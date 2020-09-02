 Skip to content
(NPR)   In new proposal, government would be allowed to request biometrics from immigrants with green cards or work permits at any point until they become a U.S. citizen. Because when they become citizens, collecting biometric data is crazy talk   (npr.org) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Indentured servitude?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure they'll deleted that after you're sworn in.

lol
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Automated surveillance from ANPR to facial recognition to speed cameras are so far in the unproven and quackery range that we will laugh at ourselves in 50 years for falling for it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Indentured servitude?


That is already the H1B or H1B1 visas. This is just dickiness, ie Republicanism
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think they will stop at collecting biometric data on immigrants, I have some prime Las Vegas beachfront property to sell you.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when the government has too much power
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the real question is, can we even stop this from becoming the new normal?

I don't want the government to collect iris scans or DNA.  I'm sure most people would agree with that sentiment when asked.  But most people would also gladly use an iris scan to unlock their phone if it was convenient.  And the phone company will undoubtedly share the information with the government.

I feel like we're already in a post-privacy world.  It scares the hell out of me.  Here's an article from 7 years ago using extremely outdated tech.  Nowadays these cameras are flying over most major US cities and few people even know about it.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it's just blanket ignorance on subby's part, but sometimes the "photo IDs" from other countries are less than reliable.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://newatlas.com/argus-is-darpa-g​i​gapixel-camers/26078/
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services currently requires biometrics, or biological measurements, from anyone over the age of 14 who applies for certain immigration benefits. That information is limited to fingerprints, photographs and signatures, but would be expanded under the proposed policy change to include DNA, eye scans, voice prints and photographs for facial recognition.

Oh that's terrifying.bmp
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They already do this. Immigrants are fingerprinted at every turn. All the damn time.

So, not really a big change.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vestona22: I'm sure it's just blanket ignorance on subby's part, but sometimes the "photo IDs" from other countries are less than reliable.


A US Visa is issued by the US.  Just for the slows...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump this, Trump that, lookie here at other places that do it.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Countri​e​s_applying_biometrics
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: vestona22: I'm sure it's just blanket ignorance on subby's part, but sometimes the "photo IDs" from other countries are less than reliable.

A US Visa is issued by the US.  Just for the slows...


Once they establish the ID.  Just for the slower.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Regardless of the outcome of the election (i.e. whether we immediately transition to fascism or not), I think we're not far off from passports and/or drivers licenses (to be considered federally compliant, like Real ID) requiring photos from multiple angles and fingerprints, even for citizens.  They'll chalk it up to some BS about fighting forgeries and identity theft or some nonsense, but that'll give them blanket access to anyone as a matter of course instead of having to request special permission for specific persons of interest via a warrant.

I assume they already have voice samples if they want it.  Wasn't the whole thing with Snowden that first the NSA was monitoring literally *everyone*, but only their metadata, until 'oops' turns out it wasn't just metadata?  So right there, you have prints, facial recognition, (maybe) voice.  I doubt the eye scan is all that useful.  Even if you have it on file, what are you going to do with it?  Are people really donning Mission Impossible masks to commit crime and you need eye scans for ID over all the other easier to use tools?

And as for DNA, I actually think the courts might say that was too much.  That's a little too Hitler-y, even for the conservatives on the Supreme Court.  That'll have to wait until it's gathered as a matter of course in some other form when you're an infant or toddler.
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Trump this, Trump that, lookie here at other places that do it.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Countrie​s_applying_biometrics


You're attempting to justify this by showing that other countries violate privacy?
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Trump this, Trump that, lookie here at other places that do it.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Countrie​s_applying_biometrics


Shame on you.  It's OK if other countries do it.  Just not Trump.  He couldn't cure cancer without the left whining.

Your post is nothing more than TDS-shaming.
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I think the real question is, can we even stop this from becoming the new normal?

I don't want the government to collect iris scans or DNA.  I'm sure most people would agree with that sentiment when asked.  But most people would also gladly use an iris scan to unlock their phone if it was convenient.  And the phone company will undoubtedly share the information with the government.

I feel like we're already in a post-privacy world.  It scares the hell out of me.  Here's an article from 7 years ago using extremely outdated tech.  Nowadays these cameras are flying over most major US cities and few people even know about it.


Yes we can stop it but people assume we cannot so most people do not make noise about it. If enough people protested about this, contacted politicians and so forth, it would not happen. That includes if the people "just doing their jobs" in collecting and processing this information also refused to do it or quit.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rambino: They already do this. Immigrants are fingerprinted at every turn. All the damn time.


This.

/immigrant
//currently rethinking life choices
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because when they become citizens, collecting biometric data is crazy talk

Yeah sure... not if republicans and their masters have any say about it
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Trump this, Trump that, lookie here at other places that do it.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Countrie​s_applying_biometrics


Hey, other countries lock people in cages...so it's cool if the US does?

Other countries don't give a shiat about human rights so why should we?

Other countries are a cesspool of filth. Why are we so determined to not live in a cesspool of filth?

This makes sense right?  WTF kind of logic are you using?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, if you don't want to have your biometric data collected, don't come? It's not like it's a compulsory process. You don't just accidentally end up at our border and accidentally apply for citizenship. Unless you're just an idiot who can't read road signs. 

PS. Neither Canada nor Mexico find it terribly funny to accidentally end up in outbound border lanes from the US into their respective countries ... I wonder why that is? I guess they are just racist too.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Trump this, Trump that, lookie here at other places that do it.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Countrie​s_applying_biometrics


Who wouldn't want to follow the footsteps of *checks* China & the Gambia. It appears that we're breaking new ground by requiring people to submit DNA, which is something even China won't do. I imagine it has to do with Homeland Security's boner for harassing people who might have any family relation to people they're investigating. "Our DNA test shows that one of your cousins was tied to a crime family in Nicaragua. It looks like it'll take us a couple years to check that out, unless you want to start talking..." Granted, this is exactly how bootlicker Republicans want the world to run.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I mean, if you don't want to have your biometric data collected, don't come? It's not like it's a compulsory process. You don't just accidentally end up at our border and accidentally apply for citizenship. Unless you're just an idiot who can't read road signs. 

PS. Neither Canada nor Mexico find it terribly funny to accidentally end up in outbound border lanes from the US into their respective countries ... I wonder why that is? I guess they are just racist too.


Hello citizen, it appears you live within 100 miles of a land or sea border. You look pretty immigranty to me. Sit tight in this airless van while we run your blood work.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Who wouldn't want to follow the footsteps of *checks* China & the Gambia. It appears that we're breaking new ground by requiring people to submit DNA, which is something even China won't do. I imagine it has to do with Homeland Security's boner for harassing people who might have any family relation to people they're investigating. "Our DNA test shows that one of your cousins was tied to a crime family in Nicaragua. It looks like it'll take us a couple years to check that out, unless you want to start talking..." Granted, this is exactly how bootlicker Republicans want the world to run.


I'm not saying it's right, I'm just saying I wouldn't go to the Forbidden City in Beijing with a "Free Tibet" poster and not expect some silly shiat to go down. The world is quickly entering a new era of digital surveillance and biometric based security apparatuses. You may not like it, but you do have a choice. Take a hammer to that device you're using right now that's phoning home every second with your precise GPS location, tracking your every move, and tracking what you purchase and how it's used. 

Your timeframe for getting pissed off at these things was around the time Will Smith and Gene Hackman were yelling about it during the Lewinsky era.

You're like 25 years too late, bruh.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vestona22: I'm sure it's just blanket ignorance on subby's part, but sometimes the "photo IDs" from other countries are less than reliable.


Subby here,

My wife, who is not a US citizen and not applying for anything in the US, has to provide fingerprints and eye scans just to visit the US. And she's from a visa-free country with biometric passports and data sharing with CBP.

And I'm sure farkers here from Central America (who, lets be honest, are the target here) can verify those countries already have the same standards.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rambino: They already do this. Immigrants are fingerprinted at every turn. All the damn time.

So, not really a big change.


It's being expanded from fingerprints & signatures to iris scans & DNA tests. Because Republicans took a look at our immigration process and thought it wasn't draconian enough.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't someone just assassinate that man?

BRB someone's banging on my door...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
shiat, Russia and China is already doing this. Why not the USA? FREEDUUMMZZZZZ!!!!!!
 
