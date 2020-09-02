 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   "Exploited musicians, writers and artists ... were sent to Auschwitz and gassed; but they managed to document the daily horrors of their lives in numerous drawings, literary sketches and musical compositions that they hid"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
3
    More: Sad, Music, Nazi Germany, Schutzstaffel, Adolf Hitler, Nazism, Orchestra, Auschwitz concentration camp, Musical ensemble  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 5:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A sad and beautiful reminder of what happens when we hate.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark the Nazis....AND double fark the neo-nazi farks who wanna be like the originals.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Fark the Nazis....AND double fark the neo-nazi farks who wanna be like the originals.


Well said.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.