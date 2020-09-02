 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   New Yorkers can once against exhale, sweat, fart, shower, and generally work out in NYC gyms. Still no cure for not being able to dine indoors   (abc7ny.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, New York City, day lots of people, NEW YORK, good day, virtual inspection, health inspectors, Eyewitness News, Gyms  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 4:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Know what's even worse subby, gym showers and lockers are closed.

Can't see naked old men anymore. I WANT MY COUNTRY BACK
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except at Planet Fitness, of course (NSFW language).
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, I hope the girl in the pink tights still likes to use the leg spreader machine.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Except at Planet Fitness, of course (NSFW language).


Brian Shaw has a Youtube video of him and his group maxing out every machine at a Planet Fitness to see how long it took them to get lunked out.  I think they got kicked out of one for filming.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gyms in New Jersey reopened yesterday.

Mine opened at greatly reduced hours... basically only open during the time I am normally working during the day.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Narrator:  this is in no way related to Gov Coumo getting caught in a gym without a mask on in violation of his own policy.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Know what's even worse subby, gym showers and lockers are closed.

Can't see naked old men anymore. I WANT MY COUNTRY BACK


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I manage a health club, we aren't opening again until we get liability coverage that can handle multiple Covid deaths should an outbreak occur. Currently that is not adequately covered under any normal policy, and we cannot make a profit with the level of coverage we'd need to buy from a private seller.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Misch: Gyms in New Jersey reopened yesterday.

Mine opened at greatly reduced hours... basically only open during the time I am normally working during the day.


See, I don't understand that.  Or curfews, for that matter.

Everything should be extending hours for safety reasons.  If a store or whatever only has limited hours, it will likely be very crowded during those hours.  If you extend the hours, the opposite will happen.  Social distancing is still a thing that should be encouraged.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: Godscrack: Know what's even worse subby, gym showers and lockers are closed.

Can't see naked old men anymore. I WANT MY COUNTRY BACK

[i.imgur.com image 640x455]


The hair dryer guy is ok. The other ones, no.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Misch: Gyms in New Jersey reopened yesterday.

Mine opened at greatly reduced hours... basically only open during the time I am normally working during the day.

See, I don't understand that.  Or curfews, for that matter.

Everything should be extending hours for safety reasons.  If a store or whatever only has limited hours, it will likely be very crowded during those hours. If you extend the hours, the opposite will happen.  Social distancing is still a thing that should be encouraged.


My wife swims at the Y and that's what happened.  They cut the pool hours and now everyone is there at the same time.  Before there might be one other person swimming.  Now the lanes are full at 6am because the pool is only open for 6 hours or something stupid like that.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.