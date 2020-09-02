 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   China working to double nuclear warheads, possibly in hopes of attracting the Doublemint Twins   (aljazeera.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Nuclear proliferation, Nuclear weapon, Nuclear disarmament, Arms control, Nuclear fission, Nuclear weapons, Cold War, number of its nuclear warheads  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 6:46 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...did anyone tell China that MIRVs are already a thing?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Reads TFA...

Oh, yeah, doubling their number of warheads is a whole different story.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Report says China aims to double its arsenal from current level of about 200 warheads in next decade, US has over 6,000.

Yeah, I'm far less concerned about China than the US, especially since we're the only country with a history of actually using them.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I should reinstall Fallout 4 VR.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The next step in the "Cold War:"

Oceania was at war with EastasiaEurasia was an ally. There was, of course, no admission that any change had taken place. Merely it became known, with extreme suddenness and everywhere at once, that Eastasia and not Eurasia was the enemy
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
USA 6000
China 400
Church of the Subgenius 3

The Church needs to get on a crash H bomb building program.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The threat of nuclear annihilation has been over our heads for generations now.  I ain't skeered.  Why would I be?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh cool, so when I want more an hour later they've got me covered.
 
Somme One
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: USA 6000
China 400
Church of the Subgenius 3


Number of modern high-yield nuclear warheads necessary to wreck your civilization and perhaps your entire planet: precisely ONE.

Only a madman uses nuclear weapons. If the Chinese government/military actually thinks they could use nukes in any conflict and live to tell about it, then they've completely lost their minds.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Report says China aims to double its arsenal from current level of about 200 warheads in next decade, US has over 6,000.

Yeah, I'm far less concerned about China than the US, especially since we're the only country with a history of actually using them.


The good old bs argument...

You should be concerned that a treasonous mental patient has the nuclear codes and can launch with basically nobody stopping him.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought this site didn't allow erotica.  Twins and nukes.  I'll be in the other room.

/Please knock
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Report says China aims to double its arsenal from current level of about 200 warheads in next decade, US has over 6,000.

Yeah, I'm far less concerned about China than the US, especially since we're the only country with a history of actually using them.


The Soviet Union used one.  Well, to put out a massive oil fire in their own territory, but they did use one.

https://www.amusingplanet.com/2018/09​/​how-soviets-put-out-oil-well-fires-by.​html
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somme One: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: USA 6000
China 400
Church of the Subgenius 3

Number of modern high-yield nuclear warheads necessary to wreck your civilization and perhaps your entire planet: precisely ONE.

Only a madman uses nuclear weapons. If the Chinese government/military actually thinks they could use nukes in any conflict and live to tell about it, then they've completely lost their minds.


The leaders of China are madmen.  Also, I think they exactly the type of people who would rather destroy the world than to accept defeat.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.