SF in his twenties, then spent forty years in AK. Having grown up there, I can confirm that there's a disproportionate amount of Abby Normal folks up there.
I think their entire police force is made up of cops that got transferred to the ass end of nowhere as punishment for being even scummier than regular cops.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe a little TMI for a first message but I'm not sure I know what a "student regent" does soo...
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Telling college students to not say something negative about anything is about as effective as telling an alcoholic not to drink.  But I'm glad to see she has totally solved that whole suicide problem.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
However, she does not speak for the Board or the University, and the tone and content of her emailed letter to the student body do not reflect the sentiments of the Board," Buretta said.

So the board is pro-suicide and wants students to badmouth the university system? OK.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: [alaska.edu image 350x450]
She looks like shes probably into a bunch of weird shiat.


Adam's apple hiding behind that scarf?
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: "Emily Goodykoontz is a reporter covering education and general assignments for the Daily News"


I'm not sure this image goes well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What the ever-loving fark?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aphex Twin?
 
freetomato
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: [alaska.edu image 350x450]
She looks like shes probably into a bunch of weird shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Used to work for a company where the CEO had a 'minder' concerning all internal communications.  When everything thing was working properly, his emails were short, coherent, and in accordance to all HR guidelines.

When he escaped his leash... either emails sent at 3AM, or sent from 30,000 feet... first impressions where of a drunk narsacist with very odd sexual preferences, didn't give a flying fark about his employees except that them made him money, and gave off extreme pedo vibes.

Usually after one of those emails there was another email, from the same address, but obviously from the 'minder', to 'clarify' certain topics.
 
