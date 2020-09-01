 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Arizona man, 49, who is facing charges for 'scamming people out of $30k by faking cancer diagnosis', is arrested for 'faking having ALS to get a free motorized wheelchair, his truck fixed for "one last ride", and a $9k speech device'. FAKER   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 11:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife worked with a woman back in the early 2000's that lied about herself having terminal cancer.  I remember people in her office in tears because she had a young daughter and a single mom. The oddest thing was there was absolutely no reason at all to lie about it and fake it. She was fairly normal otherwise.  She didn't ask for money. She just wanted to fake that she had Cancer. Needless to say, once people found out it wasn't pretty.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, you can get those motorized chairs for super cheap on Craigslist.  Medicare pays most of it for old folks if they buy through a medical shop, so they end up on craigslist after the person dies or the chair is no longer needed.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat stains like this really deserve what they ask for: cancer and ALS.
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is their surname Trump?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: My wife worked with a woman back in the early 2000's that lied about herself having terminal cancer.  I remember people in her office in tears because she had a young daughter and a single mom. The oddest thing was there was absolutely no reason at all to lie about it and fake it. She was fairly normal otherwise.  She didn't ask for money. She just wanted to fake that she had Cancer. Needless to say, once people found out it wasn't pretty.


Maybe she was an emotional vampire

Evie Russell, Emotional Vampire - What we do in the Shadows - S01E03
Youtube PHy5YROllws
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroflight222: Dude, you can get those motorized chairs for super cheap on Craigslist.  Medicare pays most of it for old folks if they buy through a medical shop, so they end up on craigslist after the person dies or the chair is no longer needed.


Especially here in the PHX valley. This is where the Cotton Tops, Q-Tips, Blue Hairs, and White-Knuckled Ghosts all come to die.

Need a car for your teen driver? Search Sun City West or East Mesa for early 2000s Honda, Nissan, whatever with 4000 miles on them.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sources say checks can be made out to Baby Buster (tm), BoyFights, or Buster Bluth respectively. Please, no seals.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lou Gehrig and Stephen Hawking frown upon your shenanigans.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah, yes. I call this sort of thing Munchausen's-Behind-Proxies.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Arizona man arrested for faking having ALS in order to get his truck fixed for "one last ride".


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I just wanted to get my truck fixed for one last ride."
 
sat1va
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Worst of all he's probably voting for Trump!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On a positive note - he didn't use his kids for the scheme like most of these.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Ah, yes. I call this sort of thing Munchausen's-Behind-Proxies.


quadcityskepticssociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's his fark handle, and how often does he post on the PolTab?
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Trump's new chief strategist.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.