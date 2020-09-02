 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today is National V-J day, a day to commemorate both victory over Japan and girlfriends who don't hear very well   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
    More: Hero, World War II, long years, President Truman, formal signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, official signing of surrender, September 2nd, Six-years of sacrifice, World War  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good one Subby!
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY material right there.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't. Want. To. Like. This. But...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby...

camo.derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bay de bacca?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is today steak and Downtown Julie Brown day?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Japanese were the Nazis of Asia and probably held an even stronger belief in their own racial superiority than the Germans.
American POW's had about a 60% survival rate in Europe and 30% in Japan.

We probably didnt need to drop any nukes (it was basically a test with human subjects) but its hard to feel too bad about it.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Your girlfriend find out about your vd subby?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is today steak and Downtown Julie Brown day?


When will Regular Julie Brown get a day?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Happy V-J day 
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cue the thread descending into whether the USA should have dropped the bombs on Hiroshima & Nagasaki in three, two...
 
radarlove
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


NEVAR FORGETS!!!! *cryingeagle.gif*
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank you Antifa of the 1940s.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My grandfather was in that war, island hopping.

He never told me of bad things that happened, but he did tell me stories from that time.

CSB:  It was after the war, and they were disarming the Japanese, one of the soldiers took a car to the local brothel during winter.  It's customary that you take your shoes off at the door of a Japanese establishment.  My grandpa and his co-officer found the car at the brothel.  They took back the car and his shoes so that he had to walk barefoot through the snow to get back to camp.

/end of story
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: We probably didnt need to drop any nukes (it was basically a test with human subjects) but its hard to feel too bad about it.


Unpopular theory:  the collective horror over the well publicized results of using nuclear weapons against Japan was what prevented them from ever being used again.  Furthermore, reluctance to initiate a war that might escalate to the use of nuclear weapons was what prevented industrialized powers from waging direct warfare against each other after 1945, and led to the "Long Peace" of the second half of the 20th century.  Nuclear weapons simply made war so destructive that nothing could be gained by it any more.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Don't. Want. To. Like. This. But...

[Fark user image 350x263]


Pushing the button is for Clitoris Day.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My girlfriend said "happy VD day".
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Rwa2play: Don't. Want. To. Like. This. But...

[Fark user image 350x263]

Pushing the button is for Clitoris Day.


Which so many can't seem to find on the calendar.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: dothemath: We probably didnt need to drop any nukes (it was basically a test with human subjects) but its hard to feel too bad about it.

Unpopular theory:  the collective horror over the well publicized results of using nuclear weapons against Japan was what prevented them from ever being used again.  Furthermore, reluctance to initiate a war that might escalate to the use of nuclear weapons was what prevented industrialized powers from waging direct warfare against each other after 1945, and led to the "Long Peace" of the second half of the 20th century.  Nuclear weapons simply made war so destructive that nothing could be gained by it any more.


Add to that, they thought of dropping the bomb on mt. Fuji, which would have escalated the entire thing.  And the emperor's palace and Tokyo.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: they thought of dropping the bomb on mt. Fuji,


I seriously doubt that.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Vijay Singh won another major?
 
EL EM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Cue the thread descending into whether the USA should have dropped the bombs on Hiroshima & Nagasaki in three, two...


Valid point but already too late.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
MrSplifferton:

Add to that, they thought of dropping the bomb on mt. Fuji, which would have escalated the entire thing.  And the emperor's palace and Tokyo.

No they didn't.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: My grandfather was in that war, island hopping.

He never told me of bad things that happened, but he did tell me stories from that time.

CSB:  It was after the war, and they were disarming the Japanese, one of the soldiers took a car to the local brothel during winter.  It's customary that you take your shoes off at the door of a Japanese establishment.  My grandpa and his co-officer found the car at the brothel.  They took back the car and his shoes so that he had to walk barefoot through the snow to get back to camp.

/end of story


My old man was part of occupying forces with 1st Cav.  He told me some hilarious stories akin to that one.

Pop told me he was patrolling some military vehicle collection point (all the crap coming in from islands) in the middle of the night in a half-track (he said he'd never driven one and felt like driving one) and there was some mystery button with no label and he finally decided to press it.  It was a siren.  And pressing the button again didn't turn it off.  He parked it and grabbed a different one and fled.
 
Mouser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: geekbikerskum: dothemath: We probably didnt need to drop any nukes (it was basically a test with human subjects) but its hard to feel too bad about it.

Unpopular theory:  the collective horror over the well publicized results of using nuclear weapons against Japan was what prevented them from ever being used again.  Furthermore, reluctance to initiate a war that might escalate to the use of nuclear weapons was what prevented industrialized powers from waging direct warfare against each other after 1945, and led to the "Long Peace" of the second half of the 20th century.  Nuclear weapons simply made war so destructive that nothing could be gained by it any more.

Add to that, they thought of dropping the bomb on mt. Fuji, which would have escalated the entire thing.  And the emperor's palace and Tokyo.


Plan B was to continue building nukes and dropping them on Japanese cities until either they surrendered or there were no more Japanese left TO surrender.
 
LoneCoon [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: dothemath: We probably didnt need to drop any nukes (it was basically a test with human subjects) but its hard to feel too bad about it.

Unpopular theory:  the collective horror over the well publicized results of using nuclear weapons against Japan was what prevented them from ever being used again.  Furthermore, reluctance to initiate a war that might escalate to the use of nuclear weapons was what prevented industrialized powers from waging direct warfare against each other after 1945, and led to the "Long Peace" of the second half of the 20th century.  Nuclear weapons simply made war so destructive that nothing could be gained by it any more.


That's the reason that we've been fighting proxy wars since the end of WWII and didn't immediately jump into invading the Soviets. Once you get to the point of "this could kill civilization," war doesn't seem so glorious any more.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


RIP, Veege
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: dothemath: We probably didnt need to drop any nukes (it was basically a test with human subjects) but its hard to feel too bad about it.

Unpopular theory:  the collective horror over the well publicized results of using nuclear weapons against Japan was what prevented them from ever being used again.  Furthermore, reluctance to initiate a war that might escalate to the use of nuclear weapons was what prevented industrialized powers from waging direct warfare against each other after 1945, and led to the "Long Peace" of the second half of the 20th century.  Nuclear weapons simply made war so destructive that nothing could be gained by it any more.


Is that really that unpopular of a theory though?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wish they would have used the Bat Bombs.
 
