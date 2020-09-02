 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Twinkle, twinkle, little star, let's have sex inside my car   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is wrong with some people? Why would you want to do stuff with someone you do not know? That's how you get cuffed to the bed and sacrificed to Cthulhu or the Slenderman.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Jaffee raises a glass in retired appreciation.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Him: You look like the naughty girl I need.
Her: You look like the kind of dude who's messages I read to all my girls and we laugh at.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those were great.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Fast show - Black!
Youtube IIW9sL-Yf6Q
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did the daily mail censor the word sex? Or is that super offensive over there like fanny?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Inside


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
so there are real people on dating apps? And they actually respond when you send a message to them?

Huh...interesting

Don't worry, I'll go be ugly some place else.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: Did the daily mail censor the word sex? Or is that super offensive over there like fanny?


No thanks, they're British.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.