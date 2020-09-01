 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Now Trump is trying to lock the US out of a world wide vaccine effort in another move designed to kill more Americans for no good farking reason   (arstechnica.com) divider line
100
    More: Asinine, World Health Organization, Vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, low-income countries, Trump administration, secure access, global effort, Public health  
•       •       •

1980 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Sep 2020 at 8:30 AM



100 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Donald Trump: "At some point I will not be president. Hopefully that will be in five years from now. But I will not be president. And they're going to die, they're all going to die"

https://twitter.com/jasonscampbell/st​a​tus/1300618323810541568?s=21
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He'll only allow a foreign covid vaccine into America if either:

He gets a cut of the profits, or
The country or company offering the vaccine uses an anti-Chinese racial or ethnic slur for the name of the virus, or
Putin tells him to allow a particular vaccine in.

No foreign vaccine which doesn't meet at least one of those three criteria will be allowed in to America under Donny's watch, especially if he can't use it to bolster his reelection chances and/or approval ratings.

/he's seriously trying to bribe the general public with the prospect of not dying a slow and painful death from a respiratory illness
//"If you like breathing under your own power, then you like me enough to vote for me"
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



There's a reason.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If the Oxford vaccine turns out to be the most successful, you can thank your asshole friends for keeping it out of your hands. Trump is a cancer that can easily be cut out. But his enablers want that cancer to grow and spread. I'm ready for retribution and to get rid of conspiracy theories and superstition. Science needs to replace the fear that is being sown by political and religious leaders. If the Republicans really want "law and order" it's high time that crooked bankers, robber barons, destroyers of our planet and those that get rich of pointless wars come to trial and are held accountable.

I'm ready to root out fascism and destroy it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stiggin' it scope upgraded to Entire World.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Americans deserve an American vaccine." which translates to: "They didn't even try to bribe me, so screwum!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump is lining his pockets at every turn.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These Plague, Inc. Achievements are getting out of control.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Treason is the reason
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans deserve an AMERICAN vaccine! One with gold toilets, blackjack and hookers!

/ you don't want the best vaccine that an American can come up with. You want the best vaccine.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries! Trump is ready to announce the Brawndo Vaccine, available immediately for people who turn over a blank vote-by-mail ballot to Jared Kushner. The label is in Cyrillic for your convenience!
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'd we get this jerk in the first place?
Oh yeah...

We didn't VOTE.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: How'd we get this jerk in the first place?
Oh yeah...

We didn't VOTE.


speak for yourself.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viruses don't care about borders. Want to try to hoard a vaccine and charge up the wazoo for it to other countries to secure a profit? Congrats, you just failed herd immunity.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He used the WHO as a scapegoat and now to show himself as a strong leader wants nothing to do with them.
There's a reason for everything. Not always a good reason but you can't have it all.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think this is about locking the US out of a vaccine.  It's about hanging small countries out to dry.

Normal world - US sets the standard for virus response, rolls out test kits and vaccines, gains global good will by sharing medical equipment with countries in need

Trump world - US response fails miserably, has to import medical equipment, gains global disdain by pulling out of the WHO and refusing to help others in need
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are banking on a vaccine prior to the election to give Trump the bump he needs to win another 4 years.  That way he can say he alone fixed the China virus.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: How'd we get this jerk in the first place?
Oh yeah...

We didn't VOTE.

I

did.

/I know what you mean
//too many people's moronic need to 'be inspired'
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm not so interested in whatever snake oil and krokodil vaccine Trump will endorse with Putin's blessing.

Hopefully the leader of the free world (Merkel) will allow our citizens to buy an actual vaccine eventually.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Profits over People every time.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no solution created by others that Impeached President Trump can support. I'm not exaggerating: he may attempt to rebrand a working vaccine as his own, and the new catch phrase will be Konvalescent Pløsma, which is Covid-19 convalescent plasma with a supercharging freedom ingredient (the WHO vaccine).
 
hawcian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: No worries! Trump is ready to announce the Brawndo Vaccine, available immediately for people who turn over a blank vote-by-mail ballot to Jared Kushner. The label is in Cyrillic for your convenience!


Don't listen to this guy! He's trying to get you to use vote-by-mail, a corrupt and fraudulent voting method that will guarantee SOCIALISMS will take over America! Only give Jared Kushner your absentee voting ballot, an entirely different system for good, Trump-supporting real Americans!
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure was nice of the USA to set up all these global institutions after WW2 to help manage the Free World. Too bad they won't reap the benefits this time 'round

America First, is America Alone. Its sad to see.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which vaccines will be needed for Americans to travel to Europe and back?
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: If the Oxford vaccine turns out to be the most successful, you can thank your asshole friends for keeping it out of your hands. Trump is a cancer that can easily be cut out. But his enablers want that cancer to grow and spread. I'm ready for retribution and to get rid of conspiracy theories and superstition. Science needs to replace the fear that is being sown by political and religious leaders. If the Republicans really want "law and order" it's high time that crooked bankers, robber barons, destroyers of our planet and those that get rich of pointless wars come to trial and are held accountable.

I'm ready to root out fascism and destroy it.


The US has already paid for access to the "Oxford" vaccine. This entire agreement is for the benefit of the other countries, not the US.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: How'd we get this jerk in the first place?
Oh yeah...

We didn't VOTE.


All politicians are crooks and liars. There's no point in voting.

/See what I did there?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: So which vaccines will be needed for Americans to travel to Europe and back?


I'm more interested in which vaccines will be needed for Americans to travel to...well, not America. One way.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allowing an outside cure would be to admit that he was wrong, or that he couldn't handle it himself.  Both are signs of weakness, and the world's greatest everything can't admit that anything got the better of him.

And yes, he would prefer millions of Americans (who he neither knows or really cares about) die than admit he can't do everything himself.

But go ahead and vote for him anyhow, you slack jawed, mouth breathing imbeciles.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: So which vaccines will be needed for Americans to travel to Europe and back?


You just need to inject enough European blood into your system to be able to claim an EU passport.

/Made a transatlantic flight on Sunday
//Longhaul with a facemask isn't great
///Enjoyed the lack of queue for the loo
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey R's; why are you obsessed with doing EVERYTHING wrong? Is it willful ignorance or do you really think you are picking the correct path?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can picture some pecker wood Trumper letting he and his family die because some ferrin country came up with a vaccine that works but he vaccinates American, Goddammit!
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine was ready before covid was unleashed . Thanks for the microdose back in October .
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fasces Breaker: Hey R's; why are you obsessed with doing EVERYTHING wrong? Is it willful ignorance or do you really think you are picking the correct path?


Living up there in their ivory towers drunk on power and greed they've lost touch with the rest of us. They think they're untouchable now.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Dahnkster: If the Oxford vaccine turns out to be the most successful, you can thank your asshole friends for keeping it out of your hands. Trump is a cancer that can easily be cut out. But his enablers want that cancer to grow and spread. I'm ready for retribution and to get rid of conspiracy theories and superstition. Science needs to replace the fear that is being sown by political and religious leaders. If the Republicans really want "law and order" it's high time that crooked bankers, robber barons, destroyers of our planet and those that get rich of pointless wars come to trial and are held accountable.

I'm ready to root out fascism and destroy it.

The US has already paid for access to the "Oxford" vaccine. This entire agreement is for the benefit of the other countries, not the US.


Seems like a risky gambit if AstroZenica or Modena's efforts don't pan out.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the exact opposite of what Obama would have done, so at least there's an ethos.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Donald Trump: "At some point I will not be president. Hopefully that will be in five years from now. But I will not be president. And they're going to die, they're all going to die"

https://twitter.com/jasonscampbell/sta​tus/1300618323810541568?s=21


That can't be a direct quo...God, I need a drink.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I can picture some pecker wood Trumper letting he and his family die because some ferrin country came up with a vaccine that works but he vaccinates American, Goddammit!


Having experienced "Christian Scientists" letting their kid die while I was grade school, I always expect this behavior from fundamentalists... so yeah.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: So which vaccines will be needed for Americans to travel to Europe and back?


Yeah... back...
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: The US has already paid for access to the "Oxford" vaccine. This entire agreement is for the benefit of the other countries, not the US.


Yep. Trump is placing his bets on Western countries to come up with a vaccine and depending on bilateral and multilateral agreements to support it. He doesn't want to have to share an equal allocation to a sketchy, low-quality Chinese vaccine with various third world countries. I'm sure most Americans would be pretty pissed if they were told they couldn't have a vaccine because it was given to a slum dweller in Djibouti instead.

It's ugly and selfish, but it's also represents the wishes of the American population as a whole. Americans suck.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fasces Breaker: Hey R's; why are you obsessed with doing EVERYTHING wrong? Is it willful ignorance or do you really think you are picking the correct path?


You're overthinking it.

It's literally as simple as whatever Democrats are doing, Republicans do the opposite.  Also known as the "No U" defense from kindergarten.
 
MLWS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Trump completely believes that any deal has a winner and a loser.

2. If he doesn't understand the deal, he assumes he is getting screwed.

3. Trump does not understand much beyond real estate.

1 + 2 + 3 = any complicated deal/arrangement he cannot fully grasp must mean that he is the loser and he cannot accept that.


I really believe it is just as simple as that.
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Treason is the reason


And the solution's in the Constitution
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Fasces Breaker: Hey R's; why are you obsessed with doing EVERYTHING wrong? Is it willful ignorance or do you really think you are picking the correct path?

You're overthinking it.

It's literally as simple as whatever Democrats are doing, Republicans do the opposite.  Also known as the "No U" defense from kindergarten.


That does seem to correlate pretty perfect.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hubiestubert

"Americans deserve an American vaccine." which translates to: "They didn't even try to bribe me, so screwum!"

Trump is too stubborn and egotistical to take a bribe, this would have been an accurate statement for other politicians.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again Trump screws over America for no good reason and 40% of voters still support him because reasons.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Dahnkster: If the Oxford vaccine turns out to be the most successful, you can thank your asshole friends for keeping it out of your hands. Trump is a cancer that can easily be cut out. But his enablers want that cancer to grow and spread. I'm ready for retribution and to get rid of conspiracy theories and superstition. Science needs to replace the fear that is being sown by political and religious leaders. If the Republicans really want "law and order" it's high time that crooked bankers, robber barons, destroyers of our planet and those that get rich of pointless wars come to trial and are held accountable.

I'm ready to root out fascism and destroy it.

The US has already paid for access to the "Oxford" vaccine. This entire agreement is for the benefit of the other countries, not the US.


So Americans are already on course to receive a non-US vaccine?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump only has a small number of ways to solve problems:

1. Buy it.
2. Bully them for it.
3. Pretend you don't need it until they beg you to take it.

This is precisely why you DO NOT want a businessman in charge of the government or a government that runs like a business. Trump is all about winning and losing, not mutually beneficial arrangements. If he pays a contractor full price, he thinks he lost, so he has to screw the contractor so he can win.

He also seems to believe that it's 1952 and America has the only factories and industry and products and all the world needs what we have. He figures that if he shuts them off from us, the rest of the world will come crawling back, begging us to sell them whatever we have. Well, that day is long gone and the rest of the world will need America less and less in the coming years because of what he's done. We'll be reduced to irrelevance and once all this momentum is gone, we'll be sitting there wondering why we're living in squalor after being the richest nation on earth for decades.

Trump running the country into the ground like a business. That's why.
 
NathanAllen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool, I'm sure there will be a temporary visa program to a civilized country where I can pop over, eat some great food and get the shot.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's like a "giant insurance option" so yeah, why would a republican if any cut want to provide any sort of insurance to their constituents, because socialism.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MLWS: 3. Trump does not understand much beyond real estate.


Yeah, he rules at real estate.

chicagotribune.comView Full Size


Sure he has some successful properties but when daddy gives you a shiatton of money and you don't pay your contractors, anyone would have something to show for it.
 
