(The Smoking Gun)   How do you know when you're addicted to your Juul? Here's how   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she peed in front of Trump she'd be working in the White House now!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When there is no Dana, only Juul.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever offer to suck a dick for some marijuana?? I didn't think so...
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bad looking, but so farked up, and now she's got an online rep at a young age. This will not end well.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ma'am, this is an Arby's.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's going to be dating Bob Saget by the end of the week?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she allegedly offered to perform a sex act on a patrolman in exchange for her Juul e-cigarette,

O_o

Apparently I should start hoarding Juuls...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy faces of meth, Batman. I wonder what she is going to look like in a few years.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: You ever offer to suck a dick for some marijuana?? I didn't think so...


$50.00 says at least 2 Farkers have. At least 2.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Combustion: You ever offer to suck a dick for some marijuana?? I didn't think so...

$50.00 says at least 2 Farkers have. At least 2.


Does cunnilingus count?
 
OutsmartBullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme tell you, I went from zero to fully addicted to e-cigs like a moron. Freebase nicotine from standard vapes is one thing, nicotine salts from Juul, cigarettes, and similar really are viciously crack-like.

DO NOT START USING NICOTINE. IT WILL CHANGE YOUR BRAIN
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like a "Madison".
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems like a pretty shiatty felony charge just for some shiat she said while drunk
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Holy faces of meth, Batman. I wonder what she is going to look like in a few years.


She already looks ridiculously scary.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: she allegedly offered to perform a sex act on a patrolman in exchange for her Juul e-cigarette,

O_o

Apparently I should start hoarding Juuls...


After taking a moment to consider the implications, I realized there are *absolutely* dude-bros that go to music festivals with a pocket full of juul pods and a roll of condoms.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: bfh0417: Combustion: You ever offer to suck a dick for some marijuana?? I didn't think so...

$50.00 says at least 2 Farkers have. At least 2.

Does cunnilingus count?


Well, sure. I will have to raise my minimum number estimate though.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone get a measurement of the sharpness of her knees?

I'm a man of science, ya know!
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but is there a porn where the officer accepts the offer?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Holy faces of meth, Batman. I wonder what she is going to look like in a few years.


Naa faces of porn. She's just a hot drunk mess.

I've heard first hand that bribe is often offered, pretty much every cop has heard it once. They aren't going to toss a golden job away for some ass. They will toss a wife away though. Divorce rates are high. The badge bunnies at the bars after work are fair game.

/I'd have taken her up, but I'm a horrible person and that's why I'm not in law enforcement
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People take a piss at the side of the road all the time why take her to jail over it? I'm starting to think being a cop is the one job where I wouldn't be the biggest asshole at work.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Gee. I wonder which sorority she was in.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apathy2673: [i.pinimg.com image 677x509]
Gee. I wonder which sorority she was in.


She was probably in "All For Free" (Alpha Phi).
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I was totally addicted, so many years ago...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That may very well be the saddest thing I read today.

At least, I can hope so.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Her mistake was making that offer in front of a camera. He she asked outside the cop car, she would have gotten her Juul back for sure.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is no Dana, only Juul.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She looks great for 30
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, she's legal, would still clean up well. Send her over, I'll buy her 2 Juuls, then help her shower, then.........
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She looks like she'd be a hell of a lot of fun in the sack.
Accent on "Hell"
I could teach her things, though.

Things.
 
The Brains
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I quit back in November. I've done this procedure a couple other times... the planned Cold Turkey. Now saying that "you have to want it" doesn't really cover it. From what I've heard, only heroin, alcohol, and benzo withdrawal are worse.

So what I did, is I got a quarter of primo (after abstaining for a week to decrease tolerance) and some melatonin.

Day one - wake up, eat, do other self care. Smoke the primo. See how long I can last before needing to "pull the plug" via the melatonin.

Night one - wake up, repeat.

Day two... day three...

Day 4, start re-acclimating to the world. Don't stress yourself. (Good to have as much crap out of your way as possible - all dr appointments, what have you)

Day 5, get a little deeper into the world.

Have coping and support mechanisms in place. I annoyed the hell out of my friends with my follow up phone calls but they thought it was worth it to help see me through.


Now, I am not a doctor so consult your physician. But this has worked for me 3 times. It was farking around while drinking, thinking "I Can Have Just One" that got me re-addicted.

Best of luck to all.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: She looks great for 30


Think you forgot a 0.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

