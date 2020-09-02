 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Charges dropped against Florida Walmart shopper who pulled gun in mask dispute'. Is this peak Florida or would that have required nudity?   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Concealed carry in the United States, Criminal law, Firearm, Vincent Bruce Scavetta, Crime, Sun-Sentinel, Assault, Felony charges  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he in legitimate fear for his life? If not, fark him.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody shove it up his farking ass and pull the trigger until it clicks.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Was he in legitimate fear for his life? If not, fark him.


wfla.comView Full Size


I guess there was a chance he might have thrown the little girl at him like in that Wolverine movie.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Was he in legitimate fear for his life? If not, fark him.


HE CAN'T BREATHE IN A MASK!

If that is not legitimate fear for his life, I don't know what is.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that peak Florida requires bath salts somewhere in the story
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no 'peak' Florida.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Was he in legitimate fear for his life? If not, fark him.


THE OTHER GUY'S NOT WHITE!

/gun-toting racist wuss
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This IS. however, peak fark. The guy's already been called a racist with no evidence.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That motherfarker should have been gunned down in a hail of farking bullets. Oh right, he's white.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: This IS. however, peak fark. The guy's already been called a racist with no evidence.


....scans thread....

Sure, Jan
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Chinesenookiefactory: This IS. however, peak fark. The guy's already been called a racist with no evidence.

....scans thread....

Sure, Jan


*raises hand*

IT WAS ME

/and I don't really care whether he is or isn't at this point
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he took off his mask when he entered the store because it was wet from the rain.

Why was he wearing it outside? Inside the store is where you need it.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not peak Florida without some drugs
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: He said he took off his mask when he entered the store because it was wet from the rain.

Why was he wearing it outside? Inside the store is where you need it.


I see people alone in cars wearing masks all the time.

At least they're wearing them.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pull out an umbrella indoors? that's a gun wavin'!

everyone knows pulling out an umbrella indoors is the gateway drug to opening umbrellas indoors, and i aint having any of that kind of bad luck in my life!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White man points a gun on innocent civilians who are upset at them not wearing a mask during an airborne pandemic? I'm sure he had a reason for it; no charges needed.

Black man walks back to his car, unarmed, as cops try to goad him into violence? He's clearly a monster; better put seven bullets in his back.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Was he in legitimate fear for his life? If not, fark him.


The other dude had an UMBRELLA - have you seen the damage that can be done with one of those??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you be in fear of your life from a folding pocket umbrella?

/ricin-shooting Russian spycraft excepted
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: How can you be in fear of your life from a folding pocket umbrella?

/ricin-shooting Russian spycraft excepted


Pillows betray me. I understand.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: pull out an umbrella indoors? that's a gun wavin'!

everyone knows pulling out an umbrella indoors is the gateway drug to opening umbrellas indoors, and i aint having any of that kind of bad luck in my life!


He pulls an umbrella, you pull a gun. He shields one of yours from the rain, you send one of his to the morgue! That's the Florida way

/How long until one gun-toting tough guy draws on another one legally carrying and causes a shootout? Because someone else shooting this asshole would have been clearly justified as this asshole created a deadly threat, and what we really need are more shootings in this country
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would require a person to be semi-nude, but completely unaware anything was showing that normally shouldn't be. Like a boob or ball hanging out, and they have no clue.
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Peak Florida" always requires an alligator.

/Floridian
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nudity...or an alligator.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PluckYew: zez: He said he took off his mask when he entered the store because it was wet from the rain.

Why was he wearing it outside? Inside the store is where you need it.

I see people alone in cars wearing masks all the time.

At least they're wearing them.


Agoraphobes are quite compliant.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: This IS. however, peak fark. The guy's already been called a racist with no evidence.


Oh, there is plenty evidence.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*strips naked*

There you go, subby.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I feel very sorry for that little girl and the employee and any shopper that happened to be around there at that time. They are the only innocent victims. I understand the first man not liking that the second guy was not wearing his mask. I also understand the mans reason for having the mask off, though he should not have been in the store. That is the end of my understanding. They had words. Leave it at that and walk away. Do not hit, do not take out gun. They should both have been put in jail. The one with gun especially should have as that is a deadly weapon and an umbrella is not.
 
luckhasit [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Perfect example of white privilege
 
