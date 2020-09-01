 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Not the FBI)   Did one of you ship a pallet of $30 million dollars in hard cash to the island of St Thomas? Asking for a friend   (viconsortium.com) divider line
35
    More: Fail, United States, Puerto Rico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigation, PUERTO RICO, Drug Enforcement Administration, joint investigation, Transnational Criminal Organizations  
•       •       •

830 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 9:05 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sent that to St Paul, not St Thomas.

F@cking Fedex.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
follow the money shiny new trail of decapitated corpses
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did one of you ship a pallet of $30 million dollars in hard cash to the island of St Thomas? Asking for a friend

They did:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once, I don't suspect Trump. He'd never ship his illegal cash through Puerto Rico.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like new money. There's no way someone gathered 30 million in cash without anyone in government  knowing. Maybe Trump is collecting get out of town insurance
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let me guess, they tried the cash and they found the cash guilty...
Well, fine, arrest the cash and send it to prison for 10 years.
Just tell it I love it and I'll be waiting for it when it comes out.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, -that's- where I left it! Would you mind sending it back to me? Thanks!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn, that's enough for 2 semesters of text books at a US university.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

shastacola: That looks like new money. There's no way someone gathered 30 million in cash without anyone in government  knowing. Maybe Trump is collecting get out of town insurance


drink
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe they were shipping the $30 million dollars to the Department of Redundancy Department.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess that pallet missed its ride to Iran.  Baggage handlers these days, amiright?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: shastacola: That looks like new money. There's no way someone gathered 30 million in cash without anyone in government  knowing. Maybe Trump is collecting get out of town insurance

drink


Way ahead of you.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

shastacola: That looks like new money. There's no way someone gathered 30 million in cash without anyone in government  knowing. Maybe Trump is collecting get out of town insurance


St. Thomas, not St. Petersburg.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Murtaugh and Riggs are on the case.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wanebo: I sent that to St Paul, not St Thomas.



You robbed St. Peter?
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I couldn't keep it in Iraq forever.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
(nose up in the air)

I ONLY SHIP ONE HUNDRED DOLLAR BILLS, THANK YOU.
 
Erik_Emune [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, $25M was the original purchase price in 1917, so - perhaps Denmark is buying them back?

/Wait, I have a Danish passport
//This would be pretty OK
///Hey, Mette Frederiksen? I have an idea!
 
R2112
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen in a Grisham novel or was that someplace else?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh. Maybe I should have paid more attention to those emails about that Wealth Transfer Tax....
 
Krieghund
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Funny story.

I meant to put "Thomas St.", not "St Thomas."  You can just send it back to me.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We remain committed to working with other federal and local law enforcement partners to detect and deter smuggling attempts throughout the Caribbean."

In the meantime, we gonna party like it's 1999.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wanebo: I sent that to St Paul, not St Thomas.

F@cking Fedex.


and I was expecting one of those from St. Pauli.
F@cking DHL.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No Cash belongs in the Ring of Fire

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ybishop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Did one of you ship a pallet of $30 million dollars in hard cash to the island of St Thomas? Asking for a friend

They did:


Man, does she look like the kind that would cuckold the shiat out of him, or what?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Let me guess, they tried the cash and they found the cash guilty...
Well, fine, arrest the cash and send it to prison for 10 years.
Just tell it I love it and I'll be waiting for it when it comes out.


Trump will pardon it and adopt it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

shastacola: That looks like new money. There's no way someone gathered 30 million in cash without anyone in government  knowing. Maybe Trump is collecting get out of town insurance


$27 Million in "New" 20 dollar bills.  I'm thinking this might be more of a job for the Secret Service.

/Betting they're as phony as $3 dollar bills.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because they found the pallet.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait..the K9 read the manifest and determined the pallet wasn't on it?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MrBallou: For once, I don't suspect Trump. He'd never ship his illegal cash through Puerto Rico.


Yeah, besides it's nothing compared to the half-a-billion bucks Obama sent to Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shastacola: That looks like new money. There's no way someone gathered 30 million in cash without anyone in government  knowing. Maybe Trump is collecting get out of town insurance


Just because it shipped from here doesn't mean it was sourced from here. Other governments around the world get new dollars for exchanges.

Hell, they should probably validate the bills aren't counterfeit, because North Korea has been printing hundred dollar bills for decades.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: MrBallou: For once, I don't suspect Trump. He'd never ship his illegal cash through Puerto Rico.

Yeah, besides it's nothing compared to the half-a-billion bucks Obama sent to Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism.


Hey, genius, shouldn't you be looking for Hilary's pizza parlor
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: MrBallou: For once, I don't suspect Trump. He'd never ship his illegal cash through Puerto Rico.

Yeah, besides it's nothing compared to the half-a-billion bucks Obama sent to Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism.


Of their own money, half a day's oil revenue, to keep them from developing nuclear weapons.  But we're way better off with this administration's "blow it up without a plan B" strategy that's succeeding so brilliantly.  Tool.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Let me guess, they tried the cash and they found the cash guilty...
Well, fine, arrest the cash and send it to prison for 10 years.
Just tell it I love it and I'll be waiting for it when it comes out.


You joke, but: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/​United​_States_v._$124,700_in_U.S._Currency
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
who's the executor of epstein's estate?  probably derschowitz, barr and acosta...
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.