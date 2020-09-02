 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Wear your mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, so the Little Green Men can't give you coronavirus 5G mind control antennas   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, United States Navy, Report, Peter Davenport, nonprofit National UFO Reporting Center, Unidentified flying object, Universe, Wall Street, Pink Floyd  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 1:48 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TREAT NOW, HUMAN!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ALFER69
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The aliens wouldn't use the 5g or corona virus to give us the ability to see them.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OMG she tried to warn us

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Correlates with an increased rate of alcohol consumption.
 
NotMyAlt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Check out the correlation with excessive drinking.


/if excessive drinking were a thing
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotMyAlt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Correlates with an increased rate of alcohol consumption.


I like the way you think
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tinfoil hats spoiled the last mind control efforts by the CIA.

5G is a totally different beast.  It actually uses the moisture along your tongue as an antenna to redirect the waves to your brain.  Every time you open your mouth, they implant thoughts in your mind. Mouth breathers are super susceptible to this sort of mental attack.

The only way to prevent the mind control is to permanently cover your mouth with any sort of material.  The 5G does not penetrate fabric well.  So wear a mouth covering. Some sort of face mask is the only defense against the Chinese/Democrats seeking to control you.

If you see anyone out and around wearing a facemask, they know about this new form of mind control, they are your allies against the mind invaders.  Give them a thumbs up.

If you see someone without a mask, they may be a puppet/mind-zombie.  You can't trust them. They are the enemy, you can maybe break the mind control by yelling at them. But you have a small window, so yell at them to wear a mask and then they too won't get controlled in the future.

Only you can save humanity. Help the people who aren't wearing masks by screaming in their faces to make sure you break the mind control that has them.

We are all counting on you.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
my body is ready to be probed
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's only one little green man I believe in:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.