(Jalopnik)   Even if you didn't do anything wrong, Minnesota cops are seizing your car and selling it out from under you   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Minnesota, not even once.
 
Yeoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. Civil forfeiture is legalized theft, and the cops love it.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't sue the car and find it guilty of being operated by an intoxicated person.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When you're taking vehicles from innocent owners... you're not making anyone safer, you're just lining your pockets," Lesch said. "It's not the right way to fund law enforcement... even law enforcement knows that."

/I feel so much safer
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they get the undercoat??
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police be all like

#DefundThePublic
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh... not exactly.  If you didn't do anything yourself but you lend your car to a guy who's actively using it to commit a crime, then yeah it'll be seized. Sorry bro, there were 10 pounds of meth in the trunk, so talk to your brother about that instead of whining at the guy at the impound lot.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To all the people that constantly claim that Property is far more important than human life, and that damaging shops as a result of cop murders is the height of barbarism, or that shooting protesters of said murder to protect property is the right thing to do. Why does thid not apply here? Why are you not allowed to protect your property here from obvious thieves?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest criminal organisation in the US aint the gov its the cops. Farking thieves, murderers, wife beaters, drug kingpins, rapists... and doing it all with the blue line defending them... while the right wingers lick those boots and ask for more.

Disband the cops.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Well, duh. Civil forfeiture is legalized theft, and the cops love it.


Those yachts wont pay themselves! They'll need the peasants money to pay for it!
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, we just might be living in a police state, maybe we have been the whole time and only some of us had to deal with it.

We have more incarcerated than almost any other society, the police can kill with impunity, neither political party is seriously engaged in changing the system... And one side wants it to be much, much worse. I won't even touch on the prisons except to say all that torture stuff they did in Abu Ghraib? That came from the prisons.

I don't know how to fix it, but I know if you try to cut the police budget by 1% they will claim "the activists are in charge" and the news media will scream you've committed to a "radical policy" of "slashing" the police budget.

Vote, but voting isn't going to be enough. Vote like your life depends on it, because it might. But this is going to be a long fight, the vote will only be the first part.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: "When you're taking vehicles from innocent owners... you're not making anyone safer, you're just lining your pockets," Lesch said. "It's not the right way to fund law enforcement... even law enforcement knows that."


Oh you sweet summer child... your parents never taught you that theres bad people that live in the world and a lot of them have badges?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recombobulator: Uh... not exactly.  If you didn't do anything yourself but you lend your car to a guy who's actively using it to commit a crime, then yeah it'll be seized. Sorry bro, there were 10 pounds of meth in the trunk, so talk to your brother about that instead of whining at the guy at the impound lot.


Why? How is it just to seize the property of an innocent person? Does your scenario also apply if your car is stolen then used to transport drugs?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The joke's on them.  I owe more in parking tickets than my car is worth.  Oh wait, maybe that's why they're seizing my car.

Not really, but I did defiantly refuse to pay a parking ticket some 30 years ago.  They towed my car and I had to pay to get it back so I just said screw the parking ticket.  I really showed them.  I paid about $75 to get my car out of the impound lot and blew off the $10 parking ticket.

I was a dumbass for parking there, but everyone else was doing it.  Yeah, and they towed everyone else's car too.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: recombobulator: Uh... not exactly.  If you didn't do anything yourself but you lend your car to a guy who's actively using it to commit a crime, then yeah it'll be seized. Sorry bro, there were 10 pounds of meth in the trunk, so talk to your brother about that instead of whining at the guy at the impound lot.

Why? How is it just to seize the property of an innocent person? Does your scenario also apply if your car is stolen then used to transport drugs?


I didn't bother responding to this idiot.  I'm going off the assumption that they believe people carrying large amounts of money are guilty of something, so it must be OK the police take it.

The example they give in the article isn't even close to what the person is claiming is happening, and even then it's bullshiat.  I guess the people in above posters life have all been perfect upstanding citizens and have never been surprised by any of the skeletons in their closets.

Sometimes you don't know someone is up to no good until it's too late, and unless they can prove you're directly involved, and not "my brother said he had a job interview so I left them the car,"  its complete bullshiat.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Supreme Court should have put a stop to this bullshiat a long time ago.  I'm guessing the local governments drop the cases before they get too far along in the process and set a precedent.  There needs to be a way to take cases of extreme public interest directly to them to settle these clear abuses of power and Constitutional violations and bypass the legal maneuvers being used to avoid it.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I didn't bother responding to this idiot.


The account is barely a week old.  Baby trolls are cute when they're little but if you feed them they get big.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fusillade762: dkulprit: I didn't bother responding to this idiot.

The account is barely a week old.  Baby trolls are cute when they're little but if you feed them they get big.


Baby troll
Doo doo doo doo doo
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The Supreme Court should have put a stop to this bullshiat a long time ago.  I'm guessing the local governments drop the cases before they get too far along in the process and set a precedent.  There needs to be a way to take cases of extreme public interest directly to them to settle these clear abuses of power and Constitutional violations and bypass the legal maneuvers being used to avoid it.


File as a class action suit so that the department has to return everybody's car the took or give them an equivalent payment equal to the value of the car when it was taken plus a penalty for depriving them of use of their property, all before lawyer's fees are paid so that all of the funds don't get sent right to the law firm.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I believe the pertinent question this article raises is HOW AND WHY THE FARK CAN A POLICE UNION BLOCK A BILL WITH BIPARTISAN SUPPORT???

Nuke all police unions from orbit.  They are 100% feces from wall to wall and floor to ceiling.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The biggest criminal organisation in the US aint the gov its the cops. Farking thieves, murderers, wife beaters, drug kingpins, rapists... and doing it all with the blue line defending them... while the right wingers lick those boots and ask for more.

Disband the cops.


Uh, cops ARE "the government," specifically the part of it that makes sure you obey the other parts.
 
palelizard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Something the article doesn't cover:
When he refused a breathalyzer test, police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver,

Was it legal to refuse a breathalyzer?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: I believe the pertinent question this article raises is HOW AND WHY THE FARK CAN A POLICE UNION BLOCK A BILL WITH BIPARTISAN SUPPORT???

Nuke all police unions from orbit.  They are 100% feces from wall to wall and floor to ceiling.


The only question that needed to be answered was, how was the current law put into place. Most likely, we would see that it is from the "bigger government is best government" dullards who think that a legislature must be constantly cranking out laws nonstop because there just aren't enough of them. The quality of those laws is irrelevant.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I didn't bother responding to this idiot.  I'm going off the assumption that they believe people carrying large amounts of money are guilty of something, so it must be OK the police take it.


He's probably right in the legal sense.  It's a stupid set of laws/rulings, but the police can legally seize a whole bunch of crap.

The key is that they're probably doing "In rem" stuff where they're actually filing suit against the object, not a specific person.  So it doesn't matter who actually owned the car because they aren't legally going at the owner - the defendant is the car itself.  See this article from Wikipedia for a list of cases where they've done this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_rem_​j​urisdiction

So you get hilarious cases like United Stats v 422 Casks of Wine where the defendant was literally 422 cases of wine.  Similar cases have been made against a moon rock and a T-Rex skeleton.

So what they're doing is bringing the law against the car itself and not a specific person.

It's pretty sketchy for DWIs.  Like really sketchy.  As the article mentions, judges have not looked kindly on the Minnesota cops who've done this.  And cops in other states have gotten sued and lost.

So really the woman needed to sue the hell out of the state, and she'd probably get her car back with damages.  But most people don't want to do all that, or more likely can't afford to do all that where they risk losing and being in even worse shape.  The cops are willing to risk it because they figure that they'll net money even if they lose in court every once in a while.  And its the taxpayers who pay if they lose anyway.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

palelizard: Was it legal to refuse a breathalyzer?


Probably.

They almost certainly didn't arrest him for refusing the breathalyzer.  Generally they'll try and get you to do a breathalyzer just because it makes their job easier.  But if you refuse (which you legally can) and they still think they have enough to charge you with a DWI, they'll still arrest you on a DWI.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: fusillade762: dkulprit: I didn't bother responding to this idiot.

The account is barely a week old.  Baby trolls are cute when they're little but if you feed them they get big.

Baby troll
Doo doo doo doo doo


oranged in 8 days...new record
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

