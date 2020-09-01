 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The latest Covid-19 spreader? Shiatters   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
UberDave
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The.anti-Larry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please believe me.  I got it from a toilet seat.
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Latest? We were talking about this in April.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: Please believe me.  I got it from a toilet seat.


Frank Zappa- Why Does It Hurt When I Pee?
Youtube fiu6DFXeF9A


/ oblig
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This has been discussed forever.  Not reading the article.  Does it clarify that we even though virus particles are detected, that it doesn't mean that particles are infectious?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just dont do butt stuff without a mask
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 310x257]


....of COVID!
 
groppet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wipe down the toilet with bleach at least once a day and hit the faucet and tub handles too as well as the light switches.
Yesterday I had a guy fixing my dryer, he used the toilet and after he left I cleaned it. I was nervous about having someone in my home because of the virus I was sweating bullets.
 
special20
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: I wipe down the toilet with bleach at least once a day and hit the faucet and tub handles too as well as the light switches.
Yesterday I had a guy fixing my dryer, he used the toilet and after he left I cleaned it. I was nervous about having someone in my home because of the virus I was sweating bullets.


You should be sweating blanks. Those are much safer for others, you selfish bastige.
 
halifaxdatageek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

groppet: I wipe down the toilet with bleach at least once a day and hit the faucet and tub handles too as well as the light switches.
Yesterday I had a guy fixing my dryer, he used the toilet and after he left I cleaned it. I was nervous about having someone in my home because of the virus I was sweating bullets.


If they were masked up and kept their distance from you, that's most of the game right there.

Bonus points for wiping down the dryer and tap handles for that last ten percent.
 
fat boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was sure he was going to tell me to stop licking public toilet seats, and I was ready to go all "mah freedumbs!!," but instead he recommended taking a big lungful of air from the drain trap.  So I guess I'll have to add that to my morning routine.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is older news but what was assumed earlier is now finally being confirmed with data and research. The big problem in the US is public toilets (which were bad already) that lack the lids.  If the lid is down and you flush, the plume is almost completely contained. But if they are the open kind, every flush is launching potential particles everywhere and potentially they will linger in the air or contaminate surfaces all over the bathroom.  Now certainly scientist haven't confirmed if any of the aerosolized particles are able to infect, but I think you have to assume the worst.  This is yet another thing that has to be modified for safety in the times of the virus.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: This has been discussed forever.  Not reading the article.  Does it clarify that we even though virus particles are detected, that it doesn't mean that particles are infectious?


No.  It says make sure the ventilation fan in your bathroom is working.  As if breathing in each other's poop particles is the most likely way you'd spread the virus to your family.
 
