(WTOL 11 Toledo)   Booby makes surprise appearance in Ohio, if it was a pair Subby would choose a different tag   (wtol.com) divider line
698 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like boobies.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the 2020 protest movements really are swaying public opinion. Even brown boobies get some love.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The second biggest nose in Toledo.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobies tag stuck in a tree?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Booby surprise > pickle surprise

/NTTATWWT, just my opinion
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [static01.nyt.com image 850x445]


It's interesting- they're totally goofy looking (and acting) until you see them hunting.  Then they're total killing machines- they pick out individual fish from 100+ feet up, and hit the water in a dive at 60+ mph.  They dive behind the school of fish and catch them from behind

Plunge-Diving Blue-Footed Boobies
Youtube AQC9W9phC44
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I saw plenty of brown boobies while reading National Geographic magazine as a youngster.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Toledo was built on a swamp, which sounds like a set-up to a joke, but actually means it has a lot of amazing parks.  they are easily the best part of the place.  hope the silly booby gets safely home!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
