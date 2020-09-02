 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Over $130,000 has been raised for the girls seen doing remote learning on a sidewalk in front of Taco Bell for the WiFi   (usatoday.com) divider line
34
    More: Followup, Salinas, California, President pro tempore of the United States Senate, Internet, Wi-Fi, Parking, Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, Hotspot, young girls  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 9:35 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just,.you know, treat the internet like a utility?

*sees how electricity and phone services are treater*

SH*T!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


USA! USA! USA!

/this garbage fire is becoming the feudal society the 1% wants
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Try holding a damned paint brush instead of a gun.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 850x567]

Try holding a damned paint brush instead of a gun.


Gotta admit, that's possibly the least wrong thing with that house from what I am seeing.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did they shiat their pants afterwards?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: grokca: [Fark user image 850x567]

Try holding a damned paint brush instead of a gun.

Gotta admit, that's possibly the least wrong thing with that house from what I am seeing.


I'm guessing they didn't put the satellite dish on the roof because they probably would have fallen through it?

The roof, not the dish
 
dragonchild
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
$130k might actually get them almost a school year's worth of broadband.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: grokca: [Fark user image 850x567]

Try holding a damned paint brush instead of a gun.

Gotta admit, that's possibly the least wrong thing with that house from what I am seeing.


Yeah, DirectTV sucks.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The federal law that prevents municipalities from running their own ISPs needs to be overturned yesterday.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 850x567]

Try holding a damned paint brush instead of a gun.


If that porch had collapsed, it would be my neighbor, the deer poaching, trespassing, redneck who's wife beat him up for bringing a high-school girl home in her prom dress.
He has two ex wives buried in his yard now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The federal law that prevents municipalities from running their own ISPs needs to be overturned yesterday.


What federal law?
That is highly contestable.
fark, I'd challenge that shiat faster than an ant at a picnic.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Taco Bell has donated school time lunches every day and the local district attorney has filed child abuse charges.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x567]

USA! USA! USA!

/this garbage fire is becoming the feudal society the 1% wants


Trying to figure out what this has to do with the story.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of the reasons our local school district opened for optional in person.  So many of the residence don't have computers and high speed internet.
 
A1ien51
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One big problem is that most libraries/community centers are closed/limited access. That is where families went for internet that did not have it at home. Most libraries left their wifi on and it is not uncommon to see cars parked outside with glowing laptops.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're seeing that here too and the issue isn't always that the tech isn't available its the wide disparity in parents understanding of what's needed. Or sadly, parents even caring. There's a lot of those types out there too.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It would be good PR for Apple if they could give them discounted prices on a couple of MacBooks or iPads. $130,000.00 ought to cover that.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x567]

USA! USA! USA!

/this garbage fire is becoming the feudal society the 1% wants

Trying to figure out what this has to do with the story.


It has everything to do with the story.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x567]

USA! USA! USA!

/this garbage fire is becoming the feudal society the 1% wants


You gotta admit, the no trespassing sign is a nice touch.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: grokca: [Fark user image 850x567]

Try holding a damned paint brush instead of a gun.

Gotta admit, that's possibly the least wrong thing with that house from what I am seeing.


*squints* Is that a barbed wire fence in front of the door? Guessing that's not legal. Also guessing the residents don't give a fark.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x567]

USA! USA! USA!

/this garbage fire is becoming the feudal society the 1% wants


I love the giant tub of cheese balls on the 'porch'.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x567]

USA! USA! USA!

/this garbage fire is becoming the feudal society the 1% wants


by design, the upper middle, middle, and lower middle classs blame the poor for problems created by the wealthy..
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"One thing every young student needs is a laptop...battery."
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ComaToast: It would be good PR for Apple if they could give them discounted prices on a couple of MacBooks or iPads. $130,000.00 ought to cover that.


Sure but the problem is access to the internet.  The school system here uses Chromebooks, as the cost of up keep on iPads became very expensive
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x567]

USA! USA! USA!

/this garbage fire is becoming the feudal society the 1% wants

Trying to figure out what this has to do with the story.


as with most things... you just can't comprehend where all the pieces fit and how interrelated things affect each other.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: /this garbage fire is becoming the feudal society the 1% wants


Pretty much.

The insanely wealthy and the poverty class lackeys who do their bidding.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's almost enough for Comcast's monthly 10Mbps download and 2Mbps upload 1.2TB package.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: Can't we just,.you know, treat the internet like a utility?

*sees how electricity and phone services are treater*

SH*T!


We do. The Internet is just as good as the water in Flint, the rolling blackout electrical grid in California, and the collapsing bridges everywhere.

It's infrastructure week every day in Trump's America.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: grokca: [Fark user image 850x567]

Try holding a damned paint brush instead of a gun.

If that porch had collapsed, it would be my neighbor, the deer poaching, trespassing, redneck who's wife beat him up for bringing a high-school girl home in her prom dress.
He has two ex wives buried in his yard now.


vudukungfu: grokca: [Fark user image 850x567]

Try holding a damned paint brush instead of a gun.

If that porch had collapsed, it would be my neighbor, the deer poaching, trespassing, redneck who's wife beat him up for bringing a high-school girl home in her prom dress.
He has two ex wives buried in his yard now.


WTFDidIJustRead.jpeg
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: grokca: [Fark user image 850x567]

Try holding a damned paint brush instead of a gun.

If that porch had collapsed, it would be my neighbor, the deer poaching, trespassing, redneck who's wife beat him up for bringing a high-school girl home in her prom dress.
He has two ex wives buried in his yard now.


Cool post.

Hey, make fun of the poor kids in the parking lot next. Bet your hot take is hilarious.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only the municipal budget could have somehow paid for hot-spots instead of funding the bloated salary of school administrators and the tactical assault vehicles for local police. I mean, I don't know the specifics in CA, I'm just using my own state as a point of reference.

The photo of the two kids trying to learn on the sidewalk in front of Taco Bell via warchalking is simultaneously depressing and arguably the most American thing I've seen in a while.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well that was an interesting fail. Apologies, folks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The federal law that prevents municipalities from running their own ISPs needs to be overturned yesterday.


There are numerous American cities with free public WiFi
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ComaToast: It would be good PR for Apple if they could give them discounted prices on a couple of MacBooks or iPads. $130,000.00 ought to cover that.


How can you expect them to share a single iPad?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.