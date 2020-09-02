 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   German police are losing hope for a happy ending in the case of "Who left the box of vials of hamster DNA on a train in Heidelberg"   (apnews.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit, my Frankenhamster will never get finished at this rate.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park, Mephesto, Pig and Elephant DNA Just Won't Splice
Youtube aWxQwAKDXyU
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any grad students at the local university using hamsters as a study organism?

Or even at a distant one, given how Europe has a functional rail network?
 
RedRudy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
jesuspants
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These days, who doesn't?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just cover your ugly and disgusting faces with a mask, shut up, and get back to work.

Why is this so hard for the common folk to understand? You were born to follow the orders of your masters. It's quite simple.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're back and they're looking for a snack and they're not too fond of Burger King or Salad Bars
 
PyroStock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Happy ending for who?
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
