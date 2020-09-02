 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man spends his time visiting and rating benches all around the UK in his quest to find the perfect bench. No word on who is taking the photos   (metro.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These little features they like to run make me think Brits are the most boring people around.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had something pithy lined up about the best of UK beaches and comparing them to the best of mushy peas and toast, and then read the headline again.

Brits are apparently a very bored people. This is why the Scots and the Irish drink and roughhouse. It certainly explains why so many of them left their shores to seek out new lands and new peoples and yet, they kept coming home. No pleasing some folks, I guess.
 
