Yes, Get Out of Jail Free cards are real. And they're spectacular, according to those who've held them
31
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do exist, I've seen them. Some of my old Hoboken friends were ex-cops that ran a tattoo shop there. They would pass them out, but not just anyone. You had to earn it. "You do me a favor, I do you a favor. I give you this card, one day I will request a favor in return and you will do it.". Just like The Godfather
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: They do exist, I've seen them. Some of my old Hoboken friends were ex-cops that ran a tattoo shop there. They would pass them out, but not just anyone. You had to earn it. "You do me a favor, I do you a favor. I give you this card, one day I will request a favor in return and you will do it.". Just like The Godfather


All good gangs have systems to reward favors.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's also those little "shields" that can go on your license plate that basically mean "don't pull me over." Had a friend who would reflexively key any parked car he saw that wore one. Can't say I griped at him too much about it either.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
farkcops to show up shortly to explain why this is totally cool and not corrupt at all
 
camarugala
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well hell, I know what I'm forging next.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In Canada you donate to the police curling teams.
Keep the team drunk and they'll sweep it all out the house.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know quite a few people who have them.  They actually have color tiers for your level of loyalty.  The lower tiers are generally confiscated the first time you use them, but the higher tier is multi-use.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even if he didn't have that card, the cop would still have complete discretion on issuing a ticket/warning/nothing.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I prefer to use this instead, much more effective:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah - California has the... I think it's CHP 1199 foundation? They are well-known to be a get out of ticket free card.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had them for years. They absolutely work.
I am rarely pulled over, but the few times I have been, they let go without a ticket every single time.
Once I was in the passenger seat, and my buddy was speeding in a construction zone. Total dick move, I know, but I pulled my card out and put it on my knee, and when the cop came to the car, he saw it and let him go.

And I'll be the first one to tell you it's awful, but here we are.
 
v2micca
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, you are telling me that a powerful Union that until recently has managed to receive unchallenged support from both the Democrats and the Republicans would engage in ethically questionable quid-pro-quo behavior?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
up2nfg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did he get the card because he passed go without collecting $200? Inquiring minds want to know.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had a LA County Sheriff, off duty, approach me and my wife and son at a table in a kinda snobby "Bar and Grill" -- one where you would easily drop $200 on dinner for two with cocktails -- and chat us up.

"Oh your son is so well behaved," he was five, and yes he was because we didn't put up with misbehavior in public.  He was also blonde and blue eyed.

He gave us a little card and said "If you ever get in trouble and need help, use this card."

It read LA County Sheriff's Department.  Assistant Sheriff.

I mentally shrugged, "Hey thank you."

I later learned that that's a pretty damn high rank in LASD, and those cards are not just pieces of thick paper.  You can get away with some shiat if you show that card.

/it never worked for me
//mrs bughunter doesn't accept it
 
portnoyd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I got PBA cards from both my grandfathers who were both cops. They work and they do go back to the cop that issued it. Definitely nepotism.

In New Jersey, the real deal are the badge placards that go on the inside of the windshield above the registration sticker. Anyone who has those basically drives like an uncontrolled asshole at all times because they don't even get pulled over.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just remind cops that my taxes pay their salary.  They graciously thank me and send me on my merry way.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've had similar with the Harris County sheriffs department, but it was a the donation stickers. Used to get them from someone I was friendly with at the union.

Kept me out of a lot of trouble, but not all of the trouble.

Damn it feels good to be a white gangster
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm always flattered with officers use discretion for minor violations just on strength of my personality and my respectful attitude.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The world will never stop running on favors and connections.

I'm not defending it or saying it's a good thing, just that it should be no surprise that such things don't stop at the badge. The 1% and .1% operate on it. Politicians operate on it. Local governments do so. Neighborhoods do it. I do it.

I go to town hall meetings, I know my mayor. I know the local business leaders. I know community organizers if I need help getting a variance or a petition through for something. I know my boat repair guys and marina staff. I get faster service. I get reliable service. I get the goods I need stocked.

And I do favors when they need a hand too. They have a direct line to me if they have questions about navigating government bureaucracy (no I don't break rules, but I certainly give guidance). In turn, I know if I need knowledge or a job done, I can get the right person lined up.

That can be as simple a thing as knowing someone who knows an AC guy or roofer, and getting a reliable quote or often reliable advice to not pay for a repair or put it off when a stranger would push for me to repair or replace sooner. When one guy tells you it's time for a new garage door, the connected person gets told something else is a better option.


My advice to anyone: become a person in your community. Get known and know others. I understand why people don't like that, but otoh that's how communities have always functioned.

Play the game, because you'll never improve it from the outside.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dear old Dad got pulled over in Chicago Heights/Olympia Fields back in the 60s.  He handed the cop his drivers license and a $10 bill folded behind it.  The policeman was very nice, informed dad it should be a $20 next time and let him go.

Dad cussed about it the same way he complained about the power bill going up.
 
g.fro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was this not common knowledge?
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just let them know I have "friends In high places. Like, say, a picture of my pal Alexander Hamilton?"
 
hughesrep
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Both of my BIL's are state troopers.  One is being groomed for the big chair. I have the plastic card, my wife's is actually bronze or copper, its heavy.  Both are multi-use.

During normal times I drive a lot for work.  I get pulled over for speeding a couple of times a year on the major highways.

Flash my card, drop my BIL's name, and no ticket.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fano: I just let them know I have "friends In high places. Like, say, a picture of my pal Alexander Hamilton?"


I prefer to use Thomas Jeffersons.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB: My cousin was a Pa state trooper. One time I was coming home on I81 and I was going 90 in a 65. Of course a trooper pulled me over. As I gave him my license, registration, and insurance, I mentioned that my cousin was a trooper and I would appreciate any consideration he could give me. He asked his name and I gave it. He looks at me with a scowl and informs me that he and my cousin are close friends and he was going to call him. He goes to his car and was gone about 10 minutes. He comes back and tells me that my cousin told him that he never heard of me. I must've gone very pale because he just started laughing. He told me my cousin always did that and that was how he knew I was telling the truth. No ticket, just the old "slow down".
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The PBA/FOP stickers and cards have been around forever. Even the firefighter stickers (can't remember the acronym) are apparently pretty useful as well.

/And, at this point, add all the pickups flying those goddamned Dolt45 flags.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSB: During the 1996 Olympics I became a volunteer and was assigned to the transportation department. One day, I was sent in a van to pick up a bunch of cops from one of the venues. These were police chiefs from major cities around the US. As I was driving down the road I looked back in the rear view mirror and said, "Here's something you don't want to see. Twelve cops in your rear view mirror". Most of the laughed and I got several "Get Out of Jail Cards". Never used them but still it was a nice thought.
 
g.fro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: In Canada you donate to the police curling teams.
Keep the team drunk and they'll sweep it all out the house.


Je vois ce que tu as fait là.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wonder what the penalty for forging something like that would be? Would it even be something they would want to draw attention to?
 
