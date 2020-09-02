 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Navalny poisoned by Novichok? No vacking way   (theguardian.com) divider line
28
    More: Creepy, Russia, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Steffen Seibert, German government, Vladimir Putin, traces of the nerve agent Novichok, Germany, cholinesterase inhibitor  
•       •       •

561 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 10:49 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Putin is such a character, what will he think of next?
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, Ivan? You used to be creative.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thank god the latest batch of Russian assassins don't understand how to mix a lethal concentration of a chemical weapon.

I hope Mr. Navalny makes a speedy recovery without lingering effects.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
North Korea fires a rocket into the ocean and gets hit with enough sanctions to starve half their population. Russia is murdering people in foreign countries and the world shrugs. When are we going to give Russia the same treatment we give North Korea?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That is some pretty useless poison, never kills its intended targets. Maybe they should try arsenic and old lace next.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Wlaaaaaaa-gthaptheeerrrrr-damtheeeee"

- Donald Trump with Putins cock in his mouth
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: North Korea fires a rocket into the ocean and gets hit with enough sanctions to starve half their population. Russia is murdering people in foreign countries and the world shrugs. When are we going to give Russia the same treatment we give North Korea?


When Europe stops depending on them for their energy needs.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: North Korea fires a rocket into the ocean and gets hit with enough sanctions to starve half their population. Russia is murdering people in foreign countries and the world shrugs. When are we going to give Russia the same treatment we give North Korea?


When Europe gets off the oil/gas pipeline teat.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yep complete surprise there.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Biden better have a secure food supply chain.
 
cptrios
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sooo is the point of Novichok not to kill people?
 
Percise1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just wait until trump starts poisoning critics as well... you know he wants to.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The sooner the world moves on to green energy the sooner these bastards will go broke and not have the resources to pull off cloak and dagger poison pranks.
 
alex10294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: North Korea fires a rocket into the ocean and gets hit with enough sanctions to starve half their population. Russia is murdering people in foreign countries and the world shrugs. When are we going to give Russia the same treatment we give North Korea?


When have they ever NOT been doing this stuff.  This isn't recent.  There was a 5 year period when they were too disorganized to do much after the breakup, but they were certainly doing it at whatever level they could. For that matter, most world powers did this kind of thing almost openly until the 80s.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, those Russians. Rasputin was more interesting.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: North Korea fires a rocket into the ocean and gets hit with enough sanctions to starve half their population. Russia is murdering people in foreign countries and the world shrugs. When are we going to give Russia the same treatment we give North Korea?


When the EU invests in enough wind and solar to make it through a winter without freezing to death?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The sooner the world moves on to green energy the sooner these bastards will go broke and not have the resources to pull off cloak and dagger poison pranks.


Poison attacks are literally the cheapest possible way to kill someone.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been assured here on Fark that Trump is the President that's been toughest on Russia. I'm sure Putin must be quaking in his boots over this.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well - somebody in Russia is probably in big trouble after telling Putin that their new class of nerve agent wouldn't show up in tests.

Just like the Mafia in the 1920's, there is a point where Putin's thugs will take things too far and people will decide that Putin and his criminal organization are persona non grata.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: fragMasterFlash: The sooner the world moves on to green energy the sooner these bastards will go broke and not have the resources to pull off cloak and dagger poison pranks.

Poison attacks are literally the cheapest possible way to kill someone.


Here, have some coins and pocket lint...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now go forth and conquer the world with your supertoxins, young man.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

incendi: Again, Ivan? You used to be creative.


Was he ever though?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh crap.  That's the Russian COVID19 vaccine.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is only PEOPLE. Only HUMANS.
The label that hangs over anyone of us, is just entirely arbitrary.
American, Russian, Judge, Police, Dictator, President, Government, Corporation.

Those labels are basically irrelevant under the higher importance catagory label of HUMANS.

None of those labels are related to the behavior at all, the behavior of real evil, that's just HUMAN behavior.
Any human can be this, any color, any nation, any gender.
Anyone can run a sex slave human traffic for profit business, the label they claim, like pastor, preacher, councilor, friend, is just an arbitrary label that has no actual control of the behavior of the human that claims it.
They are at all times first and foremost a human capable of all the evils or selflessness any other human is.

But we choose the evil, we culturally choose it, we culturally encourage it, we want this kind of world with these kinds of leaders.
And as long as our day to day behaviors so perfectly back all that up, that is what we have, it is what we get because it is what we make.

Do feel free to work to have a different culture where brutality and intolerance can only be found, by behaving that way independently first. But of course, to have a unified culture, one does have to be willing to INDOCTRINATE CHILDREN to the cultural beliefs, becasue if you do not, and let them chooses freely, they probably wind up as racist sexist ass rags.

It is THE FREEDOM TO CHOOSE BEING AN ASSRAG that keeps it this way.
Children are either INDOCTRINATE to follow the norms and customs of a culture, and that includes, choose to reject racism and choose to reject presumed gender roles or racial roles from birth.

If we can do that, then our future is racist assrag haters fighting incompetent weaklings.

If you can't do what is plain to see to have to do(culture is indoctrination from birth), you are incompetent, if you just can't make yourself do what is emotionally challenging but necessary, you are weak.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: fragMasterFlash: The sooner the world moves on to green energy the sooner these bastards will go broke and not have the resources to pull off cloak and dagger poison pranks.

Poison attacks are literally the cheapest possible way to kill someone.


I'd kinda think that someone walking up and shooting him in the back of the head would be cheaper. You can even go full cost savings and use a .22.


Hell use a BB gun, it has a better chance of killing that this novaderp does.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: North Korea fires a rocket into the ocean and gets hit with enough sanctions to starve half their population. Russia is murdering people in foreign countries and the world shrugs. When are we going to give Russia the same treatment we give North Korea?


When we stop having Russian agents in charge of the US and UK.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

omg bbq: dothemath: fragMasterFlash: The sooner the world moves on to green energy the sooner these bastards will go broke and not have the resources to pull off cloak and dagger poison pranks.

Poison attacks are literally the cheapest possible way to kill someone.

I'd kinda think that someone walking up and shooting him in the back of the head would be cheaper. You can even go full cost savings and use a .22.


Hell use a BB gun, it has a better chance of killing that this novaderp does.


I mean, the great thing about a rifle is you don't even have to get very close.  And it poses little danger yourself, assuming you take basic precautions.

Nerve poison is about sending a message.  Unfortunately in this case, the message is, "we're incompetent."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I would think that nerve agents have a lot of front end costs and probably aren't cheap to make.

In some countries you can trade an AK47 for a chicken.  It might even have a bullet or two in it.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.