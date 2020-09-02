 Skip to content
(NBC News) SAT & ACT DOA at UC (nbcnews.com)
41
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
O G
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning, vietnam - abbreviation scene (English)
Youtube wXlvy3sTTBk
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So......what now? Everyone gets admitted and everyone gets an automatic degree?

Trump University is not the standard we want to emulate, people.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
E I E I O
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: So......what now? Everyone gets admitted and everyone gets an automatic degree?

Trump University is not the standard we want to emulate, people.


As long as the check clears, you are in.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's high time we eliminate all standardized testing scores and primary education grades as college admissions criteria.  The application should be a simple 3 field form: Name, Race, Sexual Identity.  That should be all the admissions board needs to know, right?
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would have sucked for me in terms of admissions and financial aid, etc.

I had good test scores but just OK grades....
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: So......what now? Everyone gets admitted and everyone gets an automatic degree?

Trump University is not the standard we want to emulate, people.


It would almost certainly work the other way.  SAT & ACT are certainly titled in favor of more affluent kids, but they do allow that some poor kid might do well and at least get looked at.  Those scores act as a first gloss of applications and give someone with high scores but low income a passing chance to get their foot in the door.  If all we are going on are school grades (which are even more skewed toward the wealthy*) and extracurriculars (which, are again, slanted hard toward kids whose parents can afford to pay for all the peripherals), and you are going to have to be the singular perfect snowflake of a kid in a median-income household to have a chance at getting noticed.

We tend to forget how unequal college used to be back before WWII.  The percentage of PhDs in the US now is more than the percentage of college graduates at the turn of last century.  You had to either be loaded or willing to gut your own parents to go to college.  The letter tests have glaringly huge problems, but if we rest the criteria solely on whether Mumsie and Daddy could afford private school and to kit you out for three rich-kid sports, we'll be back at that level.

* And if the US adopts the UK's recent strategy of weighting your grades based upon income, that gets even worse.
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bfh0417:

As long as the check clears, you are in.


This.

The solution to the "problem" of tests being unfair to disadvantaged people and minorities is going to do more to keep disadvantaged people and minorities than making David Duke dean of admissions.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
swankywanky:

Here in Canada the formula is ( roughly)

Grades + what discipline was given credit (math, art, social studies, history etc) + success rate of previous students from your high school(s) with similar credits/marks + non school activities

Be 24 or over for Mature Student status and instant acceptance into a general BA program.

Or like many American schools, a donation
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oztemprom: That would have sucked for me in terms of admissions and financial aid, etc.

I had good test scores but just OK grades....


That seems like the combination that shouldn't be conducive for college. They should want people that apply themselves to their classes not one test.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oztemprom:

I failed every standardized test but had awesome grades outside of tests.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: swankywanky: So......what now? Everyone gets admitted and everyone gets an automatic degree?

Trump University is not the standard we want to emulate, people.

As long as the check clears, you are in.


In my experience this is pretty much the way its always been, at least for public schools.  Some exceptions for private and those so called prestigious schools.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Oztemprom: That would have sucked for me in terms of admissions and financial aid, etc.

I had good test scores but just OK grades....

That seems like the combination that shouldn't be conducive for college. They should want people that apply themselves to their classes not one test.


There are a lot of very intelligent working class and poor kids who don't have the support or ability to handle the busywork required to get good grades.  I worked two jobs in high school (the family business couldn't afford to pay me minimum wage, so I got another job on top of that) and my priority was doing that, not riding my bike the library to borrow a computer to write the fifth essay of the month.

Kicking ass on standardized tests allowed me to still go to college and wind up with a couple of graduate degrees.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Oztemprom: That would have sucked for me in terms of admissions and financial aid, etc.

I had good test scores but just OK grades....

That seems like the combination that shouldn't be conducive for college. They should want people that apply themselves to their classes not one test.


Primary and secondary schools test differently than college.  They generally are looking for infodump regurgitation.  Colleges want more synthesis.  The standardized tests rarely ask pure infodump questions, but ask about interpretation - even the math questions are often designed such that doing all the work would take too long, so you have to figure out what is important and get your head out of the weeds.  Spewing pure facts in college rarely gets you more than an eye-roll and a pity D outside of intro courses.  So, doing well on the ACT or SAT shows promise on the things that the college will actually care about.  Obviously doing well on both is best, since it means you can hoover up random information and then manipulate it.  But if forced to pick, the college favors the synthesis, since they are going to have to reteach you all the facts anyway in the intro courses (gods above, below, and sideways, if HS textbooks aren't 90 years out of date, they are just spewing Texas Pentecostal Young Earther shiat.  I think I would take a kid raised by wolves until the beginning of freshman year, just because the unlearning would be quicker)
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'll add that I was very fortunate to have two parents who expected me to go to college.  Many of my neighbors had one parent.  And some of those parents were banking on their kid excelling at sports and didn't give a shiat about their grades as long as their eligibility was preserved.

I think it's a mistake to equate grades to work ethic.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oztemprom: That would have sucked for me in terms of admissions and financial aid, etc.

I had good test scores but just OK grades....


would have for me too.  I had crap grades but blew the SAT out of the water.  Ended up getting into one of the best engineering schools in the state.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, America, we've got a college football problem to fix before you go and start worrying about SAT/ACT scores and admissions.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: That seems like the combination that shouldn't be conducive for college. They should want people that apply themselves to their classes not one test.


Are there any other reason$ you can think of, that might cause $omeone to do poorly in whatever $chool they're a$$igned, while they $till can do well on a $ingle te$t out$ide of it?
 
alex10294
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, they had to continue discriminating against hard working Asian kids and somehow!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: It's high time we eliminate all standardized testing scores and primary education grades as college admissions criteria.  The application should be a simple 3 field form: Name, Race, Sexual Identity.  That should be all the admissions board needs to know, right?


That is the rich-kid application, so I'm not completely opposed to it if the unis provide the same admission rate as they do for the Hapsburgs.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Public Counsel, which was part of the lawsuit, in a statementcalled the judge's ruling "groundbreaking" and said "the decision recognized that the use of the tests at UC campuses would create a two-tier system inaccessible to students with disabilities and ultimately harmful to students."

This will of course be followed with the next, or at east ultimate demand being the elimination of all test and examination scores for judging academic achievement and the awarding of degrees at the universities as well.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Oztemprom: That would have sucked for me in terms of admissions and financial aid, etc.

I had good test scores but just OK grades....

That seems like the combination that shouldn't be conducive for college. They should want people that apply themselves to their classes not one test.


Welp, I still finished in the top 10% of my class, just should have been higher...
 
JMacPA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: That seems like the combination that shouldn't be conducive for college. They should want people that apply themselves to their classes not one test.

Are there any other reason$ you can think of, that might cause $omeone to do poorly in whatever $chool they're a$$igned, while they $till can do well on a $ingle te$t out$ide of it?


Yeah, but money is also one of the top indicators of how well you'll do on a standardized test.

If mommy and daddy pay for private tutors, prep, books, etc all to boil down for one test, they blow away kids who would have scored just as high or higher with the same prep.

And all of that prep doesn't really translate to usable college skills so it's not like the prep itself is useful except for being a way to buy your kid into college ahead of smarter, broker kids.

Yeah there are edge cases where kids who didn't come from much do really well, but on the whole it seems like it's just a way of stacking the deck while pointing out the exceptions to justify the system.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

swankywanky: So......what now? Everyone gets admitted and everyone gets an automatic degree?

Trump University is not the standard we want to emulate, people.


Nice strawman.

Standardized tests (and most especially the SAT) are terrible success indicators.  Outside of a minor positive correlation to its reading section, it is a far weaker predicter than most other indicators, like GPA.  It's designed to force a bell-curve into a non-normal population of test takers, while being easy to grade by machine.  Because of this, a lot of the test can be gamed with test taking strategies.  These are facts I'm painfully aware of, having previously worked as an instructor, tutor, and regional administrator of a test prep company for 5 years.

This just compounds the already existing bias of the test, because rich kids can afford $1,500 prep classes that net them 200 - 300 points (on the old SAT) in a few weeks.  And we're not even getting to the part where most of the official test bank questions are written by unskilled contractors with little vetting.  The SAT is the worst offender, but most standardized tests have the same issues (ACT, GRE, GMAT, LSAT, MCAT).

It's a lazy, low-cost filter that is advertised as being based on merit.  But as soon as you turn the log over - or work in the industry - you see it's barely two steps removed from palm reading compared to other indicators.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JMacPA: INTERTRON: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: That seems like the combination that shouldn't be conducive for college. They should want people that apply themselves to their classes not one test.

Are there any other reason$ you can think of, that might cause $omeone to do poorly in whatever $chool they're a$$igned, while they $till can do well on a $ingle te$t out$ide of it?

Yeah, but money is also one of the top indicators of how well you'll do on a standardized test.

If mommy and daddy pay for private tutors, prep, books, etc all to boil down for one test, they blow away kids who would have scored just as high or higher with the same prep.

And all of that prep doesn't really translate to usable college skills so it's not like the prep itself is useful except for being a way to buy your kid into college ahead of smarter, broker kids.

Yeah there are edge cases where kids who didn't come from much do really well, but on the whole it seems like it's just a way of stacking the deck while pointing out the exceptions to justify the system.


How does the cost of private tutors for an entire school year, every school year, stack up against sending someone to a prep class.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phalamir: swankywanky: So......what now? Everyone gets admitted and everyone gets an automatic degree?

Trump University is not the standard we want to emulate, people.

It would almost certainly work the other way.  SAT & ACT are certainly titled in favor of more affluent kids, but they do allow that some poor kid might do well and at least get looked at.  Those scores act as a first gloss of applications and give someone with high scores but low income a passing chance to get their foot in the door.  If all we are going on are school grades (which are even more skewed toward the wealthy*) and extracurriculars (which, are again, slanted hard toward kids whose parents can afford to pay for all the peripherals), and you are going to have to be the singular perfect snowflake of a kid in a median-income household to have a chance at getting noticed.

We tend to forget how unequal college used to be back before WWII.  The percentage of PhDs in the US now is more than the percentage of college graduates at the turn of last century.  You had to either be loaded or willing to gut your own parents to go to college.  The letter tests have glaringly huge problems, but if we rest the criteria solely on whether Mumsie and Daddy could afford private school and to kit you out for three rich-kid sports, we'll be back at that level.

* And if the US adopts the UK's recent strategy of weighting your grades based upon income, that gets even worse.


Extracurriculars aren't even just a matter of paying for accessories.  I had almost no extracurriculars in high school, but that was due to spending every weekend working a job.  Afternoons during the week were for getting schoolwork done and weekends were going to work.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phalamir: GrinzGrimly: It's high time we eliminate all standardized testing scores and primary education grades as college admissions criteria.  The application should be a simple 3 field form: Name, Race, Sexual Identity.  That should be all the admissions board needs to know, right?

That is the rich-kid application,


If true, why did Rick Singer make so much money?
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guess they'll just have to go back to picking by race.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

swankywanky: So......what now? Everyone gets admitted and everyone gets an automatic degree?

Trump University is not the standard we want to emulate, people.


Been heading that way for years, and we can't blame it on Trump.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: It's high time we eliminate all standardized testing scores and primary education grades as college admissions criteria.  The application should be a simple 3 field form: Name, Race, Sexual Identity.  That should be all the admissions board needs to know, right?


Well, applicants should be able to count their tows and get the same number twice. Gotta be somestandards.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Given that California voters will almost certainly approve the ballot proposition to repeal the prohibition on discrimination in education and other areas, it seems likely that the UC system will enact a soft quota system of some sort.  I'm not a huge fan of the tests, but some standard for determining individual merit is needed, otherwise schools will end up with academic mismatch problems.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For those who did not RTFA:

1)  This is not a permanent ban

2)  It's a temporary ban due to COVID

3)  Why?  Due to COVID, people with disabilities cannot secure reasonable accommodations for taking these tests.  The judge said that this disadvantages people with disabilities (a smart kid who is disabled cannot take the test and cannot boost their application based on a good score), so test results should not be considered for anyone at this time.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

swankywanky: So......what now? Everyone gets admitted and everyone gets an automatic degree?

Trump University is not the standard we want to emulate, people.


The current system is the one that has produced the majority of the people in the Trump Administration, isn't it?  Pretty sure that most of those people have college degrees (and not just from tRump U or Liberty...)?

/The problem might be that the universities' goals seem more akin to some sort of work-prep-training program rather than the production of critical thinkers
//And most of the students produced aren't aware of that.
///"I graduated from college! Don't you try to pull that smart-guy stuff on me!"
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Khellendros: swankywanky: So......what now? Everyone gets admitted and everyone gets an automatic degree?

Trump University is not the standard we want to emulate, people.

Nice strawman.

Standardized tests (and most especially the SAT) are terrible success indicators.  Outside of a minor positive correlation to its reading section, it is a far weaker predicter than most other indicators, like GPA.  It's designed to force a bell-curve into a non-normal population of test takers, while being easy to grade by machine.  Because of this, a lot of the test can be gamed with test taking strategies.  These are facts I'm painfully aware of, having previously worked as an instructor, tutor, and regional administrator of a test prep company for 5 years.

This just compounds the already existing bias of the test, because rich kids can afford $1,500 prep classes that net them 200 - 300 points (on the old SAT) in a few weeks.  And we're not even getting to the part where most of the official test bank questions are written by unskilled contractors with little vetting.  The SAT is the worst offender, but most standardized tests have the same issues (ACT, GRE, GMAT, LSAT, MCAT).

It's a lazy, low-cost filter that is advertised as being based on merit.  But as soon as you turn the log over - or work in the industry - you see it's barely two steps removed from palm reading compared to other indicators.


I don't have the data on the other tests, but your argument is simply untrue for the LSAT.  It is a proven strong predictor of the ability to pass the bar exam, at least in Florida.
 
debug
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrinzGrimly: It's high time we eliminate all standardized testing scores and primary education grades as college admissions criteria.  The application should be a simple 3 field form: Name, Race, Sexual Identity.  That should be all the admissions board needs to know, right?


Probably they really don't need to know your race or sexual identity.  Ability to pay, seems more useful.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well Criminal Justice degrees can be home-schooled now.  The only cost is ammo.  Who needs standardized testing?
 
IntelDataDude
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was at a conference and a group of speakers presented on trying to engage low-income kids to go to college. The average student that has a perfect score on the SAT has taken the test almost three times. So the average perfect scorer is willing to pay around $200 in testing alone. The presenters, if I recall correctly, stated that if you do followup interviews with the multiple test-takers that eventually get a perfect score they on average spend around $650ish on tutoring and other prep.

What this group was trying to do was reach out to kids that got a perfect score on the first exam. This group surprisingly had a large group that came from poorer rural or urban areas. However, this group had terrible followup in the application to colleges or even if they did apply showing up. So a large panel of naturally talented individuals was being left behind because they had no support group.

This is all to say as others have, that these tests heavily favor those that have money. Instead of being an aptitude test for college they really are a test of money and support.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wealthier students also tend to take expensive prep courses that help boost their scores

I boosted my scores by going to my local library every Saturday morning and working through every SAT/ACT prep book they had. Didn't cost a dime.

/Worked too
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fanbladesaresharp: GrinzGrimly: It's high time we eliminate all standardized testing scores and primary education grades as college admissions criteria.  The application should be a simple 3 field form: Name, Race, Sexual Identity.  That should be all the admissions board needs to know, right?

Well, applicants should be able to count their tows and get the same number twice. Gotta be somestandards.


That would be tough for me. Unless AAA has a record, I really couldn't tell you how many tows I've had in my life.
 
