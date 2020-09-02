 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Starbucks employee fired after trying to draw attention to the rights of Mr Meseeks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rick and Morty The Complete First Season - Clip: Mr. Meeseeks - Own it on 10/7
Youtube qUYvIAP3qQk
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look at me!!!
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was a fantastic episode.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


God, what a punchable face. I'm not even saying that due to political differences. They look like the kind of smug prick that people would describe as "kind of a lot".
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily mail and the cops? The cops forced the batista to put the bleach in at gunpoint.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: [Fark user image 425x255]

God, what a punchable face. I'm not even saying that due to political differences. They look like the kind of smug prick that people would describe as "kind of a lot".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are these greasy nerdlingers going to stop self owning themselves?

Between him and a co-worker its a (pretty stupid) joke, but one that I admit I might have made as a teenager.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is so much antifa. Which one of you farkers is this? Out yourself.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kid looks a right coont.  but i was probably as self righteous and punchable.
adulthood sucks, i miss being better than everyone ever in all ways forever.  what happened?
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as a stand alone picture, that's pretty punchable.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


This is exactly how I envisioned such an idiotic asshat to look like.

yourenothelping.jpg
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Just as a stand alone picture, that's pretty punchable.


so much anger. anger leads to fear, fear leads to the dark side.
 
skyotter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He blue himself?
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He looks like someone that would say vegan food is better than a steak
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x482]

This is exactly how I envisioned such an idiotic asshat to look like.

yourenothelping.jpg


Dear God, I just noticed the nose ring.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 Binder rings are so how right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x482]

This is exactly how I envisioned such an idiotic asshat to look like.

yourenothelping.jpg


she looks like a lesbian
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


This is what a left wing liberal racist/fascist/terrorist looks like.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am confused. I thought that when someone with whom we agree politically suffers consequences for making an idiotic or reprehensible statement we are supposed to protest and cry about the violation of their First Amendment rights. I assumed that was standard procedure based upon the way that conservatives react to other conservatives being called out for saying reprehensible things.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vestona22: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x482]

This is what a left wing liberal racist/fascist/terrorist looks like.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I am confused. I thought that when someone with whom we agree politically suffers consequences for making an idiotic or reprehensible statement we are supposed to protest and cry about the violation of their First Amendment rights. I assumed that was standard procedure based upon the way that conservatives react to other conservatives being called out for saying reprehensible things.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Least surprising use of pronoun "they" ever.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"After talking to the employee, the company determined the drink had not actually been served to a guest and likely didn't actually contain bleach"

Sooo, just ice and blood then?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x482]

This is exactly how I envisioned such an idiotic asshat to look like.

yourenothelping.jpg


I see he borrowed his mom's glasses.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why to miss the Target subby.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a dope. A stupid smarmy looking dope.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember the good ol' days where wayward youth could be sentenced to joining the military or get sent to jail?


/picking up the trash
//also for littering and creating a nuisance
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

orbister: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x482]

Least surprising use of pronoun "they" ever.


do we know it's actual gender?
 
