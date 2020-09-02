 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Nearly half of New Yorkers think the Big Apple is rotting. The rest are natives who grew up in the 1970s and '80s who say those people have never seen a really rotten Big Apple   (nypost.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Times Square used to be a blast to walk around in.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, another article on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another movie on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another TV series on the demise of NYC.

I've never been, but I sort of get the idea that it must be the most resilient city in the world. It just refuses to die and go away.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many hookers giving a handjob did you walk by on the way to work this morning?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he move back in? YO, NINO! Call me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Times Square used to be a blast to walk around in.
[Fark user image 850x550]


lewd!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh look, another article on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another movie on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another TV series on the demise of NYC.

I've never been, but I sort of get the idea that it must be the most resilient city in the world. It just refuses to die and go away.


They sounded the deathknell for NYC after 9/11: still standing almost twenty years later.

This too shall pass.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NY post should probably leave some it hates the city so much
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these days a real rain will come and wash all the scum off the street.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a bite. Don't mind the maggots.

/Shadoobie
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh look, another article on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another movie on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another TV series on the demise of NYC.

I've never been, but I sort of get the idea that it must be the most resilient city in the world. It just refuses to die and go away.


When it goes far enough into the sewer they elect a republican mayor to clean it up. Then they forget what it was like and start electing democrats again and thus the cycle continues.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to New York once.  I got this shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
budawold [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rotten to the Core
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as everyone knows, the only thing left to do with rotten apples is fark 'em.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Times Square used to be a blast to walk around in.
[Fark user image 850x550]


Anybody else remember "tunnel bunnies" (NYC/NJ), or the chain link fences down the middle of some stretches of the NJ Turnpike on both sides of the turnpike and also in the median to keep the working girls from literally stopping traffic trying to "party"?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Times Square used to be a blast to walk around in.
[Fark user image 850x550]


My first visit to NYC was a high school band trip in 1983. At one point, they dropped us all off in Times Square - "be careful, meet back here in three hours." It wasn't until I moved to NYC in the late 90's that I realized the sheer insanity of that experience. It was great, btw - I bought my first Sony Walkman and my friend bought a sword.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Times Square used to be a blast to walk around in.
[Fark user image 850x550]


Yeah but the M&M store is kinda cool. Where else are you going to get M&M's?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuta: One of these days a real rain will come and wash all the scum off the street.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Nadie_AZ: Oh look, another article on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another movie on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another TV series on the demise of NYC.

I've never been, but I sort of get the idea that it must be the most resilient city in the world. It just refuses to die and go away.

When it goes far enough into the sewer they elect a republican mayor to clean it up. Then they forget what it was like and start electing democrats again and thus the cycle continues.


Only because it takes a Republican to stand up to the entrenched pols in the city whom are all Democrats mostly in name only just so they can have cushy jobs and lots of power. A Republican doesn't need their support because they most likely got elected without it (most of it)...

Sate and local politics are not so much Republican vs Democrat it's just entrenched clan versus everyone else who is pissed off. Happens all over. Look at Robert Byrd and Joe Manchin... Democrats ran WV forever and it's only recently that they converted to the R party, but the people have not changed one bit at all, really.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Times Square used to be a blast to walk around in.
[Fark user image 850x550]


Yowza. Yowza. Yowza. Six. Count them, six. Naked Ladies. They aren't even wearing a smile.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York is great if you can afford to live in New York.

The problem is people who can't afford to live in New York are biatching up a storm now that those people have left the disease ridden city to greener pastures without giving up their apartments. They also hate that foreign investment (which is driving up the cost of real estate there) pays for the majority share of the schools, roads, healthcare, and welfare services.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear you all ask 'bout the meaning of scat
Well, I'm the professor and all I can tell you is
While you're still sleepin', the saints are still weepin' 'cause
Things you call dead haven't had the chance to be born
I'm the Scatman

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder that this is Rupert Murdoch railing, once again, against a city that chose human life over (his) profit for a short time.

Businesses are largely still closed, which is keeping us the lowest per capita infection rate in the country for the last several months. And he doesn't like that we won't sacrifice these particular poors for his profit in this particular way for this particular couple of months.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NYC isn't rotting, it just smells like it is.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, having been to NYC and Jersey during the 80s,90s, and early 2000s and then recently I can tell all those people that it has literally never been better, and has been much, much worse. Same goes for DC and Chicago (though downtown Chicago was never really as bad as the other two).
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

offacue: Times Square used to be a blast to walk around in.
[Fark user image 850x550]


The internet killed the real Times Square.

The current incarnation is more insidiously foul.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Nadie_AZ: Oh look, another article on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another movie on the demise of NYC. Oh look, another TV series on the demise of NYC.

I've never been, but I sort of get the idea that it must be the most resilient city in the world. It just refuses to die and go away.

When it goes far enough into the sewer they elect a republican mayor to clean it up. Then they forget what it was like and start electing democrats again and thus the cycle continues.


If a republican could find a way to manage the city without turning it in to a police state that only targets minorities they could probably hold on to power longer.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In high school in the mid-70's my friends and I would walk through Times Square and along 42nd St. and collect the small squares of paper touting strip joints or "$5 fark or suck" handed out on the corners.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: Yeah, having been to NYC and Jersey during the 80s,90s, and early 2000s and then recently I can tell all those people that it has literally never been better, and has been much, much worse. Same goes for DC and Chicago (though downtown Chicago was never really as bad as the other two).


The South Loop, Printer's Row and such, were a lot shiattier in the 90s than now.  I can't compare it to NY or DC because I never visited at that time, but the state now compared to then is quite a change.  A friend of mine bought a condo there in the 90s and sold it several years ago and its the best investment he ever made.  He basically doesn't have to work now based on his condo profits.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: And as everyone knows, the only thing left to do with rotten apples is fark 'em.


I was going to suggest making cider, but not after what you said.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think I might have said this in another thread, but the crime rate in New York right now is not only still much lower than any year during the Giuliani administration, but lower than most of the Bloomberg years. And that's according to the NYPD itself, who a lot of people think might be overreporting numbers to make DiBlasio look bad.

// he can do that well enough by himself.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: And as everyone knows, the only thing left to do with rotten apples is fark 'em.


I thought that was apple pie, or was it cooter pie?
 
The Brains
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: offacue: Times Square used to be a blast to walk around in.
[Fark user image 850x550]

The internet killed the real Times Square.

The current incarnation is more insidiously foul.



Times Square is best viewed from the Rockefeller Center observation deck. The lady and I viewed it up close and in person, and it was probably my least enjoyable part of the NYC experience. It's a physical version of internet pop up ads.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: offacue: Times Square used to be a blast to walk around in.
[Fark user image 850x550]

Yeah but the M&M store is kinda cool. Where else are you going to get M&M's?


I think the M&M store replaced the old S&M store.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: NYC isn't rotting, it just smells like it is.


Still not as bad as India.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: MillionDollarMo: And as everyone knows, the only thing left to do with rotten apples is fark 'em.

I was going to suggest making cider, but not after what you said.


That would be Dickson Cider.
 
Fissile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: New York is great if you can afford to live in New York.

The problem is people who can't afford to live in New York are biatching up a storm now that those people have left the disease ridden city to greener pastures without giving up their apartments. They also hate that foreign investment (which is driving up the cost of real estate there) pays for the majority share of the schools, roads, healthcare, and welfare services.


My problem with those foreign criminals...er, businessmen, is that they don't actually live in the city.  They just buy everything and leave it vacant.   I think I'd like the city a lot better if it filled up Russian oligarchs and Chinese millionaires and those Midwest trust fund twats were forced out.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: When it goes far enough into the sewer they elect a republican mayor to clean it up. Then they forget what it was like and start electing democrats again


When I turned 18 in the mid 1980s my father told me to register as a Democrat because everything in NYC back then was decided in the primaries and had been for decades. Anyway, if anything, this is starting to remind me of the 1970s but safer and less graffiti with the decline in services thanks to Covid.

/at least we had a teacher strike which was nice for grade school me
 
