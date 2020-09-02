 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Because immunity is like totally overrated, you know   (businessinsider.com)
50
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because it's a fiction, Subby.  A lie.  You'll let millions of people die for nothing.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no historical precedent for herd immunity when a vaccine doesn't exist.  It's magical thinking to assume this virus will be the first.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God DAMN I am so f*cking tired of p people being allowed to amplify dangerous bullshiat like this because it's an "alternative viewpoint".
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why haven't we developed herd immunity to bullets yet? Just need folks to get back out there and take a few for the team. Soon enough we'll be bulletproof!
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: God DAMN I am so f*cking tired of p people being allowed to amplify dangerous bullshiat like this because it's an "alternative viewpoint".


I'm even more tired of twats profiting from it.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jeebus, who the fark greened this soup can of Horseshiat?  I want to take it and throw it at subby.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just reading Fark comments, you know this is a thing they're getting in their media. "Everyone is going to get it anyway!"

This is generally repeated by men in their 50s who eat fast food 3 times a week.
 
orbister
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: There's no historical precedent for herd immunity when a vaccine doesn't exist.


Apart from Spanish Flu.
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some say that the Bubonic plague was actually Ebola. And the reason why white folk have a higher tolerance to being infected by Ebola is because of natural selection at work.  Weeding out the weak and promoting those with natural resistance.

So clearly we just need to have Bubonic plague levels of death and the leftovers will definitely give their offspring a chance at being resistant to future COVID outbreaks.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: There's no historical precedent for herd immunity when a vaccine doesn't exist.  It's magical thinking to assume this virus will be the first.


There is, but the cost in life is phenomenal.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Herd Immunity doesn't even exist for COVID-19. By the time you infect a large swath of the population, the recovered will start to be re-infected.

Herd Immunity depends on, you know, lasting immunity to a disease. We don't have that with COVID-19, and this is something we reckoned early on, because it's a coronavirus, which is a class of viruses that has never caused our bodies to produce long-term protection. Humankind has never even successfully produced a vaccine for a coronavirus before.

The most likely scenario today is that we'll develop a safe vaccine in the next year, and we'll have to take booster shots at least yearly, until the number of active cases is pretty much gone... then they'll break it our when it flares up.

The idiots who are pushing "herd immunity" are business owners and corporate c-suites who just want things to go back to the way they were, without concern for the dead (and the living, who may suffer long term issues from infection). The narrative is also being pushed by Russian misinformation campaigns. That's all you really need to know to decide to be against it.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.


Hey, they have almost 10% antibodies in Stockholm!
 
Cheron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We had an article a few months back about a Republican governor who did the math about how impractical the concept of herd immunity was. He even assumed you need 40%, not 70-80%.

Immunity probably doesn't last more than 6 months so we need to finish before March. There are about 330,000,000 people in the US. So 132,000,000 new infections. About 5 million a week every week for the next 26 weeks. If 5% need hospitalization that's 250,000 new COVID hospitalizations a week. Le'ts hope everyone recovers before next week's round.

I hope you don't have any plans to go to the hospital for a knee replacement or and injury.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.


this is pretty much what the article is about. Sweden tried it, it doesn't work.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: God DAMN I am so f*cking tired of p people being allowed to amplify dangerous bullshiat like this because it's an "alternative viewpoint".


Stupid "Freedom of Speech", amirite?

Back in the day, there were these people called "journalists" that would research a claim and debunk it before it got a foothold. They would then pass along this info to the general public as a service.

Since "news" agencies only care about clicks and revenue, and their employees idea of "research" is Google and Wikipedia.....well, I guess you can see where I'm going with this.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So herd immunity would be basically doing very little to stop the virus. Isn't that what Trump's been doing from the start?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So... the already known right wing plan: kill as many Americans as possible and be the virus's strongest ally.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No, subby, because it's not realistically achievable.

Why did we not develop herd immunity to Polio? Smallpox? Or, fark, even Measles, which is an INCREDIBLY easily spread disease?
 
Cheron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cheron: We had an article a few months back about a Republican governor who did the math about how impractical the concept of herd immunity was. He even assumed you need 40%, not 70-80%.

Immunity probably doesn't last more than 6 months so we need to finish before March. There are about 330,000,000 people in the US. So 132,000,000 new infections. About 5 million a week every week for the next 26 weeks. If 5% need hospitalization that's 250,000 new COVID hospitalizations a week. Le'ts hope everyone recovers before next week's round.

I hope you don't have any plans to go to the hospital for a knee replacement or and injury.


If the plan is 132,000,000 new infection and the death rate is just 1% that is 1.3 million deaths in six months
 
farkmedown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: koder: There's no historical precedent for herd immunity when a vaccine doesn't exist.  It's magical thinking to assume this virus will be the first.

There is, but the cost in life is phenomenal.


I have it on good authority that those people were sickly and were going to die anyway. The people that believe this are big proponents of the "sanctity of life."
 
dready zim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Herd immunity as a result of mostly everyone catching it is indeed bullshiat and should not be pursued.

The other type of herd immunity, where everyone gets some sort of vaccine, is very much to be desired.

There is a massive difference in outcome between the two types of herd immunity.

Bullshiat media partisan hype scare stories where they do not differentiate between the two types are very much to be derided and ignored.
 
dready zim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Smallpox?


Because we developed a vaccine and made everyone immune to smallpox.

We manufactured herd immunity.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cheron: Cheron: We had an article a few months back about a Republican governor who did the math about how impractical the concept of herd immunity was. He even assumed you need 40%, not 70-80%.

Immunity probably doesn't last more than 6 months so we need to finish before March. There are about 330,000,000 people in the US. So 132,000,000 new infections. About 5 million a week every week for the next 26 weeks. If 5% need hospitalization that's 250,000 new COVID hospitalizations a week. Le'ts hope everyone recovers before next week's round.

I hope you don't have any plans to go to the hospital for a knee replacement or and injury.

If the plan is 132,000,000 new infection and the death rate is just 1% that is 1.3 million deaths in six months


COVID is doing what a lot of you on FARK wanted the "Giant Meteor of Death" to do last year. It's just doing it slower.

Why do you care now?
 
dready zim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

koder: There's no historical precedent for herd immunity when a vaccine doesn't exist.  It's magical thinking to assume this virus will be the first.


Exactly.

We, as a species, need to develop a vaccine and engineer herd immunity by applying it widely.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A Trump adviser may be pushing for it.

So you're saying that one of the strategies being considered by the tRump administration is doing nothing and then claiming victory? This isn't news.

/And then the press will educate us to the both sides (on the 'victory' question) are equally valid
//culpable
 
Felgraf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dready zim: Felgraf: Smallpox?

Because we developed a vaccine and made everyone immune to smallpox.

We manufactured herd immunity.


Right, I meant, if "herd immunity via infecting people has not actually ever happened", not, say, via vaccines. I should have clarified.
 
dready zim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: The most likely scenario today is that we'll develop a safe vaccine in the next year, and we'll have to take booster shots at least yearly, until the number of active cases is pretty much gone... then they'll break it out when it flares up.


This. It will be just like the yearly flu vaccine for the vulnerable.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.

this is pretty much what the article is about. Sweden tried it, it doesn't work.


It also shows that social distancing does work. The curve is well and truly flattened here. No rebound like the US has seen, not to forget the UK who have seemingly reinfected the whole Mediterranean during their holidays.

Sweden comparatively has it's shiat together, in all honesty.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.


Sweden's economy was not just "not any better", it was and remains much worse, for it seems that piles of corpses generate little economic activity.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do your part submitter.

Take your mom to a nice dinner at a bar in Iowa City.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.

this is pretty much what the article is about. Sweden tried it, it doesn't work.


Don't forget that Sweden also has socialist healthcare, which means they have preventative health care and overall less co-morbidities. Heartland America on the other hand has a good case of diabetes and morbid obesity.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.

Sweden's economy was not just "not any better", it was and remains much worse, for it seems that piles of corpses generate little economic activity.


legal-planet.orgView Full Size


Ere, we've got some lovely pandemic economic activity for ya
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Herd Immunity doesn't even exist for COVID-19. By the time you infect a large swath of the population, the recovered will start to be re-infected.

Herd Immunity depends on, you know, lasting immunity to a disease. We don't have that with COVID-19, and this is something we reckoned early on, because it's a coronavirus, which is a class of viruses that has never caused our bodies to produce long-term protection. Humankind has never even successfully produced a vaccine for a coronavirus before.

The most likely scenario today is that we'll develop a safe vaccine in the next year, and we'll have to take booster shots at least yearly, until the number of active cases is pretty much gone... then they'll break it our when it flares up.

The idiots who are pushing "herd immunity" are business owners and corporate c-suites who just want things to go back to the way they were, without concern for the dead (and the living, who may suffer long term issues from infection). The narrative is also being pushed by Russian misinformation campaigns. That's all you really need to know to decide to be against it.


Yes. Those darned business owners who had their privately owned businesses shut down by the government and eventually had to shut down.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Benevolent Misanthrope: God DAMN I am so f*cking tired of p people being allowed to amplify dangerous bullshiat like this because it's an "alternative viewpoint".

Stupid "Freedom of Speech", amirite?

Back in the day, there were these people called "journalists" that would research a claim and debunk it before it got a foothold. They would then pass along this info to the general public as a service.

Since "news" agencies only care about clicks and revenue, and their employees idea of "research" is Google and Wikipedia.....well, I guess you can see where I'm going with this.


Don't forget Twitter.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

orbister: koder: There's no historical precedent for herd immunity when a vaccine doesn't exist.

Apart from Spanish Flu.


and a whole bunch of colds
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.

Sweden's economy was not just "not any better", it was and remains much worse, for it seems that piles of corpses generate little economic activity.


Conversely, our bars and restaurants haven't needed a government bailout scheme, and all our shops remain open for business.

The whole 'B.. BUT SWEDEN!!' nonsense is really rather funny. Especially from the US, and UK.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This pisses me off, I'm going to eat a Big Mac today!

/no, but I am. As a goal.
 
cefm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Herd immunity" is slang for "everyone gets infected and the ones who live are all that's left".
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TwoHead: Why haven't we developed herd immunity to bullets yet? Just need folks to get back out there and take a few for the team. Soon enough we'll be bulletproof!


Shum thingsh in here dohnt reakt too well to bulletsh.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Any time you hear somebody talk about "HERD IMMUNITY" through infection you should just replace it with "CULLING THE HERD"

Immunity is the goal.

Killing people is their plan.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OBVIOUS tag must be sedated and on a ventilator.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

uttertosh: aagrajag: greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.

Sweden's economy was not just "not any better", it was and remains much worse, for it seems that piles of corpses generate little economic activity.

Conversely, our bars and restaurants haven't needed a government bailout scheme, and all our shops remain open for business.

The whole 'B.. BUT SWEDEN!!' nonsense is really rather funny. Especially from the US, and UK.


If we did what Sweden did, we'd have half a million dead with many, many more to come.
 
way south
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Felgraf: No, subby, because it's not realistically achievable.

Why did we not develop herd immunity to Polio? Smallpox? Or, fark, even Measles, which is an INCREDIBLY easily spread disease?


The reason why measles is a problem is because other nations did not run mass vaccinations on the same scale as the US, so it keeps getting brought back in and reinfecting communities where it had gone extinct.   If not for herd immunity we would have millions of cases instead of thousands, even at a 90% vaccination rate.

Also look at what happened in the Ameripox, when settlers brought a host of new endemic diseases (which they were largely immune to) and unleashed them on native Americans. What was not novel in European cities was extremely novel in the west.
That didn't mean that some Europeans didn't still die from smallpox or cholera, but many had either been exposed or missed the initial wave. Sometimes they'd intentionally infect children with lesser versions of common diseases.  None of the Indians had exposure or the know-how to deal with this, so the plagues ran through them like a wildfire.

/some speculation that the Ebola epidemic slowed because of an asymptomatic variant breaking out.
/You'd probably be safe walking in as a tourist because you can't catch it from the people.
/avoid any exotic meat, tho.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

uttertosh: aagrajag: greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.

Sweden's economy was not just "not any better", it was and remains much worse, for it seems that piles of corpses generate little economic activity.

Conversely, our bars and restaurants haven't needed a government bailout scheme, and all our shops remain open for business.

The whole 'B.. BUT SWEDEN!!' nonsense is really rather funny. Especially from the US, and UK.


I will say, though, as someone living in Finland I was watching you in the intial days of everything going "WHAT THE fark ARE YOU DOING?", the health minister y'all had in charge of the response seemed.

um.

not really. Good for this?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Jeebus, who the fark greened this soup can of Horseshiat?  I want to take it and throw it at subby.


I didn't even really read the article I was just riffing on the headline
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

way south: Felgraf: No, subby, because it's not realistically achievable.

Why did we not develop herd immunity to Polio? Smallpox? Or, fark, even Measles, which is an INCREDIBLY easily spread disease?

The reason why measles is a problem is because other nations did not run mass vaccinations on the same scale as the US, so it keeps getting brought back in and reinfecting communities where it had gone extinct.   If not for herd immunity we would have millions of cases instead of thousands, even at a 90% vaccination rate.

Also look at what happened in the Ameripox, when settlers brought a host of new endemic diseases (which they were largely immune to) and unleashed them on native Americans. What was not novel in European cities was extremely novel in the west.
That didn't mean that some Europeans didn't still die from smallpox or cholera, but many had either been exposed or missed the initial wave. Sometimes they'd intentionally infect children with lesser versions of common diseases.  None of the Indians had exposure or the know-how to deal with this, so the plagues ran through them like a wildfire.

/some speculation that the Ebola epidemic slowed because of an asymptomatic variant breaking out.
/You'd probably be safe walking in as a tourist because you can't catch it from the people.
/avoid any exotic meat, tho.


Your slashies are complete farking nonsense.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To reach herd immunity (if it's even possible) means 180 million people approximately will have to get Covid-19 in this country alone. At current infection rates that will take about 5 years. Oh, and upwards of 9 million will die.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Felgraf: uttertosh: aagrajag: greatgodyoshi: Didn't Sweden just show that it doesn't work? I mean, literally, showed it. Their deaths were higher and hospitalization rates were higher, than the surrounding countries and their economy was not any better. Everyone around them was already rebounding and Sweden still had no herd immunity. They were at like 6%.

Sweden's economy was not just "not any better", it was and remains much worse, for it seems that piles of corpses generate little economic activity.

Conversely, our bars and restaurants haven't needed a government bailout scheme, and all our shops remain open for business.

The whole 'B.. BUT SWEDEN!!' nonsense is really rather funny. Especially from the US, and UK.

I will say, though, as someone living in Finland I was watching you in the intial days of everything going "WHAT THE fark ARE YOU DOING?", the health minister y'all had in charge of the response seemed.

um.

not really. Good for this?


How do you say "Yeah, but I got this sweet tat, bro" in Swedish?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
