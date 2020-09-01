 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Okay, boomer... pass it over here   (upi.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, Cannabis, Medicine, Marijuana use, Recreational drug use, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Chemotherapy, Cannabis sativa, largest increases  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 4:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phlegmmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Been doing that for 50 years, it ain't nothing new. Thanks kid.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WEED THREAD!!!

And this year's winner is...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chronologically speaking, I am boomer.
Attitudinally speaking, not so much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: WEED THREAD!!!

And this year's winner is...
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Nice colors there,Tim!

Candy Cream finished a while back...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old and I've smoked for a long time. I'm not smoking anymore...
But I sure ain't smoking any less.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Only 1 in 20?  From what I've seen it's way more than that.  The hippies may have sold out, but they kept their stashes.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1in 20 they aren't even trying. up that number easy, and if they had a good hook up most citizen citizen homes would be burning wood.
 
crinz83
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i've been a stoner for years with no health issues. my mind is still sharp as a tack.
 
crinz83
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i've been a stoner for years with no health issues. my mind is still as sharp as a tack.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does this really surprise anyone?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No love for hash?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not my parents.  Lived in Colorado for several years.  Moved back and Mom said, "I wish I'd tried it."  So I gave her some edibles which she promptly "lost" in her refrigerator.  This woman's so anal-retentive, when she flushes the toilet, everything goes back up her butt.  She "found" them months later.  I won't give her any more.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And this article is stupid.  More states are legalizing it.  It's much more available.  So more people are trying it?  Thanks for that hard-hitting investigative research, UPI.  Keep writing those column-inches and getting your clicks.
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Any plant who's leaf is that aesthetically pleasing to the eye should've been legal to all right out of the gate. Seriously. My corneas want to cream over what they just saw from the thumbnail
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.