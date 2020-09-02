 Skip to content
(Tallahassee Democrat)   Or, as they say in Florida...Tuesday   (tallahassee.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Tallahassee, Florida, Police, Fountains in Paris, Fountain Plaza, Charles McMillon Jr., Tallahassee Police Department, childhood friend Kendrick Clemons, police officer  
•       •       •

MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They call that a Tallahassee Handshake
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I get suing the property owners, but... why sue U-Haul?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

veale728: I get suing the property owners, but... why sue U-Haul?


Insurance.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

South America and Africa stuck us with Floriduh
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The day Florida Man graced your mobile home park may have been the most important day of your life.

But for me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

veale728: I get suing the property owners, but... why sue U-Haul?


They actually have $$$$
 
tpmchris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Beverly Fountain said she couldn't discuss her case in detail. But she suggested the allegations were over-blown.
"The whole country has gone to hell with all these riots," she said. "One incident was blown out of proportion."

Holy shiat!
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh my home town. Glad am I left you and all the racism there, and the long list of other reasons.  Sad thing is Tallahassee is the most liberal and sane area for at least 100 miles around.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The Fountains told officers they never pointed their guns at the three. Both were slow to put down their weapons when ordered by police. "Both the male and female were not obeying my commands at first," the arrest report says. "However, they eventually placed their firearms on the ground and laid on the ground away from the firearms."


Mighty white of the police to give them a chance to surrender.

Good thing they didn't turn their back on the police and reach for a weapon!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My question is, would the man in the truck been able to run those people over? They was shooting guns!
If not, maybe guns don't make sense.  am I obliged to ask why dumb ass is shooting a gun near me? If so, that gives them chance to kill me. WTF?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a MWF in Texas.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: "The Fountains told officers they never pointed their guns at the three. Both were slow to put down their weapons when ordered by police. "Both the male and female were not obeying my commands at first," the arrest report says. "However, they eventually placed their firearms on the ground and laid on the ground away from the firearms."


Mighty white of the police to give them a chance to surrender.

Good thing they didn't turn their back on the police and reach for a weapon!


I agree, slowly putting the weapons down usually equal death to any POC. Though from reading the local news there for years the police have not had many police involved shootings, unless I missed them or it was covered up.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apalachee Parkway just sounds like one of those roads I would refuse to drive on at all costs. Nothing good ever happens there
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

