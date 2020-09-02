 Skip to content
(WSAV Savanna)   Georgia police officer arrested on sodomy, assault and sodomy charges. He really liked sodomy   (wsav.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He likes sodomy alright. Just not Conscentual sodomy. He's a cop who butt rapped a prisoner.

I'm just waiting for the cop lovers to come here and tell us how it's actually rather enjoyable if you just comply.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Very good, I'll have the sodomy, the assault and the sodomy".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick bastard.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone committing any sort of offense while wearing a police uniform should be subject to lots and lots of additional penalties.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't sodomy illegal in Georgia for decades?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...why do I suspect that this was a male suspect in custody to get Georgia to file charges Sofa King fast?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blazing Saddles - "I like Rape"
Youtube V7AmUV2wGIY
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I knew a guy that got arrested for aggravated sodomy.  He had a great lawyer that got the charges dropped to following too close.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well he didn't shoot anyone in the back (with a gun anyway) so does this count as a step up?

Or not?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Steven Wright, 30, was arrested on one count of aggravated sodomy, sexual assault against a person in custody, and violation of oath of office. He turned himself in to the Wayne County Jail on Tuesday.

"Did you ever commit sodomy then commit sodomy? I hate when that happens"
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Time for cake and sodomy!
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Peter Griffin - Sodomy
Youtube gySZBuPp3yA
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldernell: I knew a guy that got arrested for aggravated sodomy.  He had a great lawyer that got the charges dropped to following too close.


I read this in Steven Wright's voice, with an extended pause between the two sentences.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I should lay sodomy lawn, 'cause it doesn't grow well in some places.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hold it, what?  That sound more like what gets you promoted to captain in Georgia.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: "Very good, I'll have the sodomy, the assault and the sodomy".


Charge it to the Underhills.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think the person receiving the unwanted sodomy would be aggravated.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Time for cake and sodomy!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He likes sodomy alright. Just not Conscentual sodomy. He's a cop who butt rapped a prisoner.

I'm just waiting for the cop lovers to come here and tell us how it's actually rather enjoyable if you just comply.


Sodomy lawn encompass more than butt stuff.
 
Devo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would hope the officer is facing some paid administrative leave.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's a cop.  Shouldn't he be dildoing his own butt for all the world to see?  Y'know, to pwn the libz?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Throw him in general population where the most people he put in prison are.

F*cking pigs.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Doesn't sodomy mean blow jobs down there in the States?

Who doesn't like a blow job?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't that called rape?
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The State looks down on sodomy.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Devo: I would hope the officer is facing some paid administrative leave.


Since he's been charged, he's probably suspended without pay.

I assume he offered to take the fine in trade. Yeah, that will get you fired.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bring out the gimp

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Isn't that called rape?


Down here, it means non-penetrative sex (IE blow jobs or feels). Unless, of course, you are one of those preverts.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: Doesn't sodomy mean blow jobs down there in the States?

Who doesn't like a blow job?


Depends on which end of it you're on.

Is sodomy available in economy size 40lb boxes, or just the little packs?
 
tinsguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"He really liked sodomy"

Don't we all?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Doesn't sodomy mean blow jobs down there in the States?


Sodomy can refer to any non-procreational sex, and often still does in laws.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So an officer of the law arrested someone and violently raped them? The wording in this article is so sanitized. This guy should be jailed for life. Police officers need to be held to a higher standard than everyone else.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He likes sodomy alright. Just not Conscentual sodomy. He's a cop who butt rapped a prisoner.

I'm just waiting for the cop lovers to come here and tell us how it's actually rather enjoyable if you just comply.


Is this a new musical genre? Who's the best butt rapper out there?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He likes sodomy alright. Just not Conscentual sodomy. He's a cop who butt rapped a prisoner.

I'm just waiting for the cop lovers to come here and tell us how it's actually rather enjoyable if you just comply.


And they better GTFO of here with those bullshiat charges, that's RAPE.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: So an officer of the law arrested someone and violently raped them? The wording in this article is so sanitized. This guy should be jailed for life. Police officers need to be held to a higher standard than everyone else.


Not necessarily violent. Just coerced.
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Private_Citizen: He likes sodomy alright. Just not Conscentual sodomy. He's a cop who butt rapped a prisoner.

I'm just waiting for the cop lovers to come here and tell us how it's actually rather enjoyable if you just comply.

Sodomy lawn encompass more than butt stuff.


Jesus, I just use a lawn mower.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

msinquefield: Private_Citizen: He likes sodomy alright. Just not Conscentual sodomy. He's a cop who butt rapped a prisoner.

I'm just waiting for the cop lovers to come here and tell us how it's actually rather enjoyable if you just comply.

Is this a new musical genre? Who's the best butt rapper out there?


Still Sir Mix-A-Lot
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Nadie_AZ: Isn't that called rape?

Down here, it means non-penetrative sex (IE blow jobs or feels). Unless, of course, you are one of those preverts.


If those acts are forced on someone, it's rape. I don't care if the victim is male or female. Damn Bible started this crap.
My understanding is blow jobs and anal sex are sodomy when it's two willing people.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Just not Conscentual sodomy.


That stinks.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't worry, the officer is fine and will be back patrolling the streets in no time. I assume the union has his back...(no pun intended).
 
