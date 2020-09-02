 Skip to content
(The Cut)   How an eco-yogi couple became the slumlord villains of Brooklyn   (thecut.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, New York City, Brooklyn, Loretta Gendville, Gennaro Brooks-Church, Brooks-Church, Dean Street, 24-year-old Brooklyn, local chain of yoga studios  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
everipedia-storage.s3-accelerate.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Loretta needs to be punished
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [everipedia-storage.s3-accelerate.ama​z​onaws.com image 850x781]

Loretta needs to be punished


I'd pick-i-nick her basket.

/IYKWIM
//AITYD
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Summoner101: johnny_vegas: [everipedia-storage.s3-accelerate.amaz​onaws.com image 850x781]

Loretta needs to be punished

I'd pick-i-nick her basket.

/IYKWIM
//AITYD


Sounds like she cougar'd a 22 year old to do that for her.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"While it is regarded as pretty good evidence of criminality to be living in a slum, for some reason owning a whole street of them merely got you invited to the very best social occasions. "

/ GNU Terry Pratchett
// there is a Pratchett quote for darn near anything
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Modern day snake-oil sellers, hucksters, and charlatans all.

But if you don't like the housing conditions in New York, MOVE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Easy, when you can force people to give you money for you doing literally nothing (i.e. a landlord) it's pretty easy to get used to that situation and see tenants not as people, but serfs paying their dues.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Modern day snake-oil sellers, hucksters, and charlatans all.

But if you don't like the housing conditions in New York, MOVE!

[Fark user image 425x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


a choice between no job and bad housing usually ends up exactly where you would expect.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Summoner101: johnny_vegas: [everipedia-storage.s3-accelerate.amaz​onaws.com image 850x781]

Loretta needs to be punished

I'd pick-i-nick her basket.

/IYKWIM
//AITYD

Sounds like she cougar'd a 22 year old to do that for her.


On second thought, nevermind.  She sounds like a pretty terrible person.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
bullshiatters.

america seems to grow them like corn.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dafug is an eco-yogi?

These two as seen when the sun goes down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamingboard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yoga retreats, crystals, and essential oils don't pay for themselves, people!
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"He did CrossFit."

Enough said
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Xai: Easy, when you can force people to give you money for you doing literally nothing (i.e. a landlord) it's pretty easy to get used to that situation and see tenants not as people, but serfs paying their dues.


On the other end, my father worked his ass off for three years as a landlord, and eventually sold to get some damn peace and quiet, haha.
 
