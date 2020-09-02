 Skip to content
Drunk farmer harvests a load of stupid after going out for a joyride in his combine harvester
I Ate Shergar
6 hours ago  
Oblig:
THE WURZELS COMBINE HARVESTER 1976
Youtube Ep7iOv7A4bk
 
UberDave
1 hour ago  
I thought knowing how to drive a combine while drunk was a rite of passage for farmers?
 
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
Farmers do like to get drunk.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
8 minutes ago  
Ghost of George Jones nods understandingly.
 
dothemath
8 minutes ago  
Hey Mav, did you get the number for that truck driving school?
 
Rapmaster2000
8 minutes ago  
I love the term "joyride".  It evokes 1950s juvenile delinquents.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
7 minutes ago  
Rumspringa on steroids (or diesel)!
 
ChrisDe
7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY
7 minutes ago  

UberDave: I thought knowing how to drive a combine while drunk was a rite of passage for farmers?


Not anymore. Modern equipment costs as much as a house you can't afford to risk it like back in the good old days.
 
some_beer_drinker
5 minutes ago  
those things are expensive
 
Satanic panic in the attic
3 minutes ago  
In Justice for All relation

My engine suffocates
Planting seeds of hate
I'm drunk, turned to fast
Trapped under my harvester
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: UberDave: I thought knowing how to drive a combine while drunk was a rite of passage for farmers?

Not anymore. Modern equipment costs as much as a house you can't afford to risk it like back in the good old days.


My immediate thought after viewing the picture: "that guy tried to drift his 6 figure tractor, caught a rock or a hump of dirt, and destroyed a family business"

He's going to jail and when he gets out he's out of business.
 
jimjays
less than a minute ago  

UberDave: I thought knowing how to drive a combine while drunk was a rite of passage for farmers?


It is. I'm wondering if there may have been another combine involved. For anyone that hasn't seen a combine demolition derby, they're a sight to see.
 
MythDragon
less than a minute ago  
I was expecting something more like this
Lollipop Chainsaw - Zombie Harvesting
Youtube Dooc-1Dy0dA
but like with people.
 
