(CNBC)   AMC stocks rise as theatres announce 70% of locations will begin murdering people this weekend   (cnbc.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Film, Shares of AMC, Movie theater, start of the year, three-day Labor Day weekend, domestic theaters, Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Awesome.  Let's go to a theater where 90% of the audience will lose interest if there is any plot development whatsoever and start talking on their phones and noisily farking around in general while the theater employees do jack and shiat.  If the movie doesn't have constant explosions, tons of one-dimensional characters badly delivering melodrama or a constant farting ass on the screen, AMC movie-goers will make watching it impossible for anyone interested.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everyone seems to have forgotten that the goal was to flatten the curve, not hide until the virus is gone or a vaccine was made.

The curve is mostly flattened in the US.

/I'm still staying home, I am slightly at risk of Covid doing very bad things if i get it
 
brizzle365
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
to all those who attend...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Also, I hate movie theaters.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But whose ass is farting and why?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Everyone seems to have forgotten that the goal was to flatten the curve, not hide until the virus is gone or a vaccine was made.

The curve is mostly flattened in the US.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now that they've started releasing streaming options the same day as theatre release, why the fark would you go to a theatre?

For instance, Live action Mulan is $29.99+5.99 for a month of disney plus.

AMC charges 13.69 for an adult and 10.69 for a child.

If i have a family of 3 (2 adults, 1 child) I'm saving money by staying home.  Plus I can pause the movie, I can get whatever food/snacks I want, at a significant discount, and I don't have to deal with rude people.
 
lectos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, you may luck out and get a white guy with a gun to shoot you rather than catching the COVID, so you got that going for you.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

akya: Now that they've started releasing streaming options the same day as theatre release, why the fark would you go to a theatre?

For instance, Live action Mulan is $29.99+5.99 for a month of disney plus.

AMC charges 13.69 for an adult and 10.69 for a child.

If i have a family of 3 (2 adults, 1 child) I'm saving money by staying home.  Plus I can pause the movie, I can get whatever food/snacks I want, at a significant discount, and I don't have to deal with rude people.


Not to mention, you can pause it for fap breaks to Mulan!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberDave: NotThatGuyAgain: Everyone seems to have forgotten that the goal was to flatten the curve, not hide until the virus is gone or a vaccine was made.

The curve is mostly flattened in the US.

[Fark user image 583x307]


While some states have new cases going up (looking at you, Sturgis South Dakota) the vast majority have the number of new cases going down.  Overall new cases in the US are going down.

Post all the inane pictures you want.  I posted fact.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll be in the back
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Flattenin' the curves..."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: UberDave: NotThatGuyAgain: Everyone seems to have forgotten that the goal was to flatten the curve, not hide until the virus is gone or a vaccine was made.

The curve is mostly flattened in the US.

[Fark user image 583x307]

While some states have new cases going up (looking at you, Sturgis South Dakota) the vast majority have the number of new cases going down.  Overall new cases in the US are going down.

Post all the inane pictures you want.  I posted fact.


I posted joke, Francis.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thank god.  I don't like going to movie theaters but I'm glad people can go do what they like to do.
 
camarugala
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe flattening the curve requires letting thousands of stupid people die? I'd be okay with that in principle.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: UberDave: NotThatGuyAgain: Everyone seems to have forgotten that the goal was to flatten the curve, not hide until the virus is gone or a vaccine was made.

The curve is mostly flattened in the US.

[Fark user image 583x307]

While some states have new cases going up (looking at you, Sturgis South Dakota) the vast majority have the number of new cases going down.  Overall new cases in the US are going down.

Post all the inane pictures you want.  I posted fact.


Are you suggesting that the US might be the only place to not see resurgence (2nd wave). Since we have handled the first one so well.

By golly, its time to let our guard down!
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tpmchris: I'll be in the back
[Fark user image 425x523]


is that supposed to look "porn theater-y?"  because that looks really "porn theater-y."
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Better off eating a $20 hooker out
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Flattening the curve doesn't mean we're in the clear, it means there's room in the ICU for you.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just because they unlock the door, that doesn't mean people want to walk through it.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Everyone seems to have forgotten that the goal was to flatten the curve, not hide until the virus is gone or a vaccine was made.

The curve is mostly flattened in the US.

/I'm still staying home, I am slightly at risk of Covid doing very bad things if i get it


https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-​c​ases-50-states


Slave states (Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia) seems to be having a rough go of it. Go figure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

akya: Now that they've started releasing streaming options the same day as theatre release, why the fark would you go to a theatre?

For instance, Live action Mulan is $29.99+5.99 for a month of disney plus.

AMC charges 13.69 for an adult and 10.69 for a child.

If i have a family of 3 (2 adults, 1 child) I'm saving money by staying home.  Plus I can pause the movie, I can get whatever food/snacks I want, at a significant discount, and I don't have to deal with rude people.


Totally agree. I'm not buying Mulan but if WW84 is going to be available at home when it opens I would do it for that.  Only other movie I may get for watching at home is the new Bond movie. I already have free Disney+ so I know Black Widow will show up there one day.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can we flatten the Fark curve on overly melodramatic headlines?

Murdering people? Really?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eagles95: if WW84 is going to be available at home when it opens I would do it for that.


I can't watch this in a theater unless I want to get busted for indecent exposure.

I hope, someday, studios realize that putting a hard core sex scene in comic book movies really fleshes out the characters and makes the audience root for them more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Can we flatten the Fark curve on overly melodramatic headlines?

Murdering people? Really?


Really. If these chuckle farks open for business without proper procedures in place, do they not bear some responsibility?

If you kid rockets off the tilt a wheel at the local fair, are you not going to sue?
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


//of course this does come with a certain amount of moral flexibility - but the new Bill and Ted already in my living room with my own beer and snacks?  Makes my Catholic upbringing hard to deal with at times......
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Can we flatten the Fark curve on overly melodramatic headlines?

Murdering people? Really?


I'm not going to research it but I bet pro-life websites look like this.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All you plague rats and non essential people who are not welded into your homes are the problem.  Because you farkers have to get a hair cut, or think that a mask will suffacate you in seconds, I can't visit my dad in the hospital, as he is literally dying.  We should have nuked the hives of the plague carriers.  We should have the military welding people in their homes.  We should have snipers taking out the quarantine runners.  Eliminate the non essential people.  If we would have locked down months ago it would have worked.  I did the right thing, I locked down.  My dad did the right thing, he locked down.  He locked down hard.  The closest I have got to him in the last 6 months was him watching through the window as I cut brush and burned it to clear his home from fire danger.  And we get nothing for our pain, that people who think not getting a hair cut every 3 days is a punishment worse than death, caused.

If you are a non essential person, and you haven't been welded into your home, and you got a hair cut or go to the movies, I hope you go to hell.  I hope the essential people, especially the ones who locked down, rise up and burn this motherfarking country to the ground.  Nuke the plague rat hives.  Total destruction.  Salt the whole earth.  Grey goo or strangelet destruction of the entire planet.

And no, I am not joking this time.  You plague rats caused this.  You can all die horrible deaths for all I care.  I hope you are abducted by aliens and forced to eat your own children, alive.  I hope your consiousness is downloaded into a computer and you are tourtured for as long as there is an energy gradient in the universe.  Hopefully for trillions of years.  Unending tourture and isolation.  And I hope the computer speeds up your perception of time, you you experience quadrillions of years of tourture and isolation.  If there is a god, I hope it is the one you belive in and that your god damns you to hell.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

physt: portnoyd: Can we flatten the Fark curve on overly melodramatic headlines?

Murdering people? Really?

Really. If these chuckle farks open for business without proper procedures in place, do they not bear some responsibility?

If you kid rockets off the tilt a wheel at the local fair, are you not going to sue?


I think we can safely assume the small print on the back of the ticket is going to get a lot smaller so they can fit in the new CYA language related to COVID
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CDC website says COVID-19 is over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

physt: If you kid rockets off the tilt a wheel at the local fair, are you not going to sue?


Yeah, but it was one of those Stephen King rides that got the Devil in it so...
 
HempHead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

swankywanky: physt: portnoyd: Can we flatten the Fark curve on overly melodramatic headlines?

Murdering people? Really?

Really. If these chuckle farks open for business without proper procedures in place, do they not bear some responsibility?

If you kid rockets off the tilt a wheel at the local fair, are you not going to sue?

I think we can safely assume the small print on the back of the ticket is going to get a lot smaller so they can fit in the new CYA language related to COVID


Pretty sure AMC is going paperless with regards to tickets.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HempHead: swankywanky: physt: portnoyd: Can we flatten the Fark curve on overly melodramatic headlines?

Murdering people? Really?

Really. If these chuckle farks open for business without proper procedures in place, do they not bear some responsibility?

If you kid rockets off the tilt a wheel at the local fair, are you not going to sue?

I think we can safely assume the small print on the back of the ticket is going to get a lot smaller so they can fit in the new CYA language related to COVID

Pretty sure AMC is going paperless with regards to tickets.


........   ok, point being there will be T&C's up the wazoo
 
