(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1945, Japan surrendered to the the Allies, bringing an end to the era of wartime Japan and formally ushering in the glorious new age of used panty vending machines   (history.com) divider line
26
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
んっぽん
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the way that nukes brought peace was a great influence on Mahatma Gandhi
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i could use another pair of used panties.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another lie brought by honky tricknology
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John McClane: You throw quite a party. I didn't realize they celebrated Christmas in Japan.

Joseph Takagi: Hey, we're flexible. Pearl Harbor didn't work out so we got you with tape decks.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the moment anime was born.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see camera footage of the folks buying said panties.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Swords into ploughshares.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was actually yesterday. 9am on 9/2 local is 9/1 here
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And godzilla...don't forget about godzilla.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought because Pearl Harbor didn't work out they got us with tapedecks?
 
FirstTimeLongTime
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Transformers too!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skinink: Joseph Takagi: Hey, we're flexible. Pearl Harbor didn't work out so we got you with tape decks.


Bob The Nob: I thought because Pearl Harbor didn't work out they got us with tapedecks?


Poor Takagi. It's a good thing he didn't live to see the Lost Score.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
as this is the 75th anniversary of Japan's Surrender, here's a pic reminding us that Canada signed in the wrong place, forcing all subsequent signers to do likewise. pic.twitter.com/gBWO7UBr2k

- Steve Saideman (@smsaideman) September 2, 2020


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
China was there? According to my good ol' American education, China didn't exist during WWII.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They have vending machines for everything in Japan. Just do a GIS for "weird japanese vending machines"
 
luvluvjones [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was on the Missouri a few years ago. I thought the plaque at the surrender spot was cool, but mostly couldn't believe the size of the guns
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
According to this article, the truth behind the used panty vending machines is basically "No, but yes, except not really, but also kinda, and by the way it's not nearly as bad as what some people sell online."

Reader beware.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: They have vending machines for everything in Japan. Just do a GIS for "weird japanese vending machines"


As someone who spent a vacation down there, the cool vending machines were exceptionally hard to find. 99% of them are regular ol' iced tea & iced coffee.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: as this is the 75th anniversary of Japan's Surrender, here's a pic reminding us that Canada signed in the wrong place, forcing all subsequent signers to do likewise. pic.twitter.com/gBWO7UBr2k
- Steve Saideman (@smsaideman) September 2, 2020

[Fark user image 675x900]


That renders the surrender invalid, from a legal point of view
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: as this is the 75th anniversary of Japan's Surrender, here's a pic reminding us that Canada signed in the wrong place, forcing all subsequent signers to do likewise. pic.twitter.com/gBWO7UBr2k
- Steve Saideman (@smsaideman) September 2, 2020

[Fark user image 675x900]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When one door closes............
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: This is the moment anime was born.


Like the headline, this is true in a roundabout way; credit goes to Commodore Perry and Douglas MacArthur.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: This is the moment anime was born.


If you haven't already seen it, watch "Grave of the Fireflies".
 
Katwang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
According to my dad. He and Nimitz won the war on this scow. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gooch: Dusk-You-n-Me: as this is the 75th anniversary of Japan's Surrender, here's a pic reminding us that Canada signed in the wrong place, forcing all subsequent signers to do likewise. pic.twitter.com/gBWO7UBr2k
- Steve Saideman (@smsaideman) September 2, 2020

[Fark user image 675x900]

That renders the surrender invalid, from a legal point of view


Does your job involve you counting mail-in ballots by any chance?
 
