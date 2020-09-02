 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   "It's too hot, I'm going to step outside," might be a fine course of action if you're in a small house. Not so good if you're on an airplane   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My money is on anxiety attack.  These got pronounced with my father as he got older.  When he was still working, he could crawl dozens of yards down a pipe barely large enough for a person while inspecting welds but he would have an attack in the dentists chair - he would just ask to stand in the waiting area or outside for a few minutes, and come back in and he would be fine.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard she walked about 10 steps and....SPOILER ALERT
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The third picture with ground handler next to the engine shows just how close those 737 engines are to the pavement. Holy shiat. Make sure tire pressure is up and avoid bouncing landings. Damn.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I heard she walked about 10 steps and....SPOILER ALERT


That sir, is a very sophisticated piece of comedy that will only be understood and appreciated by those highly trained in the workings of an airplane or  those who watch a lot of "Air Disaster" on the Smithsonian Channel. .
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yet another example of how they're slowly taking away all of our freedoms. She has every right to go anywhere she damn well pleases- this is a FREE country goddamn it! This is why I applaud it when someone expressing their right to bear arms DEFENDS himself from a horde of attacking antifa crisis actors paid by George Soros and schooled by Saul Alinsky. These socialists want to take what few freedoms they've left us with!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nocrash: The third picture with ground handler next to the engine shows just how close those 737 engines are to the pavement. Holy shiat. Make sure tire pressure is up and avoid bouncing landings. Damn.


Which is why the 737 Max got into its shiatstorm with bigger engines...............................​........
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
when Magoo Flew || 1954 Oscar winning animated short film
Youtube Z3Hbhq2Xsag


/did not know it won the Oscar for Animated Short
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nocrash: The third picture with ground handler next to the engine shows just how close those 737 engines are to the pavement. Holy shiat. Make sure tire pressure is up and avoid bouncing landings. Damn.


Google the 737 designed to land on gravel or dirt....interesting undercarriage to say the least.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never believed in airplanes, moms, or Turkey anyway.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i'm shocked this wasn't in china
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why does it have to be just a small house?
Medium and large houses get hot too.
 
