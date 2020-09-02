 Skip to content
(WCF Courier)   Maybe not the best inspiration for a rock band name, but it has the advantage of being truthful   (wcfcourier.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You'll take my feces from my cold, dead butt.

Protect the #2 Amendment!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What band are you referring to subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police also found an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and a bolt-action rifle in the room with the 7-month-old."

Kid sounds pretty safe to me, whats all the fuss about?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Police also found an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and a bolt-action rifle in the room with the 7-month-old."

Kid sounds pretty safe to me, whats all the fuss about?


Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns 'n' Feces Greatest Hits

Welcome to the turd bowl
Mr. Brown Stool
Paradise Shiatty
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: What band are you referring to subby?

[Fark user image image 245x154]


I'm not sure how I never put that together until now.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: What band are you referring to subby?

[Fark user image 245x154] [View Full Size image _x_]


Take a pencil and work it out.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WELCOME TO THE BATHROOM
WE GOT SH*T AND STAINS
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explosive rounds filled with feces. Wouldn't that be shiatty to be shot by.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human *and* baby feces?
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Guns 'n' Feces Greatest Hits

Welcome to the turd bowl
Mr. Brown Stool
Paradise Shiatty


You left out that classic "Sweet Poop Of Mine"
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was I not supposed to do that?
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a GG Allin side project.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Human *and* baby feces?


As a mother...it works.
 
waffledonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Sum Dum Gai: Human *and* baby feces?

As a mother...it works.


You'll never look at a jar of brown mustard the same way again!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

msinquefield: skinink: Guns 'n' Feces Greatest Hits

Welcome to the turd bowl
Mr. Brown Stool
Paradise Shiatty

You left out that classic "Sweet Poop Of Mine"


Abdominal Pain (sung to the tune of November Rain).
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: WELCOME TO THE BATHROOM White House
WE GOT SH*T AND STAINS


FTFY
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah yes, it's that song Lafayette sings in Hamilton.

Guns and Shiats.
 
Northern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skinink: Guns 'n' Feces Greatest Hits

Welcome to the turd bowl
Mr. Brown Stool
Paradise Shiatty


During a hiatus, Slash briefly worked with GG Allin.
 
Katolu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: dothemath: "Police also found an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and a bolt-action rifle in the room with the 7-month-old."

Kid sounds pretty safe to me, whats all the fuss about?

Oblig:

[Fark user image image 400x600]


Edgy!
 
