Montana's "Lost Attractive and Successful African-American Lake" gets name change to "Lost Slightly Less Offensive Euphemism for Attractive and Successful African-American Lake." Today, some people still have a problem with changing it again
devine
41 minutes ago  
?
 
Badmoodman
35 minutes ago  
Just name it Lake Borodin, and be done with it.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha
34 minutes ago  
The city of Whitefish filed a petition in state District Court in mid-August on behalf of property owners around Lost Coon Lake to change its name to Lost Loon Lake. The lake covers one-tenth of a square mile on the southern edge of Whitefish.

...
It's not clear when the Montana lake got its name; previously its name included the N-word, residents have said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66
33 minutes ago  
The Lake That Shall Not be Named......
 
scottydoesntknow
33 minutes ago  
Is Whitefish that place that seems to be the epicenter of MAGA scammers/neo-nazis?
 
Nadie_AZ
28 minutes ago  
Whitefish has dealt with racism in the recent past. Spencer made a speech at his white supremacy think tank the National Policy Institute in November 2016 during which he mentioned Whitefish and declared: "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!"

His mother, Sherry Spencer, faced backlash in Whitefish over his speech and told media outlets she might be forced to sell a commercial building.

Oh no. Not that. Anything but that.
 
Lambskincoat
26 minutes ago  
The city is known as the part-time home of white nationalist Richard Spencer and has dealt with racist issues.

They like the damn word so much they made their home there.
Bunch of f*cking morons.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
16 minutes ago  
Official mascot of the KKK

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
15 minutes ago  
Racism might offend me less if it were not so laughably corn pone redneck in its execution.

I know its hard for the mentally challenged to be clever but maybe they could hire a publicist and stop publicly embarrassing themselves.
 
CrazyCurt
14 minutes ago  
Negro Bar State Recreation Area, California, would like a word.

/ Preferably less racist ones.
// Meh, the dingbats here pronounce Goethe Park as "Gay-tee"
 
Geotpf
14 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Is Whitefish that place that seems to be the epicenter of MAGA scammers/neo-nazis?


Yup.  This is mentioned multiple times in the Farking Article.
 
ZAZ
14 minutes ago  
Whitey Lake
 
abhorrent1
14 minutes ago  
The lake covers one-tenth of a square mile

That's a pond
 
Geotpf
13 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Negro Bar State Recreation Area, California, would like a word.

/ Preferably less racist ones.
// Meh, the dingbats here pronounce Goethe Park as "Gay-tee"


That term is less "offensive" and more "outdated", IMHO.
 
Erebus1954
13 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: It's not clear when the Montana lake got its name; previously its name included the N-word, residents have said.


So it's now Lost Coon Lake but it used to be Lost Ni**er Lake?
 
RussianPotato
11 minutes ago  
Just because the lake is called C**n lake doesn't mean it's a racist name for a lake.  That's also a commonly used nickname for trash pandas.

*Reads article*

*Finds out what the lake was named before*

Oh... oh no, that's not good.
 
physt
10 minutes ago  
News Flash: Just about every town in the US was just choke full of racist place names until USGS did a massive, wide scale name change in the 60's. I've seen what things were called before and wow, just wow. Picture any racist term you can think of paired with any location name and that's how shiat got named.
 
Xanlexian
10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
powtard
9 minutes ago  
Some fella named Bill would like to talk to you about his canyon in Moab, UT.
 
KangTheMad
8 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: It's not clear when the Montana lake got its name; previously its name included the N-word, residents have said.

So it's now Lost Coon Lake but it used to be Lost Ni**er Lake?


Honestly, I'm not sure. The article never mentions what the name was, just that it contained the N-word. Could have been "free n-word lake" for all we know.
 
oldfarthenry
6 minutes ago  
There's a road in Grey County Ontario with a similar name (N-gro). It was a final safe settlement for escaped slaves on the underground railway. Some years ago the community government decided the road name was offensive & tried to change it to the last name of a white settler who lived nearby (derp!). Many African-Canadians fought the name change & defeated it - thus it remains today.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The lake covers one-tenth of a square mile

That's a pond


Years ago, I was visiting relative in NC. One suggested I take a walk around the neighborhood to see 'the lake.'

There was a fountain shooting up from the middle of the damn thing. SMH.
 
Subtonic
5 minutes ago  
They've been trying to change the name of 'Sambo Creek' around here for years. It usually only leads to long discussions on why that's racist. It still hasn't been changed. There is another creek I found in some historical maps that has a 'Hupschitts Creek' but the kill joys did manage to change that. Go figure.
 
CrazyCurt
4 minutes ago  
I inexplicably learned how to whistle call Loons while in Minnesota. I can mimic the goofy birds to the point they would swim up to my boat and give me that red eye look they do. We had 'conversations' ... I had no idea what I was saying to them but they seemed to have fun.

/ I do not remember any loons in Montana and I've been to White Fish.
 
fanbladesaresharp
4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Racism might offend me less if it were not so laughably corn pone redneck in its execution.

I know its hard for the mentally challenged to be clever but maybe they could hire a publicist and stop publicly embarrassing themselves.


Nah. Keep that shiat up. It keeps print and sign people like myself in business having to reprint all your correspondence and marketing materials.
 
KangTheMad
4 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Erebus1954: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: It's not clear when the Montana lake got its name; previously its name included the N-word, residents have said.

So it's now Lost Coon Lake but it used to be Lost Ni**er Lake?

Honestly, I'm not sure. The article never mentions what the name was, just that it contained the N-word. Could have been "free n-word lake" for all we know.


It sounds like the residents don't really know either. The map the article author referenced from the 60's only had Lost Coon on it, and it sounds like the residents talked to were like "well it had the N-word in it, but we're not sure when it was changed."
 
Super Chronic
3 minutes ago  
"We literally cannot find out who requested the name change or who established the (current) name,"

I propose they call it "Lost Naming History Lake"
 
meat0918
1 minute ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: The city of Whitefish filed a petition in state District Court in mid-August on behalf of property owners around Lost Coon Lake to change its name to Lost Loon Lake. The lake covers one-tenth of a square mile on the southern edge of Whitefish.

...
It's not clear when the Montana lake got its name; previously its name included the N-word, residents have said.

[Fark user image 850x477]


Yeah....

Probably a local name for it, something to help signal to others whether or not they were really with like minded racists.
 
mrspeacock
less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: The lake covers one-tenth of a square mile

That's a pond


I actually learned this a few years ago, as I saw a really small body of water named "lake [I forget].

https://lakes.grace.edu/ponds-vs-lakes​-whats-the-difference/#:~:text=Ponds%2​0and%20lakes%20are%20both,freshwater%2​0that%20contain%20living%20creatures.&​text=Lakes%20are%20normally%20much%20d​eeper,sunlight%20to%20reach%20the%20bo​ttom.

/Not trying to be an ass.  Just thought you'd find it interesting.
//Hope the link was pasted right.  I am using my phone.
///Hope this is the way slashes go.  I haven't historically posted much.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.