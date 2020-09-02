 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Actual headline: "Playboy model's transformation as 24 hour drinking caused acid urine that ate her skin"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Strange, Hugh Hefner, Playboy, Playboy model Jessica Landon, Playboy Mansion, Alcoholism, Domestic violence, Drinking culture, Alcoholic beverage  
•       •       •

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that how you get gout?
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?


Gout comes from certain foods if consumed in larger portions. For example, meat-based gravy can trigger an attack.

Um, considering she is associated with Playboy, I better rephrase that...
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?

Gout comes from certain foods if consumed in larger portions. For example, meat-based gravy can trigger an attack.

Um, considering she is associated with Playboy, I better rephrase that...


I thought high uric acid (urine acid?) levels from alcohol or certain foods or whatever caused gout. (Not a doctor.)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: farkingbubbler: bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?

Gout comes from certain foods if consumed in larger portions. For example, meat-based gravy can trigger an attack.

Um, considering she is associated with Playboy, I better rephrase that...

I thought high uric acid (urine acid?) levels from alcohol or certain foods or whatever caused gout. (Not a doctor.)


I have gout. I also never had a drink in my life. Usually it's fine but the flare-ups can be brutal.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I thought high uric acid (urine acid?) levels from alcohol or certain foods or whatever caused gout. (Not a doctor.)


The impression I got is that she was laying in her own excriment for an extended period of time. Not an ideal skin treatment. Hey, look, it's almost lunch time.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"By the time she was 26, the former model admits she was downing vodka 24 hours a day ..."

Man, I wish I had been around during those days. She sounds like she was in the exact state of mind to have sex with me.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a bout of gout once. Was drinking super heavy for a long time and one Halloween went overboard on chocolate. It was painful. Stopped drinking, rarely eat chocolate and have not had it happen since.

Kidney stones run in my family and I have never had one but seems the build up of uric acid can cause Gout or stones depending on your body.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?


i have gout. it hurts
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fresh out of sympathy for dunks this morning, even leggy ones with great tits.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to remember reading this last year ...
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "By the time she was 26, the former model admits she was downing vodka 24 hours a day ..."

Man, I wish I had been around during those days. She sounds like she was in the exact state of mind to have sex with me.


She was urinating acid.  I am not sure you would want to get near that area.  Just saying...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she was in pretty deep shiat. Kudos to her for turning it around; that could not have been easy.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?

bostonguy: I thought high uric acid (urine acid?) levels from alcohol or certain foods or whatever caused gout. (Not a doctor.)


Yep, those are ways you can get gout.  You can also get it from cancer like leukemia, womp womp.

If you're having a gout flare up, best to avoid those things.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I'm fresh out of sympathy for dunks this morning, even leggy ones with great tits.


No doughnuts for you then.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

Good for her, she cleaned up and became the dumb instagram model she was always meant to be.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lectos: dothemath: "By the time she was 26, the former model admits she was downing vodka 24 hours a day ..."

Man, I wish I had been around during those days. She sounds like she was in the exact state of mind to have sex with me.

She was urinating acid.  I am not sure you would want to get near that area.  Just saying...


She wasn't actually pissing jets of acid or anything.

She lay in pools of her own pee for so long - as in 24/7 - the uric acid in it started to affect her skin.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lectos: She was urinating acid.  I am not sure you would want to get near that area.  Just saying...


You dont know me.
 
starsrift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?


Yeah. Alcohol is a pretty systemic poison. It does a number on the kidneys, which gives you gout, and liver, and heart, and intestine, and so on. Becoming alcoholic is like diving into a crucible to find out your weakest genetic dispositions, although you can mitigate some risks with diet and exercise. Exercise is the hardest part, because nobody wants to exercise while on or recovering from a depressant.
 
g.fro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

starsrift: bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?

Yeah. Alcohol is a pretty systemic poison. It does a number on the kidneys, which gives you gout, and liver, and heart, and intestine, and so on. Becoming alcoholic is like diving into a crucible to find out your weakest genetic dispositions, although you can mitigate some risks with diet and exercise. Exercise is the hardest part, because nobody wants to exercise while on or recovering from a depressant.


Except for about 90% of the US Army.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WOMAN WHO'S DRINKING CAUSED ORGAN'S TO SHUT DOWN TURNS HER LIFE AROUND AND STARTS A FAMILY

The world is so dumb. Language fluency is such a small thing, unless the printed word is an integral part of your job.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lennavan: bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?
bostonguy: I thought high uric acid (urine acid?) levels from alcohol or certain foods or whatever caused gout. (Not a doctor.)

Yep, those are ways you can get gout.  You can also get it from cancer like leukemia, womp womp.

If you're having a gout flare up, best to avoid those things.


I'm pretty sure I'm always going to try to avoid leukemia.
 
starsrift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

g.fro: starsrift: bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?

Yeah. Alcohol is a pretty systemic poison. It does a number on the kidneys, which gives you gout, and liver, and heart, and intestine, and so on. Becoming alcoholic is like diving into a crucible to find out your weakest genetic dispositions, although you can mitigate some risks with diet and exercise. Exercise is the hardest part, because nobody wants to exercise while on or recovering from a depressant.

Except for about 90% of the US Army.


Oh, they don't want to. God bless NCO's.
 
Slypork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lectos: dothemath: "By the time she was 26, the former model admits she was downing vodka 24 hours a day ..."

Man, I wish I had been around during those days. She sounds like she was in the exact state of mind to have sex with me.

She was urinating acid.  I am not sure you would want to get near that area.  Just saying...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Armed in faith"

Great. So you changed one deadly addiction for another.
Carry on.
 
Brofar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God that website is impossible to read, it's

Paragraph
Ad
Paragraph
Links to other stories
Paragraph
Paragraph
Links to other stories
Paragraph
Ad
Ad
Paragraph
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Her AA sponsor commented, "She really is just an extraordinary piece. I mean really top shelf pussy."
 
g.fro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

starsrift: g.fro: starsrift: bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?

Yeah. Alcohol is a pretty systemic poison. It does a number on the kidneys, which gives you gout, and liver, and heart, and intestine, and so on. Becoming alcoholic is like diving into a crucible to find out your weakest genetic dispositions, although you can mitigate some risks with diet and exercise. Exercise is the hardest part, because nobody wants to exercise while on or recovering from a depressant.

Except for about 90% of the US Army.

Oh, they don't want to. God bless NCO's.


Oh, I know. I was an NCO; why do you think I was drinking?
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

omg bbq: "Armed in faith"

Great. So you changed one deadly addiction for another.
Carry on.


I can't help but view at bible-thumpers as lost, the same way most people probably view drug addicts.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It should be better known that the body really can't heal or even do proper upkeep when it's processing alcohol.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: farkingbubbler: bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?

Gout comes from certain foods if consumed in larger portions. For example, meat-based gravy can trigger an attack.

Um, considering she is associated with Playboy, I better rephrase that...

I thought high uric acid (urine acid?) levels from alcohol or certain foods or whatever caused gout. (Not a doctor.)


High levels of uric acid can cause gout, not to mention kidney stones.

Also, uric acid has nothing to do with urine, lol.  It's a product of your body breaking down purines.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: bostonguy: farkingbubbler: bostonguy: Isn't that how you get gout?

Gout comes from certain foods if consumed in larger portions. For example, meat-based gravy can trigger an attack.

Um, considering she is associated with Playboy, I better rephrase that...

I thought high uric acid (urine acid?) levels from alcohol or certain foods or whatever caused gout. (Not a doctor.)

High levels of uric acid can cause gout, not to mention kidney stones.

Also, uric acid has nothing to do with urine, lol.  It's a product of your body breaking down purines.


Ah, thanks! That's where I was confused. I thought it was related.
 
