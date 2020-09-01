 Skip to content
(NPR)   Oh sweet, you've stopped withholding a tax so my paycheck is bigger? Thanks for the free money. Fast forward to early next year: What the fark you mean it was a loan? Hey do you know if OnlyFans gives refunds?   (npr.org) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I genuinely don't know why this alone doesn't sink him.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm glad my company is doing nothing on this and don't have any plans to do anything. When I asked yesterday, they said they have no guidance about what they are supposed to do.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"If I'm victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax,"

Did anyone from the administration make any sort of announcement of how they would continue to fund Social Security and Medicare if this were to happen?

This is all just an election stunt to take credit for "lowering" taxes and then crowing about how President Biden's first act in office was to "raise" taxes back to previous levels.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotCodger: This is all just an election stunt to take credit for "lowering" taxes and then crowing about how President Biden's first act in office was to "raise" taxes back to previous levels.


Exactly. I so wish there was a strategy where this could be explained to people effectively.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: NotCodger: This is all just an election stunt to take credit for "lowering" taxes and then crowing about how President Biden's first act in office was to "raise" taxes back to previous levels.

Exactly. I so wish there was a strategy where this could be explained to people effectively.


The people willing to listen already know.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, how's Trump doing on his 2016 Campaign promise to eliminate the National Debt?
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Very few companies are bothering to do this. However, Trump has ordered it to be implemented for all federal employees.

I'm hoping he doesn't have the ability to order it for federal contractors too. That said if he does I will just squirrel the money away in some interest or likely-return-bearing account for six months then pay the money back.
 
6655321
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
El Presidente has created the "Stimulus Loan" program.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How is this not a simple case of bribery for votes?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look, if marijuana gets legalized, then the prison system needs to get fed another way.
Might as well be tax evasion.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The IRS guidance says, effectively, that an employer who does this and later terminates the employee before recovering the underpayment will have to make it up themselves and try to get it back from you. LOL.

So it's a 90-day loan to workers, guaranteed by employers.  There's no reason to think almost anyone will be doing it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
race to produce a vaccine

race to produce a vaccine

race to produce a vaccine
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just asked my place of employment and the answer was "I we don't have to we aren't going to."  This is the dumbest farking thing ever.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I genuinely don't know why this alone doesn't sink him.


My guess is because anyone who supports him and is on SS or will be in the near future, doesn't give a fark.  By the time it is a problem, it will be a Democrat problem and they will get the blame.
 
cefm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, which is why your accountant will laugh in your face and quit if you try and tell them not to keep withholding the correct amount.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The non-profit I work for already said, nope we are not participating.

So good.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Participation in this deferral is not mandatory, so it will probably confuse a lot of the same people who think their tax refund is free money.
 
