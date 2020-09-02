 Skip to content
(The Mary Sue)   Twitter responds to rumor that Rand Paul has subpoenaed Antifa Airline's records. They're like American Airlines, except instead of mistakenly sending your luggage to Denmark, they fly right into your head and start living there, rent-free   (themarysue.com) divider line
65
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL.  The depths of shamelessness are endless.

Trump lies, and his lackey's scramble to make reality fit the lie.  No matter how outrageous the lie may be.

I also like the idea of the self-proclaimed "Libertarian" using government resources to crack down on freedom of speech he doesn't like.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and as for all you Bleeding Hearts getting upset at this Administration not answering subpoenas, you will note that the ANTIFA DIDN'T EVEN HAVE THE DECENCY TO DECLINE TO APPEAR BUT APPARENTLY NEVER HAD AN OFFICE IN WHICH TO SERVE SAID PAPERS! CLEARLY A PLOY TO AVOID THESE HEARINGS!"
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like their 'proletariat-class' lounges, so comfortable.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "...and as for all you Bleeding Hearts getting upset at this Administration not answering subpoenas, you will note that the ANTIFA DIDN'T EVEN HAVE THE DECENCY TO DECLINE TO APPEAR BUT APPARENTLY NEVER HAD AN OFFICE IN WHICH TO SERVE SAID PAPERS! CLEARLY A PLOY TO AVOID THESE HEARINGS!"


You kid.  But I fully anticipate their inability to subpoena a concept as evidence of their claims.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you subpoena a forwarded chain email from your racist grandpa?
 
hodgemann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, this story again, but a different link.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember: 15% off with your ANTIFA Paid Protester ID!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

"While Paul has made no such claims..."
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of subpoenas and funding, how did Rand Paul's six-digit debut from his failed vanity presidential run in '16 get magically paid off?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it isn't a corporate structure they don't understand it.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: If it isn't a corporate structure they don't understand it.


Rand Paul isn't that special a case. You could fill a legitimate medical school with what he doesn't understand.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hodgemann: Yay, this story again, but a different link.


This level of stupidity, however, calls for multiple shaming.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeballKid: d23: If it isn't a corporate structure they don't understand it.

Rand Paul isn't that special a case. You could fill a legitimate medical school with what he doesn't understand.


Like the Hippocratic Oath.  He was out fundraising that day.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Old Republicans love debating and arguing with things that aren't there.
 
JimStarkBand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so this is a message that is sharing a tweet by some other guy saying Rand Paul is doing this stupid thing.

The list of fall down points is long.

BUT, let's assume Rand Paul is actually doing this.  THIS COULD BE THE GREATEST THING EVER FOR ANTIFA.  Because hIs looking COULD legally define us AS NOT AN ACTUAL ENTITY. 

Bring this shiat on.  Make sure a court rules Antifa as a mindset, not an organization.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: hodgemann: Yay, this story again, but a different link.

This level of stupidity, however, calls for multiple shaming.


After I posted, without using preview, of course, I realized the very thing you just said.  Farking Rand Paul.  I wish he would go infest another state.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know if i use my Antifa email or my Antifa username to log into the print shop? I know i need to order approved branding and signage but I'm having a hard time logging in.

Also, in case anyone wasn't aware, the open enrollment period for benefits is ending soon so make sure you get that taken care of. One of the nice perks this year is that our FSAs will now cover eye washes for CS and Tear gas needs. Also, the FSA dollars are pretax from your check.
 
RevCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really worried that they might lose their license to practice Antifa.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those tweets are golden :-)

Btw, there are antifa uniforms.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mandatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subpoena this, dipshiat. I drive 16 miles, 4 times per week to go to work. No airplanes, no hotels, no dine-in restaurants, no theaters, no Six Flags - just work. And that's because Trump f***** up our response to this pandemic. Maybe you should start focusing on the dipshiatz like that kid out of Illinois that drove across state lines to go shoot people.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: FTA

"While Paul has made no such claims..."


I just came to say this.

Weird the article slipped that in there but then plowed on despite it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa Airlines is housed in a neighboring hanger.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was Antifa Airlines:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hello fellow Antifa members. So, what city are we flying to tonight?"
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the GOP invented an enemy they can rally against? F*cking delusional...
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fly QAnontas.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL @ 1060 W Addison

/I smell nothing but coffee now
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: Those tweets are golden :-)

Btw, there are antifa uniforms.

[Fark user image image 189x267]


Germany actually remembers that fascists are bad and need to get beaten down.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Ron Paul had a blimp and Republican-lite libertarianism?

This Rand Paul is just an asshole.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some call them Antifa. Others call them Freedom Fighters.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling I will be getting quite a bit of use out of this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hodgemann: Yay, this story again, but a different link.


This!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Rand Paul needs more neighbors.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I were in constant fear of being assaulted everywhwre I went, whether by my neighbor or random people on the street, I  might perhaps conduct a little introspection and maybe reconsider my life choices.

But then again, I'm not AYN RAND CORPORATION PAUL.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ktonos: I thought this was Antifa Airlines:

[Fark user image 637x358]


Yep,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Right wingers are, by and large, batshiat delusional morons, as evidenced by their representatives on fark.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Remember when Ron Paul had a blimp and Republican-lite libertarianism?

This Rand Paul is just an asshole.


I didn't think anyone needed to be told this by now, but his dad's an asshole too.
 
64OunceCoffee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: Fursecution: Remember when Ron Paul had a blimp and Republican-lite libertarianism?

This Rand Paul is just an asshole.

I didn't think anyone needed to be told this by now, but his dad's an asshole too.


Yup, plenty of racist garbage was printed in Ron Paul's newsletter in the 90's, and former associates have said that he signed off on all of it.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

d23: hodgemann: Yay, this story again, but a different link.

This level of stupidity, however, calls for multiple shaming.


Unfortunately, it seems like shame has been left out of their emotional toolkit.
 
Rozotorical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: hubiestubert: "...and as for all you Bleeding Hearts getting upset at this Administration not answering subpoenas, you will note that the ANTIFA DIDN'T EVEN HAVE THE DECENCY TO DECLINE TO APPEAR BUT APPARENTLY NEVER HAD AN OFFICE IN WHICH TO SERVE SAID PAPERS! CLEARLY A PLOY TO AVOID THESE HEARINGS!"

You kid.  But I fully anticipate their inability to subpoena a concept as evidence of their claims.


No they attacked Antifa post world war 2 with the red scare. They will do something similar.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: LOL.  The depths of shamelessness are endless.

Trump lies, and his lackey's scramble to make reality fit the lie.  No matter how outrageous the lie may be.

I also like the idea of the self-proclaimed "Libertarian" using government resources to crack down on freedom of speech he doesn't like.


People who don't exist don't have rights. D'uh
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight.  One of our actual Senators is trying to persecute a group of people for possible affiliation with a non-existent group.

Did Joseph McCarthy just come back to life.

Fark you, Rand Paul.  Fark you!!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: Fursecution: Remember when Ron Paul had a blimp and Republican-lite libertarianism?

This Rand Paul is just an asshole.

I didn't think anyone needed to be told this by now, but his dad's an asshole too.


Having been raised by Libertarians (albeit left wing ones,) Rand Paul ALMOST has an excuse. No one raised by Libertarians gets out unscarred.

"What do you mean you think you need stitches, just use like three bandaids. If you really want stitches bring me the vodka, the sewing needles and some silk or cotton thread."
 
zang
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Subpoena this, dipshiat. I drive 16 miles, 4 times per week to go to work. No airplanes, no hotels, no dine-in restaurants, no theaters, no Six Flags - just work. And that's because Trump f***** up our response to this pandemic. Maybe you should start focusing on the dipshiatz like that kid out of Illinois that drove across state lines to go shoot people.


Before the pandemic, my commute was 10 miles one way.  But now I work over Zoom.  Great, right?  Lay around on my fat ass instead of spending an hour driving every day?  Nope!  Because I got a community garden patch conveniently located down the street from my office, so I still have to commute every other morning to take care of it.  Antifa!
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LabGrrl:"What do you mean you think you need stitches, just use like three bandaids. If you really want stitches bring me the vodka, the sewing needles and some silk or cotton thread."
This is mean and I shouldn't be inaccurate.
My mom usually used polypropylene fishing line.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zang: Hey Nurse!: Subpoena this, dipshiat. I drive 16 miles, 4 times per week to go to work. No airplanes, no hotels, no dine-in restaurants, no theaters, no Six Flags - just work. And that's because Trump f***** up our response to this pandemic. Maybe you should start focusing on the dipshiatz like that kid out of Illinois that drove across state lines to go shoot people.

Before the pandemic, my commute was 10 miles one way.  But now I work over Zoom.  Great, right?  Lay around on my fat ass instead of spending an hour driving every day?  Nope!  Because I got a community garden patch conveniently located down the street from my office, so I still have to commute every other morning to take care of it.  Antifa!


Serves you right, you dirt fingered Community-ist!
 
