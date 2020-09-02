 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   What the Middle East *really* needed in 2020: A translation error between different language versions of a peace agreement   (reuters.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, Israel, West Bank, United Arab Emirates, Israeli readiness, Arabic versions of a trilateral statement, Jordan, West Bank annexation plans, White House  
•       •       •

547 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Sep 2020 at 12:32 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing you know the entire battle fleet will be swallowed by a small dog.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to sell a treaty as a win in either state, the word choice there is key. I doubt this was unintentional.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fun fact: different language versions of treaties often have subtle but meaningful differences. This is intentional precisely to allow both sides to claim victory to their home audiences. Sometimes it's as little as a "must" versus a "should", for example about intentions to reduce CO2 emissions. Other times it's a bigger deal.


CSB: One time when I was in Switzerland at a tourist trap restaurant, the menu was translated into six European languages. In five of them it said "Service included". In English it said "Service not included".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like the UAE got swindled right out of the gate.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Turn Israel into a smoking crater" just doesn't translate well from Arabic into Hebrew.  The nuances get completely lost.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Goddammit Jared
 
Johnny_Whistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What did they expect? They went to Jared.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems that if you wanted to poison a deal, littering the agreement with translation errors would be a good place to start.  If they're caught prior to signing, it increases distrust and wariness, if not caught, it creates a justification to void the agreement.
 
shpritz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mainsail: If you want to sell a treaty as a win in either state, the word choice there is key. I doubt this was unintentional.


Difficulty: this is Kushner's deal.
 
Mouser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mainsail: If you want to sell a treaty as a win in either state, the word choice there is key. I doubt this was unintentional.


Feature, not bug.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
LOL, they're gonna jump on any little thing.
They were against it anyway.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In these things there is always a statement that says "The xxxx language copy of this agreement is the official and binding version of this agreement." So which one is it in this case?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Goddammit Jared


They went to Jared.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.