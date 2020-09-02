 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Independent review slams Sheriff's Office handling of Tommy Le killing, showing unquestionably that he was unarmed, was shot in the back, and had nothing to do with Pamela Anderson anyway   (kiro7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I feared for my life. He was running right away from me."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
execution.
Not even murder.
EXECUTION


The coward's way of instilling fear in others.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report suggests major changes to how King County investigates deadly shootings, including requiring a deputy who uses deadly force to give timely video interviews instead of being allowed to submit a written report days later. There are 29 recommendations for the King County Sheriff's Office.

How was this a thing?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He turned his back in a fighting stance."
 
Toxophil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thehobbes: The report suggests major changes to how King County investigates deadly shootings, including requiring a deputy who uses deadly force to give timely video interviews instead of being allowed to submit a written report days later. There are 29 recommendations for the King County Sheriff's Office.

How was this a thing?


That's always been a thing. Gives the cops time to get their story straight.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sure, he was just holding a pen.  But it could've been a TACTICAL pen.

cdn.everydaycarry.comView Full Size

And if the pen is mightier than the sword, then it's basically the equivalent of a gun.  Or at least a crossbow.

/got nothing.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
IMO, any officer that is found to have killed someone "by mistake, in error, or any other stupid excuse" should at least lose the hand that fired the weapon.  Maybe then these farking idiots will learn that killing people is bad.

\or, you know, teach law enforcement officers that they're not judge, jury, and executioner
\\and farking ENFORCE it
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skyotter: "He turned his back in a fighting stance."


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

He was powering up. Gotta stop that before he hits Super Sayian 2
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did TFA leave you Jones-ing for the truth?
 
camarugala
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yawwwwwn. This is the world we live in. Thank god I have white privilege even though I'm broke as shiat.
Seriously, this is a class issue first and foremost.
BTW I'm not gonna respond to any comments because I don't give a shiat in the same way that I don't give a shiat about current social issues.
 
camarugala
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well I might respond to some comments as long as they are not "same old shiat different day" things.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure charges against the officers involved will be announced any minute now.
 
jflowers1974
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The only way to get real change - change.  Change out people, and those getting in these positions (paid for by tax payers mind you) understand that they can be changed out if they fail to do their job.

This isn't rocket science, this is expected of nearly every person that works any job.  We just have created a protected class (job) whereby those working it, have forgotten that they can be replaced.  They get a fair (great?) salary / benefits relative to many working difficult positions in society, I think there are a number of highly qualified individuals that have the needed mental capabilities to know that they need to uphold the laws (all the laws - including those governing their position).

You can't take on a dangerous job (for high pay) and then cry that you are afraid and need to use deadly force so willy-nilly.  If this is the case, maybe you shouldn't apply for the job in the first place.  Simple case of people wanting to be paid a lot for little work - nothing more, we just need to (as their bosses) do our job and put a stop to this.
 
AeAe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: IMO, any officer that is found to have killed someone "by mistake, in error, or any other stupid excuse" should at least lose the hand that fired the weapon.  Maybe then these farking idiots will learn that killing people is bad.

\or, you know, teach law enforcement officers that they're not judge, jury, and executioner
\\and farking ENFORCE it


--
If a cop kills someone by mistake, that should at least be a voluntary manslaughter charge. There are some mistakes one must never make. Killing someone is one of those.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This hits ugly and close to home. This is the community I live in and work with. This is also the same department involved that killed my brother in law in his own home who had experienced a medication induced psychosis (after taking a new med for dealing with the loss of his father and best friend the same month).  The Mi'Chance situation is also disgusting not only because of the report revealing the truth but the reaction of KCSD. This was an acquaintance of my youngest child. It also involves a particular and narrow area that I lived in and witnessed the notorious violence until I moved away because of it (I didn't realize it was that bad moving in when I was very young and very poor).  I bring that up because the areas south of Seattle are now undergoing a major shift in becoming less of a residential suburban bedroom community and more of a hotbed of gangs and racist propaganda (hi Burien). Cops are responding the way cops do. The overhand of power in these communities is coming to light.

I was about to erase my comment because this is more of a localized and personal issue for me, not that welcome to Fark makes any difference in sharing this CSB. Then I thought about if people knew that it isn't just people behind the keyboard ranting and ITGing, there could be some cognitive association in the reality this is for some people. Not counting on it, at least it feels cathartic to talk about it and feel less alone. Things like this shouldn't be a common shared experience. That's the issue.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

camarugala: Yawwwwwn. This is the world we live in. Thank god I have white privilege even though I'm broke as shiat.
Seriously, this is a class issue first and foremost.
BTW I'm not gonna respond to any comments because I don't give a shiat in the same way that I don't give a shiat about current social issues.


Thank you for your contribution to fark?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Of course the sheriff at the time of the shooting is no longer the sheriff.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here's a little more nuanced perspective https://www.kuow.org/stor​ies/police-sh​ooting-of-tommy-le-new-report-finds-se​rious-gaps-in-king-county-investigatio​n
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The report suggests major changes to how King County investigates deadly shootings, including requiring a deputy who uses deadly force to give timely video interviews instead of being allowed to submit a written report days later. There are 29 recommendations for the King County Sheriff's Office.

If one of those 29 recommendations isn't the establishment of an independent oversight body in charge of police misconduct with investigatory and prosecutorial powers, then they might as well not have submitted anything.

Unless police officers can reasonably expect there are meaningful consequences for their careless, criminal, brutal - or even murderous - actions then police abuses will simply continue. People with power need oversight and consequences for malfeasance. Every other suggestion is nothing but window dressing, pretending but failing to address the core issue of incentives.
 
camarugala
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

neapoi: camarugala: Yawwwwwn. This is the world we live in. Thank god I have white privilege even though I'm broke as shiat.
Seriously, this is a class issue first and foremost.
BTW I'm not gonna respond to any comments because I don't give a shiat in the same way that I don't give a shiat about current social issues.

Thank you for your contribution to fark?


Any time buddy!
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

camarugala: Yawwwwwn. This is the world we live in. Thank god I have white privilege even though I'm broke as shiat.
Seriously, this is a class issue first and foremost.
BTW I'm not gonna respond to any comments because I don't give a shiat in the same way that I don't give a shiat about current social issues.


Good thing you didn't post. People might have thought you cared!
 
Agarista
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sherriff...Slave of John?
 
camarugala
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: camarugala: Yawwwwwn. This is the world we live in. Thank god I have white privilege even though I'm broke as shiat.
Seriously, this is a class issue first and foremost.
BTW I'm not gonna respond to any comments because I don't give a shiat in the same way that I don't give a shiat about current social issues.

Good thing you didn't post. People might have thought you cared!


I know! That's the fantastic irony of this whole thing. I don't care and yet I troll on because of the boredom I experience. I used to care quite a bit but then these useless movements got the better of me. It started with "occupy wallstreet" I think.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

camarugala: Coach McGirk: camarugala: Yawwwwwn. This is the world we live in. Thank god I have white privilege even though I'm broke as shiat.
Seriously, this is a class issue first and foremost.
BTW I'm not gonna respond to any comments because I don't give a shiat in the same way that I don't give a shiat about current social issues.

Good thing you didn't post. People might have thought you cared!

I know! That's the fantastic irony of this whole thing. I don't care and yet I troll on because of the boredom I experience. I used to care quite a bit but then these useless movements got the better of me. It started with "occupy wallstreet" I think.


Thank you for letting us all know your posts can be safely discarded, and nothing of value will be lost. Updated your farky to troll green for easy reference, and I suggest others use their own equivalent as well so they don't take your bait in the future.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skyotter: "He turned his back in a fighting stance."


Well, he obviously knew kung fu, so his hands were deadly weapons. And he coming right at them!
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thefilmstage.comView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rambino: skyotter: "He turned his back in a fighting stance."

Well, he obviously knew kung fu, so his hands were deadly weapons. And he coming right at them!


Oh my god, they got Billy Quon.

/but he always minded his manners
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Geez, I wonder why people would get the impression that ACAB? They murdered him. So, when do they bring charges? Never?
 
