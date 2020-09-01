 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   The Duke of Cambridge has been blasted by PETA for exposing his son Prince George to 'casual killing' on a grouse shoot. What a pair of Killer Wales   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 11:04 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is nothing casual about a proper grouse hunt.

Upland birding is good fun.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bird hunting is incredible. I'm giving my opinion. I'm usually a Libby lib but I love to hunt!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Bird hunting is incredible. I'm giving my opinion. I'm usually a Libby lib but I love to hunt!


If you get enough of them, they're quite tasty.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What is PETA grousing about now?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they eat the grouses?

If so, meh - no better or worse than eating chicken. Probably better because have you seen how chickens live and die?

If they just killed them for shiats and giggles? fark then.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Duke responds by exposing his moon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sad. I only hunt in formal wear.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTFDYW: johnryan51: Bird hunting is incredible. I'm giving my opinion. I'm usually a Libby lib but I love to hunt!

If you get enough of them, they're quite tasty.


There you go. Not a word in TFA about whether the grouse were used for food. That is important. That there is no grouse recipe shows a hurtful bias.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.