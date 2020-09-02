 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Citizen at city council meeting addresses the most important problem facing the world today: Why are boneless chicken wings described as such? They are not chicken wings. Bonus parting shot at the very end   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to know how this man feels about Dippin Dots before I can judge him.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't ask for boneless auto repair. It's just what's expected."

Funny, I usually get boned on auto repairs.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man should the President of America.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a plot twist at the end!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tater Tots aren't children of potatoes.  Neither aborted nor brought to term and served like veal potatoes.

Imagine how pissed I was when I found that out last week.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know, I'm actually surprised the FDA hasn't ruled on this. You can't call food something it isn't.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mmmmm......saucy nugs.....
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
it takes a real hero to show up in person in the middle of  an epidemic to deliver this message
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I don't ask for boneless auto repair. It's just what's expected."

Funny, I usually get boned on auto repairs.


Me too. Maybe I oughta stop playing mechanic.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Marcus Aurelius: "I don't ask for boneless auto repair. It's just what's expected."

Funny, I usually get boned on auto repairs.

Me too. Maybe I oughta stop playing mechanic.


What are you doing step-greasemonkey?
 
camarugala
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I need to make this guy my facebook friend. I hate Facebook but as long as it exists I might as well expose my "friends" to as much weird stuff as possible.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Number two, boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless," Christensen continued. "I don't go to order boneless tacos. I don't go and order boneless club sandwiches. I don't ask for boneless auto repair. It's just what's expected."

Wait.  They offer 'boneless auto repairs?'  You mean I don't have to pay $400 for a diagnostics after showing them the error on my OBD?
 
JustMatt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
50% of regular chicken wings are actually legs, therefore this guy's argument is invalid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now I want a plate of jumbo shrimp. damn it.
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fighting for the Right to Party in Delaware
Youtube FsRv1SmjSI8
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JustMatt: 50% of regular chicken wings are actually legs, therefore this guy's argument is invalid.


umm.  What?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JustMatt: 50% of regular chicken wings are actually legs, therefore this guy's argument is invalid.


Really?

I have never dissected a chicken wing enough to confirm where it belonged on the bird. I just assumed that the increase in wing popularity over the last couple decades meant that more wings were sold as wings instead of being 'processed' into chicken nuggets, patties, or pet food. I've actually never even had a 'boneless wing' because wings are supposed to have bones in them. I assumed they just mechanically popped the bone out the bottom instead of forming breast or thigh meat into a 'wing' form.

Either way, it seems to be false advertising to sell non-wing meat as a wing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I need to know how this man feels about Dippin Dots before I can judge him.


OMG......it's the ice cream of THE FUTURE.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Tater Tots aren't children of potatoes.  Neither aborted nor brought to term and served like veal potatoes.

Imagine how pissed I was when I found that out last week.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Parks and Recreation - Patton Oswalt's Star Wars Filibuster (Extended Cut)
Youtube 5BBhNkywMJY
 
McJaemes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Back when I was a tugboat captain I would always order 'bananas, boneless' on the grocery order.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: You know, I'm actually surprised the FDA hasn't ruled on this. You can't call food something it isn't.



Which is why no matter how good people tell me it is, I will never eat "Shiat on a Shingle".
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

madgonad: JustMatt: 50% of regular chicken wings are actually legs, therefore this guy's argument is invalid.

Really?

I have never dissected a chicken wing enough to confirm where it belonged on the bird. I just assumed that the increase in wing popularity over the last couple decades meant that more wings were sold as wings instead of being 'processed' into chicken nuggets, patties, or pet food. I've actually never even had a 'boneless wing' because wings are supposed to have bones in them. I assumed they just mechanically popped the bone out the bottom instead of forming breast or thigh meat into a 'wing' form.

Either way, it seems to be false advertising to sell non-wing meat as a wing.


I'm waiting for clarification too. Wings have two parts.  The flat and the drum.  Both come from the breast of the bird and neither are "feet"
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boneless Wings? Is this a Linda McCartney joke?
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's right. It's a way for restaurants to cheat you.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Harry Freakstorm: Tater Tots aren't children of potatoes.  Neither aborted nor brought to term and served like veal potatoes.

Imagine how pissed I was when I found that out last week.

[Fark user image 425x443]


I have the weirdest boner.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: The_Sponge: Harry Freakstorm: Tater Tots aren't children of potatoes.  Neither aborted nor brought to term and served like veal potatoes.

Imagine how pissed I was when I found that out last week.

[Fark user image 425x443]

I have the weirdest boner.


Wow...you must really love Doritos.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5BBhNkyw​MJY]


Came here for the Parks and Rec reference

If only someone got Jeremy Jammed.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This guy is living the life if this is his biggest issue right now.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: madgonad: JustMatt: 50% of regular chicken wings are actually legs, therefore this guy's argument is invalid.

Really?

I have never dissected a chicken wing enough to confirm where it belonged on the bird. I just assumed that the increase in wing popularity over the last couple decades meant that more wings were sold as wings instead of being 'processed' into chicken nuggets, patties, or pet food. I've actually never even had a 'boneless wing' because wings are supposed to have bones in them. I assumed they just mechanically popped the bone out the bottom instead of forming breast or thigh meat into a 'wing' form.

Either way, it seems to be false advertising to sell non-wing meat as a wing.

I'm waiting for clarification too. Wings have two parts.  The flat and the drum.  Both come from the breast of the bird and neither are "feet"


Well, there's also the tip, but that's not good for anything.

/ I buy whole wings from the butcher and clean/separate them myself. You get two edible wing pieces from each wing. Looks like somebody upthread is about to learn how chicken wings work

// honestly, baked and sauced drumsticks are cheaper, delicious, and have a lot more meat on them
 
wiredroach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mr Larry's Toast Without A Stick
Youtube TWqP0n4pgJo
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that the Awaken with JP guy?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pdieten:

/ I buy whole wings from the butcher and clean/separate them myself. You get two edible wing pieces from each wing. Looks like somebody upthread is about to learn how chicken wings work

// honestly, baked and sauced drumsticks are cheaper, delicious, and have a lot more meat on them

I leave mine whole too.  I smoke them for about 3 hours then leave out a sauces of varying heat and sweetness
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That man should the President of America.


Accidentally bone?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
http://iwastrel.com/stories/content/c​h​icken_investigation.pdf
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Next on his agenda: ladyfingers
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was so certain this article was satire that I was waiting for a quote from Leslie Knope.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AndoCommando: This guy is living the life if this is his biggest issue right now.


I am sure he has other bones to pick.
 
