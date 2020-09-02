 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Billings Gazette)   Bear scat at Billings park has caretaker on high alert. Do-be-do-bow-wow, de-booski-wow, be-dow-be-do-skeedeee   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, KILL, Dog, Hunting, American Black Bear, black bear, FWP officials, Carnivora, dog walker  
•       •       •

331 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 1:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
3 hours since breakfast?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A caretaker in MT that doesn't know the difference between deer and bear scat really should stay quiet. There is a huge difference.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kinky.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse Forums....
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that *that* philosophical question has been answered.....
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem, the proper vocalese is shraw. SHRAW.

Shooby Taylor
Youtube MutYIgL4Gbk

/sings jazz scat
//unfortunate, racist names for both jazz and scat
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scat, man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I worked at a zoo, I'd collect droppings from all the animals and leave it in unlikely places. Can you imagine the headlines?

Possible Zebra in Downtown Dallas
Evidence of Jaguars Near Syracuse, Residents Advised to Take Caution
Wildebeest near The Villages? Scientist Agree its Likely
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark, Comanche Park is in the middle of town... this is a mistake. Bears aren't that uncommon in Billings, but there? Nah... that's not bear scat.

/ex Billings resident
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it have little bells in it?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: [Fark user image 430x633]

Kinky.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

mod safe
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the bear is in park, where is the pope supposed to shiat.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe not HOTY, but maybe HOTM.

I LOL'd.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shooby dooby doo wap, "I wanna dedicate this..." bop, bop shoo  wop

M - Pop Muzik (Official Video)
Youtube gPoiv0sZ4s4


Nice little retro day today.  First was there Murray Head and One Night in Bangkok now I get to post M
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Scat, man.

[Fark user image image 425x286]


Beavis and Butthead.scatman
Youtube I_Dq22LOPmQ
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"If you see poo, shoo!" is a real thing, right? Like, yeah if he has a bear shiatting there, it's a problem, yes?

/city person
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.