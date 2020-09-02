 Skip to content
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
36 minutes ago  
How many years is she looking at?

Insulting the manhood of a little beta cuck police officer has to carry serious jail time
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
"Fine, I demand a trial and I demand that the video be played so we can all see..."
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
24 minutes ago  
The cops being racist and power hungry assholes is one thing, but being so stupid to do something like that on camera?

I mean...
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: The cops being racist and power hungry assholes is one thing, but being so stupid to do something like that on camera?

I mean...



Not stupid.  Immune from consequence.
 
d23 [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  
Well.. I don't think that one is going to trial.
 
kobrakai
15 minutes ago  
He certainly proved her to be correct.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
15 minutes ago  
I know that guy. His name is officer Paul Smeenis.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
It's somewhat bizarre that Rex Chapman has become a major figure on Twitter for criticizing the right wing. 

Not that I have a problem with that, just unexpected.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
13 minutes ago  
It's repeat Wednesday!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  
It's also from yesterday subby.

Fark user image   Fark user image Kenosha Police officer arrests woman after she muses about the size of his sausage
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
12 minutes ago  

d23: Well.. I don't think that one is going to trial.


I hope it does, discovery could be very amusing.
 
Yellow Beard
10 minutes ago  
The charge will be failure to respect his authoritai
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
10 minutes ago  
O.k.  Officer Tinyweenie
 
TWX [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  
The protester when she was a younger woman:

Gillette - Short, Short Man (Official Video)
Youtube l5obLmJ4O9E
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
holy fark that is pathetic.
 
