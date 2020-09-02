 Skip to content
 
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   You might have some immunity to COVID-19 after you get it after all. For four months anyhow   (fox43.com)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They change their mind on this every half hour. Let's just assume that you're not immune after you get it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I feel like there would be many thousands of confirmed re-infections if this was an issue.

But I ain't no doctorin' type
 
Dafatone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do we have to do one of those dumb Twitter "louder for the people in the back" handclaps between every word posts?

Antibodies and immunity aren't necessarily the same thing. Memory cells produce antibodies in response to infections. The key is the ability to produce COVID antibodies, not merely having them.
 
Xythero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just because you don't have antibodies in your blood doesn't mean you aren't immune to that disease.  You have memory b cells that will make more antibodies if you come in contact with it again.  Your blood isn't always full of all the antibodies from every disease you ever had.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Genuine question born out of ignorance, does this mean a vaccine might wear off after 4 months as well? Does this mean a booster shot every few months may be necessary?

/All just a fancy ruse, Bill Gates slipping windows 10 updates into his 5g nanomachines
 
lectos
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Do we have to do one of those dumb Twitter "louder for the people in the back" handclaps between every word posts?

Antibodies and immunity aren't necessarily the same thing. Memory cells produce antibodies in response to infections. The key is the ability to produce COVID antibodies, not merely having them.


The problem is that we still don't have enough information and it's all guessing.   Most humans don't understand that.  So, we publish a guess and someone runs with it.  Repeat until everyone who lacks any scientific sense is confused.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nevermind, Xythero answered before I asked. Good timing on that
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Genuine question born out of ignorance, does this mean a vaccine might wear off after 4 months as well? Does this mean a booster shot every few months may be necessary?

/All just a fancy ruse, Bill Gates slipping windows 10 updates into his 5g nanomachines


yes

Guessing best bet at this point is an intranasal vaccine given every 3-4 months.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xythero: Just because you don't have antibodies in your blood doesn't mean you aren't immune to that disease.  You have memory b cells that will make more antibodies if you come in contact with it again.  Your blood isn't always full of all the antibodies from every disease you ever had.


I had to explain to a relative, a retired AF officer, and a college grad, that just because you have antibodies that does not mean you cannot infect others

Imagine the intelligence of the average Pennsylvania Fox News reader.
Assuming they can read.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Coronaviruses in general don't produce permanent immunity, so if we're going to 'like for like' hypothesising a couple of a months to a year or two of immunity would be a fair guess.

I don't see that as bad news though. If you can with 100% certainty guarantee immunity for 3 months you can eradicate the virus in short order given a competent administrative regime.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wish they would clarify in these studies that antibodies in your blood aren't the only defense you have.  Your body can make more if it identifies the virus.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If you can with 100% certainty guarantee immunity for 3 months you can eradicate the virus in short order given a competent administrative regime


... and that's the problem.

We already have deniers saying they'll refuse to get the vaccine.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: They change their mind on this every half hour. Let's just assume that you're not immune after you get it.


In which case, there's no need to stay home. You're going to get it no matter what, there will never be a vaccine, so you might as well live your life while you can. Even when you get it, you'll just be at risk of getting it again.

Or, you can understand that while the reporting seems to change its mind about this every week, the actual scientific literature has been very clear that yes, if you get ill you do gain immunity. Why only four months? Because there's not enough data yet to prove longer. Why is that?

BECAUSE THE VIRUS HAS ONLY EXISTED IN HUMANS FOR 10 MONTHS.

See, science doesn't pull Trumpist shiat like "They have immunity for a week, that means that clearly they'll be immune for the rest of their lives." Science says "Because we have clear data showing immunity for four months, we're going to conclude that you have at least four months immunity." In 10 months, we have found this new disease, characterized symptoms, developed treatment profiles (and constantly improved them) and developed several vaccine candidates now in trial, and run repeated large scale studies to prove immune system response to the virus.

In 10 months! Science! It works, biatches!

They do reiterate a previous finding that those with asymptomatic disease do not gain as much of an immune response as those will full disease. So, if you've tested positive but never really felt sick, you have to consider yourself vulnerable. If you got your ass kicked hard by COVID-19, you're good for at least four months and probably (but not yet provably!) much longer.

This study, in fact, is yet another confirmation that this is something we can control. Hell, four months is enough. Vaccinate everyone in two months, wait two months, when the immunity "disappears (hint, it won't)" the disease will be gone because it hasn't been able to spread.

But more likely (but not yet provable) is that you will gain immunity for a much longer period, either reducing this to an influenza problem (get a shot once a year) or better (get a booster every 5-10 years, like Tetanus) or ever better yet (stab in the arm, never get polio.)

As to the anti-vaxxers? Fark 'em, I can't fix stupid.
 
12349876
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Genuine question born out of ignorance, does this mean a vaccine might wear off after 4 months as well? Does this mean a booster shot every few months may be necessary?

/All just a fancy ruse, Bill Gates slipping windows 10 updates into his 5g nanomachines


4 months is because this thing hasn't been around much longer than that in numbers large enough for rigorous scientific studies.  But yes it could be.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lectos: Dafatone: Do we have to do one of those dumb Twitter "louder for the people in the back" handclaps between every word posts?

Antibodies and immunity aren't necessarily the same thing. Memory cells produce antibodies in response to infections. The key is the ability to produce COVID antibodies, not merely having them.

The problem is that we still don't have enough information and it's all guessing.   Most humans don't understand that.  So, we publish a guess and someone runs with it.  Repeat until everyone who lacks any scientific sense is confused.


Sure. It may even be that immunity lasts as long as you have the antibodies, rather than memory cell things. Or there is no immunity. Or there's permanent immunity. Or immunity on Tuesdays.

But I'm tired of "antibodies last X, therefore immunity lasts X" articles.
 
wantingout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so everyone will be required to get a covid vaccine every 4 months for the rest of their lives? CHA-CHING goes the pharm companies!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're all dead already.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehobbes: ... and that's the problem.

We already have deniers saying they'll refuse to get the vaccine.


Herd immunity can be achieved with something like 80% exposure, so we can support a number of numbskull Covidiots. That number gets too high, however...and we're back to square one.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Coronaviruses in general don't produce permanent immunity, so if we're going to 'like for like' hypothesising a couple of a months to a year or two of immunity would be a fair guess.

I don't see that as bad news though. If you can with 100% certainty guarantee immunity for 3 months you can eradicate the virus in short order given a competent administrative regime.


I have discovered a fatal flaw in your plan
 
