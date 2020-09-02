 Skip to content
 
(Boston Globe)   Nine Boston police officers arrested and charged for lying about overtime hours, stealing extra donuts from the box   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how are they supposed to kill all these unarmed black men in just 40 hours a week?

/obv
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, usually it's the State Troopers that do the overtime shenanigans, now the Boston Pig Department is in on the deal.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different from the Statey investigation and arrests or is this the same case?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: But how are they supposed to kill all these unarmed black men in just 40 hours a week?

/obv


BPD, while it certainly has its problems, doesn't have the same high.level of killing unarmed African Americans as the rest of the country has.

Don't get me wrong, they still have a racism problem, but not nearly as bad as, say, NYPD
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's "overtime how-was".  If you need any more info, I'll be in the cah at the pahk.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer Friendly's overtime issue.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many donuts did you take?
How many donuts?
LIAR!!!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Markie Mark is already making a movie about it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: But how are they supposed to kill all these unarmed black men in just 40 hours a week?

/obv


They just wanted to get paid for overtime, not actually work to earn money. They aren't one of those people that should work themselves to the bone for pennies you know.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ah, yes. Get fired for lying about overtime hours as that will cost the city money and looks bad on the police union...

Get free vacation for killing an unarmed black person is good though.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess the other ones got away, huh?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Only 9?
That is some shoddy work
 
Fissile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My mother lives in small Podunk in Jersey.  It was recently discovered by a newly elected Democratic town council member that the police don't complete time sheets.  There is no way to verify the number of hours they actually work.  When this town council member brought this up at a council meeting, the reaction of the chief of police was to make threats and hurl insults at the new council member.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They were eligible to work a four-hour OT shift that ended at 8 p.m. at the department's warehouse, but they often left before that time - and alarmed the warehouse as they left the building early, according to the statement.

"Once the Warehouse's perimeter alarm was set, no one could remain in the building without triggering the alarm,'' the indictment alleges. "From at least May 2016 through February 2019, the alarm records frequently showed that the building was closed, locked, and alarmed by 6 p.m. or before.''

It took them 3 years to find out that 9 people didn't work a drop of overtime while taking it every single day? You're bullshiatting me if you think their supervisors weren't in on it. Normal people can't put on their coats at 4:59 PM without getting written up, but these protectors of the peace did it for that long. Jesus.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fissile: My mother lives in small Podunk in Jersey.  It was recently discovered by a newly elected Democratic town council member that the police don't complete time sheets.  There is no way to verify the number of hours they actually work.  When this town council member brought this up at a council meeting, the reaction of the chief of police was to make threats and hurl insults at the new council member.


Good thing the chief didn't feel threatened.
 
MHudson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: They were eligible to work a four-hour OT shift that ended at 8 p.m. at the department's warehouse, but they often left before that time - and alarmed the warehouse as they left the building early, according to the statement.

"Once the Warehouse's perimeter alarm was set, no one could remain in the building without triggering the alarm,'' the indictment alleges. "From at least May 2016 through February 2019, the alarm records frequently showed that the building was closed, locked, and alarmed by 6 p.m. or before.''

It took them 3 years to find out that 9 people didn't work a drop of overtime while taking it every single day? You're bullshiatting me if you think their supervisors weren't in on it. Normal people can't put on their coats at 4:59 PM without getting written up, but these protectors of the peace did it for that long. Jesus.


Per the article, they did work overtime - they just didn't work as much as they got paid to. These shifts were also done alone, so without checking the alarm times or the logs at the incinerator facility I'm not sure it would be all that obvious.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Phew!  No arrests for killing unarmed black people.  That would have made the department look bad!
 
Kolg8
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
UltimaCS

It took them 3 years to find out that 9 people didn't work a drop of overtime while taking it every single day? You're bullshiatting me if you think their supervisors weren't in on it. Normal people can't put on their coats at 4:59 PM without getting written up, but these protectors of the peace did it for that long. Jesus.

I wonder why this is a Federal prosecution, with no mention of cooperation by the Massachusetts Office of Inspector General in the press release?  The Mass OIG has as its mission to investigate fraud involving public funds.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know cops now that barely do 30 hours a week and write down 60 every week. The standard response is everyone does it and its not our money. It's already budgeted in.
Me:  YOU ARE STEALING TAX PAYER MONEY YOU FARKING FARKS
The usual response is if it gets exposed everyone will quit so you have to deal with cops stealing money
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Only 9?
That is some shoddy work


They were the ones dumb enough to report over 24 hours in a single day so that people couldn't even pretend it was legitimate.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eagles95: I know cops now that barely do 30 hours a week and write down 60 every week. The standard response is everyone does it and its not our money. It's already budgeted in.
Me:  YOU ARE STEALING TAX PAYER MONEY YOU FARKING FARKS
The usual response is if it gets exposed everyone will quit so you have to deal with cops stealing money


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eagles95: I know cops now that barely do 30 hours a week and write down 60 every week. The standard response is everyone does it and its not our money. It's already budgeted in.
Me:  YOU ARE STEALING TAX PAYER MONEY YOU FARKING FARKS
The usual response is if it gets exposed everyone will quit so you have to deal with cops stealing money


The argument you notice there is the same exact one all the time for EVERYTHING.

We have to tolerate corporate businesses doing these terrible harmful thigns to us, we have to tolerate these rich people being who gets to decide where we spend resources and who will get jobs.
You just have to tolerate people at the top not being in it with everyone and not having any responsibility to anyone but putting more money into their own pockets.

IF i could not be this much of a selfish a hole, if i could not take home this much of the reward for this little of the effort and have  a golden no risk to fook up parachute, then  no one else would either. So don't just tolerate  my abuse be fooking grateful for it you stupid assholes.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey hey now, killin minorities was one thing but when you steal overtime you could be cutting into someones budget or maybe pension eventually. So of course they have to make sure this is investigated to the fullest to ensure that justice is served, cause we're talkin about money here, not lives.
 
robxiii
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
  Huh, I bet it's like this in 90% of the Police forces.  Like Seattle!  How many taxpaying homes does it take to fund one officer when he earns over 400k?   Difficulty:  Now factor in a pension for 50+ years!

"For example, SPD's top earner was patrol officer Ron Morgan Willis, hired in 1995. He made $128,716 in base pay last year while racking up $214,544 in overtime pay, $33,628 in retroactive base pay and $37,656 in retroactive overtime pay. In total, he grossed $414,543 in 2019. "

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/374-seattle-police-depart​ment-employees-made-at-least-200000-la​st-year-heres-how/
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eagles95: I know cops now that barely do 30 hours a week and write down 60 every week. The standard response is everyone does it and its not our money. It's already budgeted in.
Me:  YOU ARE STEALING TAX PAYER MONEY YOU FARKING FARKS
The usual response is if it gets exposed everyone will quit so you have to deal with cops stealing money


They never made an ethical issue out of shaking you down for the cash in your pockets either. That's taxpayer money.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kolg8: UltimaCS

It took them 3 years to find out that 9 people didn't work a drop of overtime while taking it every single day? You're bullshiatting me if you think their supervisors weren't in on it. Normal people can't put on their coats at 4:59 PM without getting written up, but these protectors of the peace did it for that long. Jesus.


Sure.  It's not about stealing the hours the first go around.  Since their pensions are calculated on a  percentage of their highest years, those hours get leveraged and re-stolen, thousands of times into the future.

A big part of the problem is that the benefits of the job are so attractive, that LEO's are getting a lot of people joining for the pay, benefits, and retirement package, that have no interest in actually being a cop/police, you know the protect and serve stuff.

And they get shooty quick, because they're in this for the long haul, not the short term gratification of being a helpful and useful part of society.
 
Maxor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really want to know legitimate ot hours versus logged.

If its something like hey guys your shift was from 7 am till 4 and you had the option of staying till 6 yet you made a practice of locking the building and being out the door at 5:55 eh censor them lecture them and if they don't do it again fine.  If its a you work the extra shift every day.  You turn in your time cards at the end of the week and you clocked a couple hours early one day every couple of weeks again the censor but nothing huge.


If its obvious deliberate time card fraud prosecute them and take the pensions.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: And they get shooty quick, because they're in this for the long haul, not the short term gratification of being a helpful and useful part of society


I felt threatened and feared for my pension life.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now do disability fraud.
 
