 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   New Mexico to offer roadrunner license plates, so remember to beep beep when you see one   (krqe.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Rio Grande, NEW MEXICO, new license plate, Mexico, New Mexico, Republic of Texas, New Mexico drivers, White-tailed deer  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 7:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No picture of the plate? Shiatty article.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a roadrunner on your Roadrunner.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Meep! Meep!
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, I sold my Nash Rambler several years ago.

also, my horn went beep beep beep
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: No picture of the plate? Shiatty article.


Possibly this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's "meep meep"

/pedantic
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you get stopped by Officer Wile E Coyote?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x208]


It's okay.  I say missed opportunity to put a picture of the bird actually doing what it's known for -- running.  Something like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: No picture of the plate? Shiatty article.


akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One I saw in my neighborhood the other day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm booking a trip there on Acme Airlines.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They have a train called the Railrunner that makes "meep meep" noises when the doors close.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On another note, plates cost $27 ($15 going to wildlife stuff, so a cost of $12) and then $12 to renew.

Does New Mexico hold the current record low price for license plates in the United States/
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: No picture of the plate? Shiatty article.


krqe.comView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thosw: One I saw in my neighborhood the other day.
[Fark user image 425x318]


They can get quite large. I spotted one on my deck last year here in South Austin.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can you order one if you're not a resident? Those plates are actually pretty nice.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x208]


Raooowl? More appropriate if it was meeep as in meep meep.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: On another note, plates cost $27 ($15 going to wildlife stuff, so a cost of $12) and then $12 to renew.

Does New Mexico hold the current record low price for license plates in the United States/


That's in addition to the vehicle registration fee, so maybe not so low.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.