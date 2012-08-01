 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   5 boob jobs seems like 3 too many   (news.com.au) divider line
71
posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 2:38 PM



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the article undercounted the number of people Trump has hired "just because". 
(Headline did say "boob jobs")
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also....

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

kill it with fire
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good god!

cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. She started out hot and now she looks like Mike Tyson punched her in the mouth.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craig Ferguson Cold Open - Look Out There's A Monster Coming
Youtube ZkBIqTmIzRI
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clicks on link

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barf.gif
 
thompsonius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Good god!

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 316x421]


her lips remind me of a plunger... well, if she ever clogs a toilet those will come in handy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad. That's legit mental illness and/or toxic social conditioning when you're so horrified to look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side...

If she's on a plane that crash lands on water, he lips can be used as a floatation device.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body dysmorphia is a hell of a thing.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Good god!

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 316x421]


Fark user imageView Full Size


She's not afraid to admit when she's 'in the mood.'
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It's a myth that fake hooters blow up at high altitude."
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the mammoplasties are still coming with free collagen lip injections.

Didn't know they matched the implant volumes, though.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Sad. That's legit mental illness and/or toxic social conditioning when you're so horrified to look like this:

[Fark user image image 316x421]


Right? That's some serious body dismorphia.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The skanky tattoo really tops off her "look".
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Good god!

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 316x421]


I'm not seeing the problem. She's beautiful.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
byoubeauty.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does that woman eat and drink??

Last time I had just one lip swell up that size (tripped over a Lime scooter and face planted) I lost 15 lbs.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the end results look like someone used bike pump, methinks one may have gone too far.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her surgeon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hit the undo button lady...
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at that last pic..

*clack*clack*clack*clack*clack*
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 Boob Jobs is 5 too many...
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like she kissed something she was terribly allergic to.  That's waaaaay too much.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's more machine than man now.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: 5 Boob Jobs is 5 too many...


Sometimes they are needed.  I once dated someone go was saving up for a boob job.  She was curvy everywhere except on top.

Larger breasts would balance out her proportions.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THERE SHOULD HAVE BEEN A WARNING!

I am not easily shocked or terrified, by well, much of anything. I audibly gasped in my office when I saw the picture of that...person. People wanted to know what it was, I didn't have the heart to show them.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady, you shoulda quit while you were ahead. The "before" pic is FAR more attractive.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booby trifecta in play? Old Fark is back, baby!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never go full fugly.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wonder who has sex with her.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: sleze: Good god!

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 316x421]


[Fark user image 800x545]

She's not afraid to admit when she's 'in the mood.'


dat ass!!!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size

3 is okay.  5 is pushing it.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty good for Melbourne
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: Body dysmorphia is a hell of a thing.


More like Dollymorphia
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [imagez.tmz.com image 728x477]
3 is okay.  5 is pushing it.


I totally would.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mi-5
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Sad. That's legit mental illness and/or toxic social conditioning when you're so horrified to look like this:

[Fark user image 316x421]


That's right.  She looked perfectly attractive in the "before" picture.  Why she wanted to completely mess it up is baffling and the lady needs some help.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
